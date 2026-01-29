It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from Austin, TX. for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max.

On tap for tonight’s show is an appearance by MJF, Jon Moxley vs. Ace Austin in an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator, Kris Statlander (c) vs. Thekla for the AEW Women’s World Championship, Mark Briscoe (c) vs. El Clon for the AEW TNT Championship, Andrade El Idolo vs. Swerve Strickland, as well as Kenny Omega vs. Rocky Romero.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, January 28, 2026. The following report was written by WrestlingHeadlines.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS and HBO Max.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS 1/28/26

This week’s show kicks off hot, as we immediately head down to ringside for our opening contest.

Kenny Omega vs. Rocky Romero

The crowd is already chanting “Kenny! Kenny!” and then the familiar sounds of Kenny Omega’s theme hits. “The Cleaner” makes his way out for opening action. We see his opponent, Rocky Romero, already in the ring ready and waiting.

After Justin Roberts handles the brief ring introductions, the bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running. Omega and Romero waste no time getting after it. Omega goes for a Dragon Suplex, but as Taz points out on commentary, Romero knows him too well for that, so he blocks it.

We see Omega send Romero out to the floor. Omega leaps over the ropes, landing on Romero on the floor. Omega hugs a fan at ringside. The action is back in the ring, as Omega drops Romero and then kicks him in the ribs. Omega runs the ropes, looking for the V trigger, but Romero rolls out of the ring.

Romero hits the ring and nails Kenny with big elbow shots. Romero runs the ropes and then drops Omega on his neck. Romero covers Omega, but he quickly kicks out. Romero nails Omega with big forearm shots, but Omega fires back, dropping Romero.

Omega is in the corner and nails Romero in the back of end as he was taunting the fans. Omega runs the ropes and connects on Romero with a V trigger and then drops him with the one winged angel and covers Romero to pick up the win.

Winner: Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega, Hangman Page & Swerve Strickland Want The AEW Title

Once the match wraps up, we see Tony Schiavone with bright yellow sneakers hit the ring to interview Omega. Taz makes a joke on commentary asking who is dressing Schiavone. Tony congratulates Omega on the win. Omega is tied at the top for a top contender for the World Title.

Omega says he hates repeating himself, but he has not felt this good in years. AEW is supposed to be the place were the best wrestle. Omega says he claims a shot for MJF’s world title…whether its someone he likes or hates, it is just business and he will become the heavyweight champion of the world.

The music of Hangman Adam Page hits as he makes his way to the ring with mic in hand. Tony Schiavone leaves the ring. Page tells Omega he looks good. Page says that after all these years he would rather fight beside him than against him, but with the world title at stake, then so be it.

He says he thought about defending the world title against him and because of Hook and MJF he lost the title. Page says this time it is different, despite the fires and passion he has now, he – Omega won’t be the next champion…Page says the next champion is going to him.

Swerve’s Strickland’s music hits, as he and Prince Nana make their way to the ring…Swerve says he came back to AEW for the world title and he has not been defeated and was not the one who got pinned at Worlds End and has the right to the championship.

Swerve says his mission remains the same, to get the world championship and he doesn’t care who has to go through to get what he wants. It can be against anybody as he looks Omega straight in the face. Omega tells Swerve he can read the room…he feels like there is animosity and that he more like looking for a fight.

Swerve laughs and tells Omega more that he knows. Don Callis comes out to huge boos and the more he talks the louder the boos. Callis says that Andrade will pin Swerve and the say goodbye to the undefeated streak. Callis says when Andrade beats Swerve he is coming for him.

Callis says he has something special in mind for Page. Callis says his family runs Dynamite. Omega says to Don, maybe she should worry about himself and leaves the ring running after Callis. With that said, the opening segment wraps up and the show moves on.

AEW Continental Championship Eliminator

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Ace Austin

A quick video package airs for women’s action later in the show, we briefly hear from The Babes of Wrath backstage, and then Renee Paquette does the Megan Olivi UFC fighter entrance routine in the aisle as Jon Moxley makes his way to the ring for the next match.

Ace Austin’s theme hits next and out comes the former TNA veteran for this AEW Continental Championship Eliminator bout. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Mox immediately decks Austin and then blasts him with some thudding chops.

Ace fires back with forearms on Mox, but he nails Ace, who then takes down Mox and attempts to pin him, but Mox kicks out at two. Both men exchange chops in the center of the ring. Ace kicks Mox, but Mox fights back. Ace goes over the top rope.

Austin lands on the apron, however, and then comes in and drop kicks Mox, who goes to the floor. Ace connects with a kick on Mox in the face. On that note the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we see Mox put Ace up on the top rope. Mox digs his fingernails into the back of Ace and then superplexes him. Both are down as the ref starts the ten count. Mox is up, Ace is up…Mox connects with a forearm on Ace…Ace kicks Mox and lands on him with a big leg drop.

Ace then hits Mox with repeated shots in the corner. Mox recovers and sends Ace down with big clothesline. Mox rolls up Ace, but he kicks out. Both men try to pin each other…Mox nails Ace, but he comes back with a big spin kick on Mox, sending him down. Ace covers the champ, but he kicks out a two.

Mox and Ace exchange blows in the center of the ring. Mox connects with lefts and rights on Ace. Ace is up and connects with a spin kick on Mox, dropping him to the mat. Ace covers Mox for a two count. Mox comes back and connects on Ace with a cutter for the victory.

Once the match wraps up, Konosuke Takeshita comes out and makes a beeline to the ring. Takeshita confronts Moxley as the commentators remind us of their Continental Classic tournament tilt. Takeshita signals he wants a title shot. Mark Davis and Jake Doyle attack Moxley. We head to another break.

Winner: Jon Moxley

TNT Championship

Mark Briscoe (c) vs. El Clon

Now it’s time for our third match of the evening, as this show paced at Monster Energy-level speed, frantically continues. Don Callis sits in on commentary after giving El Clon his marching orders. TNT Champion Mark Briscoe is out next to a big pop and then the bell sounds.

