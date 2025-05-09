The numbers are in for this week’s AEW Dynamite show.

The Wednesday, May 7, 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite drew 629,000 viewers on TBS, according to Paul Fontaine of F4WOnline.com.

By comparison, the previous week’s AEW Dynamite show on 4/30 drew the exact same number, 629,000 viewers, showing the audience holding strong week-to-week for the 5/7 episode in Detroit, Michigan.

Additionally, the 5/7 episode of the AEW on TBS two-hour prime time Wednesday night program scored a 0.16 rating in the coveted 18-to-49 year old demographic, also the same as the 0.16 rating in the same key demo for last week’s show on 4/30.

Viewership information for AEW Dynamite on MAX is not available, nor is it accounted for in the above numbers.