The numbers are in for this week’s AEW Dynamite: Beach Break show.

The Wednesday, May 14, 2025 special “Beach Break” episode of AEW Dynamite drew 682,000 viewers on TBS, according to Wrestle Nomics.

By comparison, the previous week’s AEW Dynamite show on 5/7 drew 629,000 viewers, marking a solid increase of 53,000 viewers from week-to-week. It marks the highest viewership for the weekly Wednesday night prime time program since September of 2024.

Additionally, the 5/14 episode of the AEW on TBS two-hour prime time Wednesday night program scored a 0.176 rating in the coveted 18-to-49 year old demographic, also up from the 0.16 rating in the same key demo for last week’s show on 5/7.

Viewership information for AEW Dynamite on MAX is not available, nor is it accounted for in the above numbers.