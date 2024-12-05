The numbers are in for this week’s AEW Dynamite show.

On Wednesday, December 4, 2024, the episode of AEW Dynamite drew 586,000 viewers on TBS, according to Wrestle Nomics.

By comparison, the previous week’s AEW Dynamite show on Thanksgiving Eve on 11/27 drew 536,000 viewers.

Additionally, the 12/4 episode of the AEW on TBS two-hour prime time Wednesday night program scored a 0.17 rating in the coveted 18-to-49 year old demographic, also up from the 0.15 rating in the same key demo for last week’s show on 11/27.