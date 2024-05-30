The viewership numbers are in for the May 29, 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

According to PWTorch.com, the program drew 787,000 viewers, up from last week’s show on May 22, which drew 713,000 viewers.

The 5/29 show this week scored a 0.25 in the 18-49 demographic, which is up from last Wednesday’s show on 5/15, which pulled a 0.24 rating in the key demo.

AEW Dynamite this week was the post-Double Or Nothing 2024 episode of the show from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA., and went up against Game 4 of the NHL Western Conference Finals between the Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers on TNT.