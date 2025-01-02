AEW Dynamite replays are coming to TruTV.

According to a listing on the TruTV website, a replay of AEW Dynamite will be airing on Thursday, January 8 at 7:00 PM EST. There is another replay scheduled for the same time on Thursday, January 15. It is said that TruTV will air the replay weekly moving forward.

The AEW Dynamite replay was part of AEW’s new media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery.

Pwinsider is reporting that several AEW wrestlers who are scheduled to work Sunday’s Wrestle Dynasty pay-per-view event have begun traveling to Japan. One of those names is Kenny Omega.

AEW posted a video of Adam Copeland hyping up tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen special which will be simulcast on TBS and Max. You can check that out below:

Danhausen recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley for his YouTube channel. You can check that out below:

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for this week’s episode of ROH TV on HonorClub below:

* The Rottweilers (Homicide & Rocky Romero) vs. Lio Rush & Action Andretti

* Shane Taylor Promotions (Shawn Dean, Carlie Bravo, Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty) vs. The Iron Savages (Bronson & Bear) & Dark Order (Evil Uno & Alex Reynolds)

* ROH Women’s Television Championship Match: Red Velvet (c) vs. Hanako

* Harley Cameron in action.

The ROH Women’s World TV Title is on the line as the champion @Thee_Red_Velvet defends against @we_are_stardom New Blood Tag Team Champion @hanako_stardom! Watch TOMORROW NIGHT on Honor Club at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN pic.twitter.com/vH84I9Jawt — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 1, 2025