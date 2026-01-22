It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns live at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida with this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Advertised for tonight’s show is an appearance by AEW Champion MJF, Kenny Omega vs. Josh Alexander, Swerve Strickland vs. Kevin Knight, Samoa Joe vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Death Riders vs. Don Callis Family, FTR vs. Alec Price & Jordan Oliver, as well as Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs. Timeless Love Bombs.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, January 21, 2026. The following report was written by WrestlingHeadlines.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS and HBO Max.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS 1/21/26

