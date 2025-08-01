The numbers are in for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

The July 30, 2025 edition of AEW Dynamite, which aired live from the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois, averaged 612,000 viewers on TBS, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. This marks a slight increase from the July 23 episode, which drew 608,000 viewers.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Dynamite scored a 0.15 rating, also up from the previous week’s 0.14. Wednesday’s show ranked fifth on cable for the night.

The show also streamed live on HBO Max, however the viewership information for the live streaming simulcast are not available, nor are they included in the above numbers.

The episode featured a marquee AEW All In: Texas rematch, as Jon Moxley challenged Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship in the main event.