The numbers are in for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

The Wednesday, September 11, 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS drew 716,000 viewers, according to Dave Meltzer.

By comparison, the previous week’s show on September 4 drew 660,000 viewers, marking a 56,000 viewer increase for this week’s show on 9/11.

The post-AEW All Out: Chicago 2024 on Wednesday in Lexington, KY. drew a 0.21 rating in the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, which is down from the 0.19 rating in the same key demo on the 9/4 show last week.