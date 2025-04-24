The numbers are in for this week’s AEW Dynamite show.

The Wednesday, April 23, 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite drew 521,000 viewers on TBS, according to Kendall Jenkins and PWInsider.com.

By comparison, the previous week’s AEW Dynamite show on 4/16 drew 624,000 viewers, marking a massive decrease of 103,000 viewers for this week’s show at Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana, featuring a special advertised appearance by hometown hip-hop legend Master P.

Additionally, the 4/23 episode of the AEW on TBS two-hour prime time Wednesday night program scored a 0.14 rating in the coveted 18-to-49 year old demographic, also down from the 0.17 rating in the same key demo for last week’s show on 4/16.

Viewership information for AEW Dynamite on MAX is not available, nor is it accounted for in the above numbers.

AEW Dynamite on 4/23 drew the worst viewership for the weekly series dating all the way back to June of 2024. The show did face stiff competition in the form of NHL Playoffs on ESPN and the NBA Playoffs on TNT.