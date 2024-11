The numbers are in for this week’s AEW Dynamite show.

On Wednesday, November 20, 2024, the episode of AEW Dynamite drew 640,000 viewers on TBS, according to Programming Insider.

By comparison, last week’s AEW Dynamite show on 11/13 drew 666,000 viewers.

Additionally, the 11/20 AEW on TBS two-hour prime time Wednesday night program scored a 0.20 rating in the coveted 18-to-49 year old demographic, also down from the 0.22 rating in the same key demo for last week’s show on 11/13.