The report card is in for this week’s Wednesday night AEW show.

The post-Forbidden Door episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois on Wednesday, July 3, 2024 drew 688,000 viewers.

By comparison, last week’s Forbidden Door “go-home” show on June 26 drew 680,000 viewers, marking a slight increase for this week’s show on 7/3.

The AEW Dynamite: Beach Break show on 7/3 scored a 0.23 rating in the 18-to-49 year old demographic, which is also slightly up from the 0.22 rating for the same key demo last week.