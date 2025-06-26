The numbers are in for the Wednesday, June 26, 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite from Seattle, WA.

Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS drew an average of 613,000 viewers, marking a 16.7% drop from last week’s Grand Slam Mexico special. This ranks as the show’s second-lowest audience total since the May 21st episode.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Dynamite scored a 0.15 rating — down 28.6% from the previous week. That ties the show’s lowest demo rating since April 23rd.

AEW Dynamite this week featured the men’s and women’s casino gauntlet four-way eliminator matches, as well as Hangman Page vs. The Beast Mortos in the main event.