The numbers are in for this week’s AEW Dynamite show.

On Wednesday, October 16, 2024, the post-WrestleDream 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite took place from San Jose, California, and drew 633,000 viewers on TBS, according to Programming Insider.

By comparison, last week’s AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday show on 10/8 drew 329,000 viewers, which was way down from the previous week’s Wednesday show, the special milestone AEW Dynamite 5-year Anniversary episode on October 2, which drew 680,000 viewers.

Additionally, the 10/16 AEW on TBS two-hour prime time Wednesday night program scored a 0.20 rating in the coveted 18-to-49 year old demographic, also up from the 0.10 rating in the same key demo for last week’s show on 10/8.

This week’s AEW Dynamite show finished sixth on cable television, facing stiff competition in the form of Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets in Game 3 of the 2024 NLCS, Fox News, as well as the Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty in Game 3 of the 2024 WNBA Finals.