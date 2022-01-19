It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns to their new cable television home of TBS this evening with the latest edition of their weekly two-hour show, which emanates from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.

On tap for tonight’s edition of the AEW Dynamite on TBS is CM Punk vs. Shawn Spears, Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Acclaimed, Adam Cole & Britt Baker vs. Orange Cassidy & Kris Statlander, as well as FTR vs. Brock Anderson & Lee Johnson, Malakai Black & Brody King vs. The Varsity Blondes, Serena Deeb vs. Skye Blue, as well as the returns of Jon Moxley and Cody Rhodes.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite on TBS results from Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (1/19/2022)

The show opens up with Jim Ross saying his “It’s Wednesday night” catchphrase. The camera pans the crowd briefly and then we hear the familiar sounds of Jon Moxley’s theme song.

Jon Moxley’s Return Kicks Off This Week’s Show

The former AEW World Champion makes his way to the ring to the familiar “JONNNNNN MOXLEY!” intro by “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts. Eddie Kingston makes his way out behind Mox as the fans soak in the return of the “Purveyor of Violence” as “Wild Thing” plays over the house speakers.

Mox begins by yelling at a cat-caller in the crowd by saying “f*ck off” and then telling security to “get that piece of sh*t” out of here. He then begins by talking about landing on an airplane in a city that he doesn’t even know and waking up from a dream.

He continues telling the story, getting emotional as he talks about how no one goes through life unscathed. He says he’s got scars all over his body but those are important, the ones that are come from inside. You can’t see them, but those are the ones you should be proud of. The fans give him an applause-break.

As he continues, he says everyone shouldn’t be ashamed of those scars, they should bare it all and let the world know, “This is me!” He then says he’s sure there are plenty of people who write him off and doubt him. He says if you want to doubt him, he’ll tell you the same thing he told the demon in his dream — “you can take all that sh*t and shove it up your ass!” He says he doesn’t run from these demons, he just “beats the sh*t out of them.”

He thanks everyone who has believed in him and then says to get ready for a ride in 2022 because he’s gonna grab the world of wrestling by the balls and take whatever he wants. He says now more than ever he is truly free. The crowd wildly cheers again and breaks out into a chant of his name. He says he’s thirsty and all he drinks is blood. He says he’s more dangerous now than he was before. He drops the mic and walks off through the crowd to “Wild Thing” the same way he entered.

MJF With A Message To CM Punk, Wardlow & Shawn Spears

We return from the commercial break after our opener, and we shoot backstage to MJF, with Wardlow standing behind him. He goes on to be critical of CM Punk getting a “tainted victory” by grabbing Wardlow’s tights and rolling him up last week instead of taking the loss on the chin like a man.

He says a more seasoned veteran would have kicked out and then says he’s actually wanting to apologize to Wardlow. He says he lost his cool on him last week and that is not okay. He tells Wardlow that one thing he can’t allow, however, is for him to put his hands on him. He tells him a financial punishment and then vows that Shawn Spears will get the job done against Punk tonight. He wishes Wardlow a happy birthday and says he’s better than you, and you know it.

Adam Cole & Britt Baker vs. Orange Cassidy & Kris Statlander

We return inside the arena to Adam Cole’s theme song. He and Britt Baker make their way down to the ring for their advertised mixed tag-team match. The two settle in the ring and their music fades down after the crowd does the “Boom … Adam Cole, Bay-Bay!” routine with him.

From there, Orange Cassidy’s theme hits and out he comes accompanied by his tag-team partner for tonight — Kris Statlander. The duo make their way down to the ring and when their music cuts off, we get this one going.

The bell sounds to make it official and immediately we see Cole tag in Baker. Baker gets up in Cassidy’s face and makes him tag, but he decides against it. He does his wimpy soft “sweet shin-music” kicks and Baker looks at him like he’s a moron before stomping on his foot.

Finally Statlander comes in and she drops Baker and does a John Cena-like “you can’t see me!” gesture to her while standing over her. She then gets to work for real and the babyface duo starts to take over.

We see a cool double-team spot where Statlander and Cassidy are on the ring apron and they hit double splashes onto Baker and Cole. Immediately afterwards, however, Cole and Baker hit a pair of super kicks after Cassidy and Statlander give the people what they want – a best friends hug. The happy couple gives each other a smooch and then continues to go to work on Cassidy and Statlander as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the commercials, we see things pick up. After Baker and Cole try and finish the babyface team off a few times with no success, we see things go off the deep end when Cole blocks Baker from being finished off by Statlander.

Moments later we see Baker put through a table on the floor, one that she and Cole set up themselves. This enrages Cole, who ends up taking out Cassidy for a pin fall victory in the ring before quickly heading back out to the floor to check on Baker, who is being viewed by ringside doctors and other AEW officials.

Winners: Adam Cole & Britt Baker

Santana & Ortiz Stand Up For Eddie Kingston, Chris Jericho Doesn’t “Feel Them”

We shoot backstage to Alex Marvez, who is standing by with Chris Jericho, as well as other Inner Circle members Santana & Ortiz. “Le Champion” talks about how he doesn’t care about Eddie Kingston and as he continues to dig at him, telling him to “GFY,” he is interrupted by Santana & Ortiz.

The two tell him to tread lightly when talking about “The Mad King” because they do care about him. They say he had a good point, too, when he mentioned how Jericho might be the reason why they have never held tag-team gold. They walk off after saying, “Feel me?” to which Jericho replies, “No …no, I don’t feel you.” We then head to another commercial break.

Adam Cole Reveals “Lights Out” Match For AEW Beach Break

We return from the break to a very agitated Adam Cole standing by for an interview with Alex Marvez. He takes the mic from Marvez and tells him to get out. He talks about how he already had issues with Orange Cassidy, but now after he put his hands on his girlfriend Britt Baker, it’s a whole different situation. He vows to end his “pathetic career” in a lights out match that he informs us has been scheduled for next week’s AEW “Beach Break” special.

Shawn Spears vs. CM Punk

Following an elaborate video package to set the stage for our next match of the evening, we head back inside the arena where Shawn Spears gets a big-time ring entrance for his advertised featured bout against “The Best in the World.”

From there, Spears settles in the ring and awaits his music to cut off. When it does, the theme for CM Punk plays and out he comes. He combs the ground in front of him and then informs everyone in shouting distance that it is, in fact, “clobbering time!”

He makes his way down to the ring as the fans already break into a loud “CM Punk! CM Punk!” chant. Once he enters the ring, his music cuts off and the theme for MJF begins playing. Spears is seen in the background applauding this as MJF emerges at the top of the entrance ramp.

MJF makes his way over to join Jim Ross, Excalibur and Tony Schiavone on guest commentary for this featured contest. His music cuts off as he begins talking on commentary and then the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running. Immediately Punk hoists Spears up and hits his GTS for the insanely fast pin fall victory.

Winner: CM Punk

After The Match: CM Punk Almost Gets His Hands On MJF

Once the match ends, Punk turns and points to MJF at the commentary section and does the GTS gesture. MJF acts like he’s not going to do anything and as Punk turns to climb the ropes to celebrate his victory, MJF hits the ring, sliding in behind Punk. Punk drops down to the mat again and then grabs MJF’s scarf. MJF lets the scarf slide around his neck as he backs off and slides under the ropes to head to the back.

The Gunn Club Make A Statement At Christian Cage’s Expense

We shoot backstage after we are told Billy Gunn has taken over a camera man and forced him to follow him out to the parking lot. We see Christian Cage making his entrance to the arena and Billy Gunn approaches him.

Gunn insults Christian and eventually we see Christian tell Gunn that he never had that statement victory in his career, just like his sons. Gunn stops him from walking away after Colten and Austin Gunn hit the scene and the three beat him down and leave him laying. They ask, “How’s that for a statement?” to end the segment.

Cody Rhodes Promo On CM Punk’s Pipe Bomb, Forbidden Door & Beach Break

“The American Nightmare” makes his way down to the ring to the usual mixed-bag crowd reaction from the fans in Washington, D.C. As he nears the ring, the commentators talk us into a pre-segment commercial break. Cody Rhodes’ return from COVID-19 hiatus is up next.

When we return from the break, Cody is shown standing in the ring with his TNT Championship in his hands and a ladder set up behind him. He asks the booing fans behind him, “What do you wanna talk about?”

He goes on to talk about being reminded of a man who gave one of the most important addresses of our sport. He says it was the first hint of a revolution. He says he’s talking about CM Punk and his classic “pipebomb.” He mentions that someone told him to save this promo, but because he doesn’t know if he’ll get the chance, he’s gonna do it now.

Cody mentions things that Punk brought up in the pipe bomb and then says he never got to do many of them, such as going to ROH, teaming with The Young Bucks and others. He points out that he did those things. He gets angry in doing so and acts heelish as he emotionally explains why he won’t turn heel. He says it’s because the fans cheered him when he needed them most.

Now he brings up “The Forbidden Door.” He says it’s a proper noun. It’s vernacular. He says if you’re an industry journalist and you disagree with anything he says, you’re not a real journalist. He says he’s the one who actually built “The Forbidden Door.” The fans try and break out into a “Cody! Cody!” chant. It spreads pretty big throughout the arena, but many fans are still booing as well.

He talks about the reDRagon and Young Bucks nearly starting a second Wednesday Night Wars last week. He talks about his real-life friend Ricky Starks getting into a feud with Jay Lethal. He tells him to avoid the Lethal Kick finisher from him. He then brings up Malakai Black. He says he’s a guy who hung two losses on his name and as he points out — he hates to lose.

From there, he mentions that they don’t change names in AEW and mocks WWE re-naming WALTER to “gutter” something. He goes on to mention it’s ballsy to call yourself “Brody” in a place like AEW before finally getting to the point of his promo, which is to challenge Sammy Guevara to a ladder match to unify the world and interim TNT titles at AEW Beach Break.

Jade Cargill Has Some Big News

We shoot backstage to Jade Cargill who is with Tony Schiavone. Also in the pictuire is John Silver and Anna Jay from The Dark Order. Cargill’s manager speaks up on her behalf. Anna wants a title shot and she is apparently the one who will be accepting an open challenge from Jade.

Malakai Black & Brody King vs. The Varsity Blondes

Now back inside the arena, the them for Malakai Black hits and out he comes along with Brody King. The duo settle inside the ring as their music cuts off.

From there, the entrance of The Varsity Blondes takes place. Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison make their way down to the ring for this advertised tag bout.

The bell sounds and we are now off-and-running with this one. Early on we see Garrison go right after the opposition, but it isn’t long before Malakai turns the tables with the help of Brody.

Brody tags in and takes over, dominating Garrison and then daring Pillman Jr. to springboard into the ring from the top-rope like he normally does after Garrison tags him in.

Pillman Jr. and Garrison talk on the floor while Brody watches. Brody exits the ring and comes up behind them. Garrison runs into the ring and blasts Black and tries to dropkick Brody on the floor through the ropes, however it backfires.

We see Pillman Jr. try and pick up things from there, but instead Malakai and Brody double-team him and eventually finish him off to pick up their first victory via pin fall.

Winners: Malakai Black & Brody King

After The Match: PAC Addresses Malakai Black & Brody King

Once the match wraps up, we see PAC appear on the big screen in a room with red lights and a blindfold on. He talks about The House of Black and how “The Bastard” is beyond even Malakai Black’s reach.

He shows a “Justice XI” card and says he supposes this is the moment he expected him to bow down and call him master. He tells Malakai that he’s going to make a martyr out of him.

Lance Archer Is Next For Hangman Page

A vignette airs now showing the return of “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer on last week’s show. He is shown talking, as is Jake “The Snake” Roberts and Dan Lambert. They make it clear they have their sights set on AEW World Champion “Hangman” Page. After this, we head to a commercial break.

The Best Friends Hijack Cutler Cam To Issue A Challenge

We return and the commentators send us to a “Cutler Cam” segment. We’re expecting The Young Bucks but instead, up comes another duo. The Best Friends appear and challenge the Bucks, claiming they are the team to beat them even though they haven’t won much as of late.

Frankie Kazarian vs. Lance Archer

Now we’re back inside the arena where Frankie Kazarian comes to the ring, introduced by Justin Roberts as “Frank E. Kazarian.” He settles in the ring and his music dies down.

The theme for Lance Archer plays and out comes “The Murderhawk Monster” accompanied by Jake Roberts and Dan Lambert. His music dies down and it’s time to get this one underway.

We hear the bell to get this one started and immediately Archer charges across the ring and nearly takes Kazarian’s head off. He follows that up by gloating to the crowd before getting back to work on him some more.