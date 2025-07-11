The numbers are in for the Wednesday, July 9, 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite from Garland, TX.

Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS drew an average of 637,000 viewers on 7/9, up quite a bit from the 584,000 viewers who tuned into last week’s special milestone AEW Dynamite 300 show on 7/2.

In the key 18-49 demographic, this week’s AEW Dynamite scored a 0.16 rating, equal to the 0.16 key demo rating that the 7/2 episode drew last week.

AEW Dynamite this week took place at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX., and served as the official “go-home” episode for this weekend’s highly-anticipated AEW ALL IN: Texas pay-per-view from Global Life Field in Arlington, TX.