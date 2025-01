Week two here on Max and we’ve got a Casino Gauntlet on tap!

Triple Threat for the #1 Spot in the Casino Gauntlet: Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm vs. Kris Statlander

Bobby Lashley vs. Mark Briscoe

Will Ospreay vs. Buddy Matthews

AEW World Heavyweight Championship #1 Contender’s Casino Gauntlet

AEW Dynamite 1/8/25

Live from the F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee!