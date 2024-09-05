The numbers are in for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

The Wednesday, September 4, 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS drew 660,000 viewers, according to Pro Wrestling Torch.

By comparison, the previous week’s show on August 28 drew 691,000 viewers, marking a 31,000 viewer decrease for this week’s show on 9/4.

The AEW All Out: Chicago 2024 go-show on Wednesday drew a 0.19 rating in the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, which is down from the 0.22 rating in the same key demo on the 8/28 show last week.