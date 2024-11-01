The ratings for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite are in.

Wednesday night’s show brought in 628,000 viewers, with a 0.19 rating in the key 18 – 49 demographic. Those numbers are even with and down 1.4% from the previous week’s 0.19 demo rating and audience of 637,000.

The show faced stiff competition, with game 5 of the World Series on FOX pulling in a 4.25 demo rating and 18,152,000 viewers. This marks the end of the World Series, with the Los Angeles Dodgers defeating the New York Yankees 4 to 1 in a best of seven series. Additionally, an NBA game between the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers brought in a 0.34 demo rating, with 1,011,000 viewers.

AEW Dynamite is averaging a 0.238 demo rating and 720,000 viewers in 2024 to date.