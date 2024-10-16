Fresh off the heels of WrestleDream!

The Elite vs. The Conglomeration

Shelton Benjamin vs. Lio Rush

Christian Cage vs. Jay White

AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Queen Aminata

FTR vs. Big Bill & Bryan Keith

AEW Dynamite 10/16/24

Moxley is riding in the back of a truck and says he will burn down the forest to plant a new one. He’s not sentimental. He can see the future. If you want to come with them, come on. What’s the need to know? What is the new paradigm? It’s simple. You work for Moxley now.

Live from the SAP Center in San Jose, California! Excalibur, Nigel McGuinness, and Tony Schiavone are here on commentary and it’s all about the boom, baby.

Here’s Adam Cole!

Who’s ready for story time with Adam Cole, baybay? Roddy, Matt, Mike… Cole loves you, but he’s got to do this on his own. MJF is the worst human being on the planet and sometimes you’ve got to fight evil, with evil. Cole is a lot of things, but stupid is not one of them. Everything about MJF is fake. His hair, for example, took two surgeries but… it’s there. Cole says if you go on social media and trash MJF, he will act like he doesn’t care, but he cares. MJF is a phony and he can’t be trusted. Everyone in the locker room is smiling and agreeing with what he’s saying, which is the best locker room in wrestling. Period. Cole hates everything about MJF, and let’s not waste any more time. Cole wants to whoop that ass right now, brochacho.

MJF’s music hits and he shows up on the tron. MJF says there’s no such thing as trust, and there are a lot of jackals in pro wrestling. MJF says Adam Cole made him the man he is today and he knows Cole wants to beat him within an inch of his life, but it’s never going to happen. MJF will dangle the carrot of revenge in front of Cole’s face for all of eternity, and you can thank MJF later. Cole says when he gets his hands on MJF, he’ll make him wish they’ve never met after an ass-beating of a lifetime.

Chris Jericho was with Renee after his match and Jericho says he’s not done and wants to be a two-time champ, like Mark’s brother, Jay.

Tonight, Mark is with Renee and he accepts a rematch, but he wants it to be a ladder war… next week!

Match #1. FTR vs. Big Bill & Bryan Keith

Cash lays in some hard chops to Keith and some European uppercuts. Body slam by Keith and a headbutt, before he tags Big Bill. Bill brutalizes Cash in the corner but Cash fires back with a dropkick. Cash ducks a big boot and delivers a flying clothesline, but Bill doesn’t budge. Blackhole Slam by Bill! Commercial time. Quick tags now between Learning Tree members keep Cash away from his corner. Bill misses an avalanche in the corner and Dax gets the tag, as does Keith. Dax fires right hands to everyone and a short-arm clothesline to Keith. Clothesline to Bill but he doesn’t budge, and drops Dax with one of his own. Diamond Dust out of the corner by Keith right into a huge boot by Bill! Cash breaks up the pin just before the three count. Cash pulls Bill outside and sends him into the ring post, and follows up with a tornado DDT off the apron. Dax pulls Keth into his corner, sends him into the ropes, tags Cash and SHATTER MACHINE! One, two, three.

Winners: FTR

Rating: **1/2. Perfectly acceptable tag team match here, with FTR getting a clean and impressive win to re-establish themselves in the division.

The OutRunners are here! Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd. The FTRunners celebrate in the ring together.

The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass are here with Renee. Daddy Ass says that we’re going to the gym, and he’s going to get the car ready. Bowens says everyone loves The Acclaimed in San Jose. Caster says that The Acclaimed always want more, and here’s MVP. MVP wants The Acclaimed to know that when they’re ready to be serious, he’ll be there, and he gives them his card. Caster takes the card and puts it in his pocket, even though Bowens says they don’t need it.

Match #2. AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) w/ Kamille vs. Queen Aminata

Aminata arm drags Mone and then grinds her behind on her face. Interesting tactic. Aminata catches a crossbody and delivers a fall away slam. Aminata wants to follow up with a baseball slide but Kamille pulls her out of the way. Aminata heads outside and slaps Kamille, but Mone posts her and sends her into the steel steps with a pair of running knees to the face. Two count. Mone in control during the commercial as a running low Meteora gets a two count. Double armbar by Mone in the center of the ring, but Aminata escapes and gets a roll up for two. Mone flips out of an Air Raid Crash, hits the ropes, but walks into a second one. Two count. Sunset flip by Aminata gets two. Back slide gets two. Neckbreaker gets two. Double armbar by Aminata, but she applies it with the legs. Rolling cradle by Aminata eventually gets a long two count. Snap suplex by Amianta as she looks for the running hip attack in the corner, but she eats a pair of boots. Slingshot knee by Mone. Backstabber by Mone and the Statement Maker is locked in, forcing Amianta to tap.

Winner and STILL AEW TBS Champion: Mercedes Mone

Rating: **1/4. Fine match here, if unspectacular. I’m glad Mercedes didn’t try to hit her new finisher on Amianta, and stuck with the Statement Maker.

Private Party asks for Renee, and The Young Bucks. Private Party wants another shot at the titles. Matt says he made a mistake, they’re more than a mid-card act, but that was their last chance at the titles. The Bucks walk off, and here’s Stokely. Stokely says the next time that they challenge for the titles and they lose, they’re done. Besides, everyone knows Isiah is the singles star.

The Elite are here. Jack Perry says today is a special day in AEW history, and it’s Kenny Omega’s birthday. Perry reminds us that Omega had 20 feet of his intestines removed, so they got him a cake that says “Happy Birthday Kenny”, before Perry dumps raw meat on it. “Happy birthday, bitch” – Okada. Get well soon, Kenny, or die, Perry doesn’t care.

Match #3. The Conglomeration vs. The Elite

Sidenote, my favorite wrestling match ever is reDRagon vs. The Young Bucks at Ring of Honor’s War of the World’s 2014, so this match makes my soul happy. Kyle and Cassidy with some double team work to Matthew, a snap mare and a pair of dropkicks, but Okada clears the ring. Suicide dive by Cassidy to Okada on the outside. Diving hurricanrana by Rocky to Matthew on the outside. Assisted Sliced Bread by The Bucks to Rocky and a triple senton to The Conglomeration. The Elite in control throughout the commercial, cornering Cassidy with some quick tags. Cassidy uses Matthews to clothesline Nicholas and back body drops Matthew. Okada makes the tag and prevents the tag. Sunset flip by Cassidy and a tag to Kyle. Kyle with some forearms and leg kicks. Kyle strike combo here and a kitchen sink to Matthew. Superkick by Nicholas but a rebound lariat by Kyle. Okada wants a Rainmaker but Kyle jumps a guillotine choke. Matthew comes off the top with a diving elbow! Two count. Triple boots by The Elite and a neckbreaker. Two count. Rocky tags himself in. FOREVER CLOTHESLINES. Sliced Bread by Rocky but Okada holds on… Tombstone! Tag to Nicholas, now Matthew. Double back elbows by The Bucks and we’re pumping up. Kyle gets up and they don’t even realize, tagging Orange Cassidy. Double hurricanrana by Cassidy and a Stundog Millionaire to Okada! Rolling elbow by Kyle and the High/Low by Kyle. Superkicks by The Bucks Satellite DDT by Orange to Matthew. Cassidy lowers the elbow but Wheeler Yuta is here out of nowhere!

Winners: No Contest

Rating: ***1/4. Heck of a lot of fun while it lasted, but it seems like it was all part of a bigger story.

Claudio and Pac are here too! Pac boots Kyle off the apron and beats him with a briefcase… and here’s Moxley. Crowd HATES this. The Elite are staying on the outside, as they want no part of this. Cassidy is getting stomped out. Top Flight is out here to try and fight off the BCC but to no avail. Deathrider on Darius! The Dark Order hits the ring to try and fight the BCC off, but that doesn’t work either. The Elite are just standing there, watching. The BCC are disposing of everyone in the ring. Marina Shafir is hanging Alex Reynolds from the ring post, as Moxley grabs the mic. If you’re involved in AEW at all… you’re under attack. If you didn’t like what happened on Saturday night, or if you don’t like this, you need to understand that this is just the cost of doing business.

The Elite are in the back and they say it’s none of their business. Daniel Garcia shows up with Private Party and says if they cared about this company they would have helped out, but they don’t. Jack Perry gets in Garcia’s face and it gets broken up. Garcia says he’s got Private Party’s back if they have his… and they shake hands.

Match #4. Shelton Benjamin w/ MVP vs. Lio Rush

Clotheslines in the corner by Benjamin but Benjamin gets dumped to the outside. Rush thinks about a suicide dive but Benjamin catches him with a step-up knee off the apron. Overhead belly-to-belly by Benjamin on the floor! Benajmin in control as we go to a full commercial break. Back from break and Rush tries to fire back with some elbows, to no avail. Bottom rope rebound Stunner by Rush. Step-up hurricanrana by Rush but Benjamin holds on, and Rush sends him to the floor. Elbow suicida by Rush sends Benjamin into the guardrail. Rush in the ring first and Benjamin follows, walking right into a cutter! Rush goes up top but misses a frog splash. Rush looks for a pair of roll ups that only get two. Around the world DDT by Rush only gets two. Rush heads up top but Benjamin runs up top and brings him crashing back down to the mat with an avalanche butterfly suplex. MVP tells Benjamin it’s time to finish this, so Benjamin tosses him with a release German suplex. Rush tries to fight back but eats another one . Thrust kick to the face by Benjamin and holy… cow. That’s one of the hardest kicks I’ve ever seen. Pop-up Flatliner and an exploder bomb finishes this one.

Winner: Shelton Benjamin

Rating: **3/4. For Shelton’s debut, man, this was awesome. Shelton looked great and his offense felt big time.

MVP puts his card in Lio Rush’s trunks and lets us know that we know Swerve is watching, and he should reconsider his position.

AEW is selling signed 8×10’s of Darby Allin and Tony Hawk, and all proceeds are going to the Skatepark Project, which builds skateparks in underprivileged areas. Pretty cool.

Swerve and Prince Nana are with Renee. Swerve thought Benjamin’s win was impressive, but that’s what he saw happening. Challenge accepted, any time, any place.

Tony Schiavone welcomes… Don Callis. Don Callis is here with… Brian Cage and Lance Archer. Callis said the best trade in the history of sports happened when he acquired Lance Archer. Callis said he got a taste of the tag titles a few weeks ago at Grand Slam, and he wants them. So he brought Brian Cage and Lance Archer to do that. Callis introduces Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita. Takeshita cuts a promo in his native language, before tagging in Kyle Fletcher. Fletcher says everyone only wants to talk about Will Ospreay, but do you want to know why he did what he did? Too bad. The Don Callis Family has never been stronger than today, according to Callis.

Mariah May is in the back with Renee. May wants to know why she’s on the top of the world and not a single woman can touch her. Bring May someone… from Japan? From Mexico? AEW is where the best wrestle? No no no, AEW is where the best are afraid of… The Glamour. Anna Jay runs in to confront Mariah May, but somehow Christopher Daniels gets slapped in the face.

Match #5. Jay White w/ The Gunn Club & Juice Robinson vs. Christian Cage w/ Nick Wayne & Mama Wayne

Christian’s hesitant to start the match, but finally does. Hard Irish whip by White and an Indian Death Lock now, in the center of the ring. The Bang Bang Gang get into it with The Wayne’s outside the ring, and the referee seems Juice with a chair, causing them to get ejected. Juice isn’t happy with that so he grabs Nick Wayne and drags him to the back, too. White mounts Christian in the corner and delivers some punches to the face, but gets dumped over the top to the floor and thrown into the guardrail. Christian is in control as we go to a commercial break, and it’s already 10pm. Both guys fight to the outside and Cage gets Irish whipped into the steel steps, as they barely break the count. Back body drop by White and an eye poke in the corner. White pulls up the turtleneck and delivers more mounted punches in the corner. Hard chops to the exposed chest of Christian and a big DDT. Two count. Both guys roll to the apron and Christian drops White with a reverse DDT on the apron! Back inside the ring, a tornado DDT out of the corner by Christian gets a two count. Christian sets up for the spear, but Christian gets distracted by Kip Sabian. Christian tries a sunset flip off the top but White catches him for two. Neckbreaker over the top by Christian. Christian looks for the spear but runs into a big Uranage by White! Long two count. White wants Bladerunner but Chrisitan goes to the eyes and drops him with the Killswitch! One, two, no! 2.99999. By the way Hangman Page ran down to the ringside area and then ducked out of view. Palm strike by White and Christian runs into a Complete Shot. Waist lock by White and a big Saito suplex. Running European uppercut by White and a half-and-half suplex into the buckles! White sets Christian up on the top rope but gets thrown off and Christian follows with a diving headbutt! Two count. Christian wants the spear again but White catches him in position for the Bladerunner. Sabian is on the apron, which allows Hangman to drill Hangman with the Buckshot behind the referee’s back! One, two, three.

Winner: Christian Cage

Rating: ***1/2. These two worked really well together and delivered a strong main event. Christian still has his contract, and I’m all in for more Hangman and Jay White.

Final Thoughts: The entire thread of the show tonight was Moxley and the BCC (is that still their name?), and it was done well. We’re still not sure the whole purpose of the group, but the underlying storyline that the locker room is coming together to fight against the evil could get very intriguing. The wrestling was fine tonight, but this was a story-heavy episode that established a clear direction for AEW going forward. That direction clearly includes MVP and his recruitment process, which the fans are very much into. Don Callis also added to his family tonight. Lots of things happened in the two hours and change we got today, and it looks promising. 8/10.