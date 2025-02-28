The numbers are in for this week’s AEW Dynamite show.

The Wednesday, February 26, 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite drew 598,000 viewers on TBS, according to F4WOnline.com.

By comparison, the previous week’s AEW Dynamite show on 2/19 drew 563,000 viewers.

Additionally, the 2/26 episode of the AEW on TBS two-hour prime time Wednesday night program scored a 0.18 rating in the coveted 18-to-49 year old demographic, also up slightly from the 0.17 rating in the same key demo for last week’s show on 2/19.

Viewership information for AEW Dynamite on MAX is not available, nor is it accounted for in the above numbers.

AEW Dynamite trailed only the NBA and Fox News on Wednesday night in prime time cable television viewership in their time slot.