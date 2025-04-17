The April 17 “Spring BreakThru” edition of AEW Dynamite drew 624,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. That figure represents a 5.3% drop from the previous week and marks Dynamite’s second-lowest audience since the March 5 broadcast.

In the key adults 18-49 demographic, Dynamite posted a 0.17 rating, holding even with the prior week. While the total viewership declined, the demo number ties the show’s second-best performance in that category since February 26.

This week’s special edition celebrated AEW Dynamite officially becoming the longest-running prime-time wrestling series in the history of TBS and TNT, surpassing WCW Monday Nitro. The show went head-to-head with the NBA Play-In Tournament on ESPN, which led all of cable with 2.073 million viewers and a strong 0.70 demo rating in 18-49.

Compared to the same week in 2024, Dynamite was down significantly — viewership fell 34.6%, and the 18-49 demo rating slipped 18.1%. It’s worth noting that these figures do not account for additional viewership via the Max streaming platform.

