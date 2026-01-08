It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns live at 8/7c on TBS and TNT from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with the first episode of AEW Dynamite of the New Year of 2026.

The following report was written by WrestlingHeadlines.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on TBS and HBO Max.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS 1/7/26

The first episode of AEW Dynamite of the New Year of 2026 kicked off inside “The Boomer Sooner State” with a brief introduction by Excalibur and Tony Schiavone, before they introduce the third member of their broadcast team for tonight’s show, Mr. “Boomer Sooner” himself, ‘Good Ole’ J.R.’ Jim Ross.

AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Shelton Benjamin

After a brief breaking news update from Renee Paquette, which is the digital exclusive segment that was released via social media before the show went live and included the debut of Jake Something as the man who collected the bounty put out by Don Callis, attacking JetSpeed duo ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight.

Inside the arena, the theme for The Hurt Syndicate hits and out comes Shelton Benjamin accompanied by MVP. MVP joins Ross, Schiavone and Excalibur on special guest commentary for the call of tonight’s opener. His opponent, the reigning AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley, comes out next.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this high stakes opening contest. Benjamin extends his hand for a shake, but Mox slaps it. The two begin brawling until Shelton takes control, sending Mox to the corner. Mox fights back with a set of chops to get out of the predicament.

Benjamin takes the fight back to him with some chops of his own, sending him across the ring for more damage. Mox catches Shelton with a boot to the face before sending him over the top rope to the outside, following close behind to send him into the barricade.

Mox returns the favor on the potential challenger, but Benjamin manages to send him over the barricade into the crowd. Ref showing some discretion as he pleads with the men to bring the action back into the stands, but to no avail.

The fight finally finds its way back toward ringside, with both men getting back into the ring just long enough to break the ref’s count. Mox catches Shelton in a hammerlock before driving him into the ring steps, and gets back in as the ref reaches a new count of eight before Benjamin returns as well.

Shelton starts to fight back as he hits the ropes, but gets sent down to the mat hard by the champ. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues in this AEW Continental Championship Eliminator.