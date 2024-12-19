The numbers are in for this week’s AEW Dynamite show.

On Wednesday, December 18, 2024, the episode of AEW Dynamite drew 625,000 viewers on TBS, according to F4WOnline.com.

By comparison, the previous week’s AEW Dynamite show on 12/11 drew 594,000 viewers.

Additionally, the 12/18 episode of the AEW on TBS two-hour prime time Wednesday night program scored a 0.19 rating in the coveted 18-to-49 year old demographic, also up from the 0.17 rating in the same key demo for last week’s show on 12/11.

AEW Dynamite featured the annual “Holiday Bash” theme for the 12/18 show, which was held in Washington, D.C.