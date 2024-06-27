The viewership numbers are in for the June 26th episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

According to PW Torch and later confirmed by WrestleNomics, the program drew 680,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.22 in the 18-49 demographic. Both categories are significantly up from the June 19th episode, which drew only 502,000 viewers and scored a 0.16 in the key demo. The show took place at the Keybank Center in Buffalo, New York and was attended by 4,117 fans.

This was the final Dynamite ahead of this Sunday’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view event, which will feature your favorite AEW stars as well as talents from NJPW, CMLL, and STARDOM. Wrestling Headlines will continue to give you viewership updates for all of AEW’s programming. Stay tuned.