The numbers are in for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

PWTorch.com is reporting that the July 10 episode of AEW Dynamite from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada drew 691,000 viewers.

This marks a slight increase from the 7/3 show, which finished with 688,000 viewers.

The 7/10 show this week in Calgary drew a 0.23 rating in the coveted 18 to 49 year-old demographic, which is equal to the number drawn in the same demo last week on 7/3.

AEW Dynamite in Calgary this week featured the finals of the men’s and women’s 2024 Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments.