Jeff Jarrett is main eventing in 2025 baby, let’s do this.

Jay White vs. Wheeler Yuta

AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Yuka Sakazaki

Brian Cage vs. Will Ospreay

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Jeff Jarrett

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Dynamite 1/29/25

Live from the Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama!