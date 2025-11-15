How did AEW Blood & Guts 2025 do in terms of ratings and viewership?

Let’s take a look at the report card!

The numbers are in for the November 12, 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS and HBO Max.

Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite, which emanated from the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina and kicked off the annual ‘Blood & Guts’ week, averaged 600,000 viewers, according to ProgrammingInsider.com.

By comparison, last week’s AEW Dynamite show on November 5 drew 497,000 viewers, marking a solid increase from week-to-week.

It is the biggest number for the show since the September 17, 2025 ‘September to Remember’ special themed show.

In the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, the 11/12 episode of AEW Dynamite pulled a 0.15 rating, also up from the 11/5 show, which pulled a 0.09 key demo rating for viewers aged 18 to 49.

As always, the viewership numbers for fans tuning in via HBO Max are not included in the above figures, as the streaming platform does not release ratings information for their programming.

AEW Dynamite on November 12 featured the Men’s and first-ever Women’s Blood and Guts matches, a Falls Count Anywhere showdown between world champion Hangman Page and Powerhouse Hobbs, as well as a special appearance by WWE Hall of Fame legend and former NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat.

For those who missed the show, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Blood & Guts Results 11/12/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.