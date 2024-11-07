The numbers are in for this week’s AEW Dynamite show.

On Wednesday, November 6, 2024, the episode of AEW Dynamite drew 523,000 viewers on TBS, according to Programming Insider.

By comparison, last week’s AEW Dynamite show on 10/30 drew 628,000 viewers.

Additionally, the 11/6 AEW on TBS two-hour prime time Wednesday night program scored a 0.16 rating in the coveted 18-to-49 year old demographic, also down from the 0.19 rating in the same key demo for last week’s show on 10/30.

This week’s AEW Dynamite show faced stiff competition in the form of the U.S. Presidential Election, as well as the loaded special Wednesday night episode of WWE NXT on The CW from 2300 Arena, which drew 619,000 viewers with a 0.17 demo rating while airing head-to-head.