The numbers are in for this week’s AEW Dynamite show.

On Wednesday, October 24, 2024, the episode of AEW Dynamite that took place from the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah drew 637,000 viewers on TBS, according to Wrestle Nomics.

By comparison, last week’s AEW Dynamite show on 10/16 drew 633,000 viewers.

Additionally, the 10/24 AEW on TBS two-hour prime time Wednesday night program scored a 0.23 rating in the coveted 18-to-49 year old demographic, also up from the 0.20 rating in the same key demo for last week’s show on 10/16.

This week’s AEW Dynamite show finished sixth on cable television, facing stiff competition in the form of NBA on ESPN, CNN Town Hall with Kamala Harris and Fox News.