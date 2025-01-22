The AEW World Tag Team Championship main events tonight’s episode of Dynamite!
- AR Fox vs. Swerve Strickland
- Samoa Joe vs. Nick Wayne
- Jamie Hayter vs. Julia Hart
- Cope vs. Pac
- AEW World Tag Team Championship: Private Party (c) vs. The Hurt Syndicate
Home » RESULTS » AEW Results » AEW Dynamite Results 1/22/25
The AEW World Tag Team Championship main events tonight’s episode of Dynamite!
WrestlingHeadlines.com is your daily source for pro wrestling news headlines. Our coverage includes WWE, AEW, IMPACT, NJPW, ROH, MLW and more. Formerly Lords of Pain (LOP), we have been publishing WWE news and rumors since 1998! We are an independent news outlet and are not affiliated with any wrestling promotion.