The numbers are in for this week’s AEW Dynamite show.

On Wednesday, January 22, 2024, the episode of AEW Dynamite drew 655,000 viewers on TBS, according to Wrestle Nomics.

By comparison, the previous week’s AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage show on 1/15 drew 679,000 viewers.

Additionally, the 1/22 episode of the AEW on TBS two-hour prime time Wednesday night program scored a 0.19 rating in the coveted 18-to-49 year old demographic, up slightly from the 0.18 rating in the same key demo for last week’s show on 1/15.