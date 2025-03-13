The numbers are in for this week’s AEW Dynamite show.

The Wednesday, March 12, 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite drew 628,000 viewers on TBS, according to ProgrammingInsider.com.

By comparison, the previous week’s AEW Dynamite show on 3/5 drew 600,000 viewers, marking an increase of 28,000 viewers for this week’s post-AEW Revolution 2025 episode.

Additionally, the 3/12 episode of the AEW on TBS two-hour prime time Wednesday night program scored a 0.16 rating in the coveted 18-to-49 year old demographic, also up from the 0.13 rating in the same key demo for last week’s show on 3/5.

Viewership information for AEW Dynamite on MAX is not available, nor is it accounted for in the above numbers.

AEW Dynamite finished sixth on cable television for the evening of March 12, 2025.