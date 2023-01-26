Breaking news as of yesterday, it looks like Warner Media has lifted their Briscoe Brothers ban, and we will see Mark Briscoe on tonight’s show, as well as a possible tribute to Jay Briscoe. Amazing news if it pans out, but let’s see what else we can expect tonight:

Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal

Bryan Danielson vs. Brian Cage

Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. Action Andretti & Ricky Starks

Ruby Soho vs. Toni Storm

Ethan Page & Matt Hardy vs. JungleHook

AEW TNT Title: Darby Allin (c) vs. Buddy Matthews

AEW Dynamite 1/25/23

LIVE from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky! Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, and Taz are on the call and the Jericho Appreciation Society is already on their way to the ring!

Match #1. Le Sex Gods vs. Action Andretti & Ricky Starks

Andretti and Guevara to start. Very even exchanges to start, until Guevara delivers a boot to the face. Tieres by Andretti sends Gueveara to the floor. Guevara back in the ring quick and back flips over Andretti and sends him reeling with a dropkick before following up with a corkscrew dive to the outside. Guevara looks for a hurricanrana off the top but Andretti lands on his feet and hits a standing Spanish Fly for two. Starks and Jericho are legal now and the crowd is up for this one. Chop fest to start but Starks drops Jericho with a flying clothesline. Starks catapults Jericho into the top turnbuckle and goes old (new?) school as he walks the ropes. Guevara dives off the top turnbuckle and catches Starks with a carter off the top, mid-new school! Two count. Back suplex by Jericho. Body slam by Jericho, who tags Guevara, and body slams Starks as well. Tag to Jericho, and a body slam. Double shoulder block by Le Sex Gods allows Guevara to come off the top for a splash, but Starks gets both boots to the face. Hot tag to Andretti! Flying forearms to Guevara before a back breaker and neck breaker combo… now one for Jericho. Pair of suicide dives by Andretti and a tag to Starks who plants Guevara with a tornado DDT. Moonsault off the top by Andretti, who is the legal man once again. Starks and Guevara meet in the center of the ring with a double cross body attempt and both men are down. Starks and Jericho are legal and Starks hits Jericho with the spear! Guevara breaks it up at two. Code Breaker attempt by Jericho but Starks holds on and counters with a Liger Bomb for two! Tag to Andretti who comes in with a senton and a Disaster Kick! Split-legged moonsault by Andretti but Jericho gets his knees up and tags Guevara. Jumping knee by Guevara but Starks rebounds with a poisonrana. Inverted TKO by Andretti gets a two count. Starks hits the RoShamBo to Jericho on the outside in the meantime! Guevara comes off the top looking for the cutter but Andretti catches him on his shoulder, but behind the referee’s back, Garcia hits Andretti in the face with Floyd! Andretti falls into the GTH by Guevara and this one is over!

Winners: Le Sex Gods

Rating: ***1/2. This was a heck of a match to open the show tonight. Andretti is growing on me and this has been one of the best outings with all four of these men. Great action from start to finish and the story is very entertaining.

We FINALLY get a highlight video of Jay Briscoe, with the announcement that Lethal vs. Mark Briscoe will main event the show. Well done to everyone involved in getting this done, but it’s a damn shame that it took this to get the Briscoe Brothers on AEW TV.

Match #2. AEW TNT Title: Darby Allin (c) vs. Buddy Matthews

Julia Hart provides a distraction early with allows Matthews to drop Darby with the huge knee. Back suplex on the apron by Matthews but Darby reverses a powerbomb into a hurricanrana into the guard rail. Meteora by Matthews on to Darby on the apron! Darby counters with an over-the-top stunner that sends Matthews back to the outside. Coffin splash by Darby to Matthews on the outside but the lights go out! Black and King are here, but Ortiz attacks from behind with a Singapore cane! Sting assists as the rest of the House of Black are taken to the back. Powerbomb inside the ring by Matthews, who’s clearly in control now with an abdominal stretch as we head into commercial break. Back from break as Darby reverses an electric chair into a poisonrana that sends Matthews reeling to the outside. Darby bounces Matthews’ head off the railing on the outside and hits a crucifix bomb back inside the ring, as both gets are now down. Code Red by Darby but Matthews counters into a back slide for two. Buckle Bomb by Matthews and a curb stomp get a long two count. Darby reverses a pumphandle into a victory roll for two. Code Red by Darby! Two count. Darby goes up top for a Coffin Drop but Matthews crotches him. Darby reverses a superplex into an avalanche Scorpion Death Drop! One, two, no! Matthews is hung over the middle rope and Darby comes off with a coffin drop to the back! One, two, three!

Winner and STILL AEW TNT Champion: Darby Allin

Rating: ***1/2. This match was so awesome. These are two of the best wrestlers on the roster and they didn’t get a lot of time, but they got their stuff in here. Darby is just stacking up huge wins left and right, and I think that’s the right way to go. Matthews didn’t lose anything with a loss here, but it would be nice to see him on TV a little more, no?

Samoa Joe shows up on the tron and challenges Darby, telling him that winning the AEW TNT Title was the worst thing he possibly could have done.

Match #3. JungleHook vs. Ethan Page & Matt Hardy

Jungleboy drops Page with a dropkick, who quickly tags Hardy. Here comes Hook. All four men are in the ring and Page bails, leaving Hardy to take on both men. The fight spills to the outside as Page has Hook up for the Ego’s Edge but Jungleboy’s suicide dive breaks it up. Double team iconoclasm and stalling vertical suplex by Hardy and Page to Jungleboy. Hardy deletes Jungleboy’s face into the turnbuckles, before cutting the ring in half and delivering some damage in the corner. Hook gets the hot tag and hits a big lariat on Hardy and hits the El Camino (dead lift gut wrench) to Page. T-Bone suplex by Hook. Page dumps Hook to the outside as Hardy drives him into the ring apron. Hardy catches a double jump attempt by Jungleboy and hits the Side Effect. Twist of Fate attempt by Hardy, but Page demands Hardy gives him the tag, and Hardy does. Twist of Fate attempt by Page but Jungleboy trips Page and locks in the Snare Trap. Hook pulls Hardy off the apron and Page can’t make the tag, he’s got to tap!

Winners: JungleHook

Rating: **. Fine tag match here, with the majority of it occurring during the commercial break. Paint by numbers Hardy match, but JungleHook work pretty well together.

Daddy Ass family therapy time. Ass Boys are upset Billy was on the road so much, but Bowens says that they’re the biggest pieces of S he’s ever seen. Caster says The Acclaimed are what the Ass Boys wish they could be. Daddy Ass says he sees both sides. Colten says that the Ass Boys faults as sons, are his failure as a father. Ass Boys want the titles… and that’s it.

Hangman Page is here with Renee. Hangman says he’s looking forward, and wants to knock out Jon Moxley in Ohio next week. Wheeler Yuta is here and he’s tired of Page talking about someone who isn’t even medically cleared to fight. So, it’s Yuta vs. Page at Rampage.

Match #4. Brian Cage vs. Bryan Danielson

Danielson tries to use his speed early, attacks the knees with kicks, but Cage is too strong and shoves him off. Cage looks for the F-5 but Danielson counters into the Labell Lock! Cage inches his way to the ropes and rolls to the outside. Danielson hits a baseball slide, followed by a suicide dive, that stun Cage. Danielson goes up top and comes off with a cross body that finally grounds Cage. Big roundhouse kicks on the outside by Danielson. Back inside the ring, Cage catches a charging Danielson and military presses him into the turnbuckles! Release German suplex by Cage and Danielson lands hard on his shoulder. Danielson rolls to the apron and Cage follows, hammerlocking the arm and dropping Danielson with a back suplex on the apron! Cage works over the arm throughout the break with a kimura, attempting to follow MJF’s orders to break Danielson’s arm. Danielson escapes the kimura and looks to backflip over Cage, but Cage catches him in mid-air and hits a shoulder breaker on the already injured arm. Deadlift vertical superplex from the apron into the ring by Cage! Deadlift German suplex from the outside in by Cage! Cheeky Nandos by Cage, who now looks for the Awesome Bomb off the top rope! Danielson chops at Cage’s knee and wiggles free, hitting cage with a running dropkick. Superplex by Danielson! YES kicks by Danielson in the center of the ring followed by a high kick. One, two, no! Wrist clutch by Danielson, stomps to the head, and a triangle choke! Cage stands up with Danielson in the triangle and Danielson transitions into an ankle lock. Leg trap German by Danielson. Discus clothesline attempt by Cage but Danielson counters with a rolling elbow! Super kick by Cage! Powerbomb! A second powerbomb by Cage but Danielson rolls him up for three!

Winner: Brian Cage

Rating: ***3/4. I think(?) this is the best Brian Cage match I have ever seen. Bryan Danielson is absolutely on another level, and the dynamic here was perfect. Cage played his part perfectly, and both men put on a great match here.

Cage attacks Danielson after the bell, looking to secure the bounty that MJF placed on Danielson’s arm. Here’s MJF! MJF sets up a chair on the outside and wraps it around Danielson’s arm and throws him shoulder-first into the ring post. MJF inside the ring now, doing some extra damage to the shoulder before delivering some mounted punches. Cage sets up the chair on Danielson’s arm again and MJF heads to the middle turnbuckle… but here’s Konosuke Takeshita to make the save! Takeshita takes out Cage with a flying knee as MJF scurries out of the ring.

Back from break, Renee walks in on Bryan Danielsons getting checked out by Doc Samson. Samson says there’s a partially torn… something or other, in Danielson’s shoulder, and Danielson doesn’t care. Danielson wrestled 60 G D minutes with a separated shoulder, nobody is stopping him from wrestling MJF.

Match #5. Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho

Big boot by Storm to start as both women exchange some very heavy elbows and chops in the center of the ring. Soho gets tossed to the apron and poked in the eye by Storm, which allows Storm to hit the running hip attack that sends Soho to the floor… hard. Storm runs Soho’s head into the post on the outside, and then back first into the guard rail. Storm in control throughout the break here. Full nelson by Storm as Soho has to fight her way to the ropes and does. Soho breaks free and drives Storm head-first into the turnbuckles with her knees. Saito suplex by Soho. Make that two. STO by Soho. Destination Unknown attempt by Soho but Storm rolls her up with the tights for two. No Future by Soho gets a two count. Soho heads up top for the senton but lands on her feet as Storm moves out of the way. Soho hits a big knee to Storm and Storm rolls into the ropes, speaking to the referee, as Storm had a fractured nose just a few months ago. Soho shows compassion and Storm pulls her throat-first onto the bottom rope. German suplex by Storm and a running hip attack in the corner! One, two, no! Storm looks for Storm Zero but Britt Baker’s music hits?! Storm jaws with Baker from the ramp, and Soho takes advantage and plants Storm with Destination Unknown! That’ll get it done!

Winner: Ruby Soho

Rating: ***. Good match here, but these darn commercial breaks kill me. Great story though, as it looks like it will be the AEW “homegrowns” vs. Saraya/Storm… and maybe… Mercedes? Ruby getting a few wins in a row and building momentum is long overdue, as well.

MJF is in the locker room and says his AEW title is the only thing in the world that makes him feel whole. MJF says Danielson has a hole in his soul, just like MJF does. If Danielson keeps threatening MJF, MJF will go from inflicting physical pain, to mental pain. MJF made a call to someone that loves taking people apart limb by limb, and that man is… Timothy Thatcher.

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman have joined the commentary table, and we’re ready for the main event. Jay Lethal’s music hits, as he and Sonjay are both wearing the Jay Briscoe tribute shirt (available at ProWrestlingTees.com, with 100% of proceeds going to the family). Lethal is obviously emotional here, mouthing “I love you Jay Briscoe” through tears. Mark Briscoe comes out with both Ring of Honor world tag team titles.

Match #6. Jay Lethal vs. Mark Briscoe

Both men trade arm ringers to start, as Briscoe hits the arm drag. Lethal ducks underneath and Briscoe hits a body slam. Lethal fires some chops and Mark fires back in kind. Both men are LAYING IN some heavy shots with Mark coming back with a clothesline and a basement dropkick. Hip toss and dropkick by Lethal. Rude Awakening by Mark gets a two count. Both men on the apron now as Mark invites Lethal to hit him! Elbow by Lethal. Elbow by Mark. Lethal sends Mark to the floor and follows up with a suicide dive. Lethal rolls Mark back in the ring and gets a two count. Snap mare by Lethal and a dropkick. Two count. Mark comes off the top with a chop to the head. Enziguiri by Mark! Mark sets Lethal up on the top, iconoclasm! One, two, no! Mark looks for the Jay Driller but Lethal blocks it, so Mark slaps him down. Mark looks for the neckbreaker again but Lethal counters with the Lethal Combination. Pump kick by Lethal and an enziguiri. Gord buster by Lethal. Lethal looks for the Lethal Injection and gets it! Mark rolls to the ropes and rolls outside the ring to avoid the pin. Genius. Lethal throws Mark into the guard rail on the outside, and then again into the announcer’s table. Lethal sets Mark up on the table, and Lethal is going up top! Mark follows Lethal in and throws him off the top. Baseball slide sends Lethal to the outside. Blockbuster by Mark off the apron! Mark sets Lethal up on the table on the outside and Mark comes off the top with the Froggy Bow! Mark rolls Lethal back in the ring. One, two, no! Mark looks for the Jay Driller but Lethal back body drops him and looks for the Lethal Injection, but Mark follows and hits a huge lariat! Jay Driller attempt by Mark but Lethal back body drops him again! Mark holds on.. lariat! JAY DRILLER! ONE, TWO, THREE!

Winner: Mark Briscoe

Rating: *****. Absolutely unbelievable moment. Unbelievable match. Jay Briscoe finally getting the recognition he deserved on AEW TV was long overdue. Tough to even talk about the match, which was excellent, but this was more about the moment.

The entire locker room is on the stage with a graphic of Jay Briscoe on the tron, as Mark celebrates in the ring with both tag team titles. Mark and Lethal embrace, as Lethal leaves the ring as a show of respect. Mark holds up the titles, before heading to the ramp where he’s embraced by Christopher Daniels, Samoa Joe, Tony Khan, BJ Whitmer, and a horde of others.

Final Thoughts: Like I said earlier, it’s tough to even think about the wrestling portion of this considering what we just saw to close the show, but I’ll try. All very solid pro wrestling on the show tonight, as you can tell things were a little tight on time, but the show delivered from bell to bell. Darby Allin and Ruby Soho are really building a lot of momentum, Bryan Danielson is delivering every single week, and the AEW girls vs. the outsiders storyline has me intrigued. I also think it needs to be said that Jay Lethal is the definition of a wrestler’s wrestler and has been put in some of the most important positions in the world in the last year (train with and have a match against Ric Flair, wrestle Mark Briscoe). And lastly, kudos to AEW for how they handled everything regarding Jay Briscoe. The entire last half hour were a fitting tribute to one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. 9/10.