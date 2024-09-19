The numbers are in for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

The Wednesday, September 18, 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS drew 687,000 viewers, according to Wrestle Nomics.

By comparison, the previous week’s show on September 11 drew 716,000 viewers, marking a 29,000 viewer decrease for this week’s show on 9/18.

Wednesday’s show on 9/18 drew a 0.22 rating in the coveted 18-to-49 year old demographic, up from the 9/11 show, which pulled a 0.21 in the same key demo rating.

The final show before the annual AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam special episode next week at Arthur Ashe Stadium finished second for the night on cable on 9/18. Gutfeld on Fox News came in first.