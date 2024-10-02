Five years of Dynamite culminates with a huge show and an overrun!

Juice Robinson vs. Hangman Page

Serena Deeb vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD

AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Ricochet

AEW World Heavyweight Championship/AEW Continental Championship: Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada

AEW Dynamite Five Year Anniversary

The BCC still have big plans for Yuta. These guys haven’t changed, the people have. Moxley is going to give Danielson an opportunity that not many men get… an opportunity to go out on his shield, and be buried in his backyard in Seattle on October 12th.

Live from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania!

Match #1. AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Ricochet

Kyle Fletcher and Don Callis wish Ospreay luck in the back, and Callis says that he wants to talk about what happened last week. Ospreay says not now, he’s got a match, and Callis says he and Fletcher have to get to the airport anyway. Anyway, let’s get to business. Both guys mimic each other and handspring out of everything, before backflipping off the ropes and landing on their knees, face to face. Back breaker by Ricochet and a suicide dive on the outside. Ospreay tries to springboard off the barricade but Ricochet meets him there and hurricanranas him off! Back inside the ring and Ospreay counters an Irish whip with a handspring corkscrew kick and we reset. Phenomenal forearm by Ospreay gets two. Pair of clotheslines by Ricochet now gets a two count. Pair of backflips and enziguiris by each guy as Ricochet dumps Ospreay to the apron. Ospreay blocks a pump kick and chops Ricochet… hard. Hook kick by Ospreay and an Oscutter off the middle rope on the apron! Commercial time. Ospreay wants another OsCutter back inside the ring but Ricochet faceplants, causing the referee to check on him. Ricochet rolls to the outside and barely makes it in before the count, but Ospreay meets him with a missle dropkick from the top! Both guys on the top rope now and Ricochet looks for a jumping hurricanrana but Ospreay lands on his feet, so Ricochet drills him with an OsCutter! Two count. Brutal roundhouse kick to the face by Ricochet. 450 by Ricochet but he lands on his feet as Ospreay tries a Hidden Blade, but it’s a Backslide bomb by Ricochet and a spinning piledriver! Two count! Ospreay blocks Vertigo but Ricochet hits a Northern Light’s suplex, holds on, and Ospreay counters with Stundog Millionaire. Hidden Blade attempt but Ricochet counters with a hurricanrana, but Ospreay holds on… Style’s Clash! One, two, no! OsCutter! Two count. Ricochet ducks a Hidden Blade and connects with one of his own on Ospreay. Ricochet goes up top… Shooting Star Press! 2.99999! Stomp to the face but Ospreay counters Vertigo with a Poisonrana! Poisonrana by Ricochet! Hidden Blade by Ospreay! Both guys collapse and both men’s shoulders were down as Rick Knox counts… one, two, three!

Winner: Draw

Wait, Ricochet is asking for the match to be restarted… and so is Ospreay. Tony Khan tells Justin Roberts to continue the match and here we go!

Both guys start by slugging away at each other. Double big boot. Again. Double high kick. Hidden Blade by Ospreay! But here’s Konosuke Takeshita and he jumps on Ospreay! Powerdrive knee by Takeshita! Takeshita then lays out Ricochet with a rolling elbow and the Raging Fire. Takeshita takes the International Championship and holds it over both guys.

Winner by DQ: Ricochet (I think?)

Rating: ****1/4. Great stuff here as expected but it feels like there is a heck of a lot more meat on the bone, and the finish proved that. Takeshita deserves whatever spot he’s being put in to, and we’ve got some epic matches on the horizon.

Mercedes Mone and Kamille are here with Renee. Mercedes has the truck put together the best of… her. AEW’s future is so bright because Mone changes everything.

“Yes it does!” MVP is here and presents Mone with his card.

Renee is now with The Gunn Club after the break but that doesn’t last long as Hangman Page takes out both guys with a chair.

Big Bill is in the ring and it’s time for TV Time with The Learning Tree. Jericho makes his way to the ring and congrats AEW on five years, and a new TV deal. Jericho says they made a lot of experts look like real idiots (this part is true). Jericho says it’s not possible without him and Bryan Keith leads a “Thank you, Chris” chants. It’s also the 34th anniversary of his wrestling debut. Jericho says he was more focused on mentoring the branches of the learning tree and not winning titles, but over the last few weeks, he had an epiphany. Jericho headlines Arena Mexico and then beat Mark Briscoe. The Ocho is gone… The Nueve is here! Jericho challenges Mark Briscoe to a Ring of Honor championship match at Wrestledream!

REACH FOR THE SKY, BOYS!

Here’s Mark Briscoe with The Conglomeration.

Briscoe says men don’t make excuses, but Bill chokeslammed him through a table and Jericho rolled on top of him for the win… but he ain’t making that excuse. Jericho pinned Briscoe, no bones about it. Briscoe says behaving like a man is calling a spade a spade… and Briscoe says Jericho is one of the finest wrestlers on the planet. Briscoe is glad Jericho beat him, because he gets a shot soon.

Jericho interrupts Mark and says he can never beat him… maybe his brother Jay could have, but not Mark. Woof. Briscoe drops Jericho with a right hand and says it’s consequential… and accepts the match.

Darby Allin is sitting in a junkyard and says he remembers being spit on by a bunch of dudes on a Metro bus back in the day. Darby said he approached the guys and one of them showed a switchblade, and Darby attacked him anyway, and felt good standing up for himself. Darby said he’d rather stand up and do something, and that’s what happened vs. Moxley. Darby says he’s been saying he’s ready to be the face of the company but people may be losing faith… him included. Darby issues an open challenge for the Tacoma Dome on October 12th, because he’s got nothing left to lose.

Match #2. Hangman Page vs. Juice Robinson

Page attacks Juice during the entrance and here we go! Juice with a leather strap and he lays into Page, but Page grabs it and returns the favor. Page bounces Juice’s head off of everything and tries to piledrive Juice on the floor, but Juice counters with a thudding back body drop. The fight spills throughout the stands now, as Juice tosses a beer in Page’s face. Juice with a popcorn bucket to the face as well, as both guys finally get to the ring and the match finally starts. Juice tries to strangle Page with a belt, and does, until the five count. Page with a big clothesline that sends Juice to the apron, as he’s tied up in the ropes. Page with some roundhouse kicks to the stomach before clotheslining Juice back in the ring. Page goes up top but Juice meets him with a big boot. Superplex by Juice! Running elbows by Juice and a big shoulder block. Right hand jabs by Juice and the Left Hand of God. Cannonball in the corner but Page moves! Page then pulls Juice to the outside and throws him into the guardrail and a Snake Eyes on the apron. Page charges Juice but gets spinebustered, kind of, on the corner of the apron. Running cannonball by Juice on the outside and both guys go through the guardrail! Juice rolls Page back in the ring and comes off the top with a crossbody block, but gets caught, and Page tosses him into the bottom turnbuckle with a fall away slam! Page goes up top but Juice is there, and brings Page crashing down off the top with a falling powerbomb! Juice looks for the Juice is Loose but Page grabs the referee… Page kicks Juice low! Buckshot! One, two, three.

Winner: Hangman Page

Rating: ***1/4. Perfectly fine wrestling match here with a nice brawl to start.

Page grabs the leather belt and tries to hang Juice… and does. I mean, he is the Hangman. SWITCHBLADE IS BACK! Lariat to Page and the crowd is going nuts! Mounted punches by Switchblade and Page escapes throughout the crowd. Switchblade follows and the brawl ensues. Page gets speared through a table in the crowd that he set up earlier and Switchblade is back, baby.

Renee is in the back awaiting Jack Perry. Perry gets out of his bus and he’s met with Katsuyori Shibata, who asks for a show at the TNT Championship at Wrestledream. Perry says he’ll think about it… then blindsides Shibata from behind. Perry accepts.

Danielson is in the back and says all say the only phrase he’s been thinking about is… “Eff Jon Moxley.” Tonight, Okada’s championship is only on the line in the first twenty minutes, but Danielson’s is on the line the entire match, and he hasn’t forgotten what he’s done to him.

Match #3. Dr. Britt Baker DMD vs. Serena Deep

Baker gets a hero’s welcome here, and here we go. Both women trade submission attempts and escapes from the get-go. Neckbreaker by Deeb and a chop block. Deeb then focuses on the legs, locking in a single leg crab that forces Baker to the ropes. Double leg lace, double armbar by Deeb. Baker fights her way out but gets trapped in an abdominal stretch in the middle of the ring. Deeb looks for another single leg crab but Baker escapes and fires back some elbows. Deeb tries another chop block but Baker is there with a big superkick. Clotheslines by Baker and a ripcord lariat. Fisherman’s neckbreaker is countered but Baker is there with a Slingblade. Now the neckbreaker. Two count. Baker looks for the glove but misses a charge in the corner as Deeb comes back with a Dragon Screw through the ropes. Powerbomb by Deb gets a two count. Stretch Muffler by Deeb but Baker cradles for two. German suplex by Baker and a superkick, but Deeb rebounds off the ropes wth a lariat. Deeb wants Deebtox but Baker counters with an Air Raid Crash. Mariah May is sitting front row, by the way. Baker and Deeb trade pining attempts but Baker wants Lockjaw, and Deeb wants a single leg crab. Baker kicks her way out and runs into a Deeb elbow. Deeb goes up top and Baker follows. Avalanche Air Raid Crash! One, two, no! Lockjaw is in and Deeb taps!

Winner: Dr. Britt Baker DMD

Rating: **3/4. A fine match, and a new challenger emerges.

Match #4. Private Party vs. The Iron Savages

Double dropkick to Bronson and Boulder. Boulder gets sent to the outside and Quen is here with a somersault plancha. Gin & Juice to Bronson. Stokely Hathaway is watching on from the back, by the way.

Winners: Private Party

Rating: NA. That offense looked rough, however.

Kassidy wants to know what’s good in Pittsburgh? Private Party says they’ll be the next AEW champions, and they hope the Bucks are listening. Kassidy wants it right here, right now. Here come the Bucks. Matt has an idea, since we’ve got an overrun. Let’s put the titles on the line tonight! Wait, The Bucks have super limited dates and they’re not wasting it on a town like Pittsburgh. Scapegoat attacks from behind and The Bucks hit the ring as well, but here comes Shibata to make the save. Christopher Daniels makes a trios match for Rampage.

Renee is joined in the back by MVP. MVP has an announcement, but Prince Nana is here, and he doesn’t like the way MVP is talking. Nana says he used to be a wrestler, and he’ll lace them up tonight. MVP says he doesn’t deal with complaints, and introduces Prince Nana to the president of the complaint department… Shelton Benjamin! Benjamin drinks Nana’s coffee and walks off with MVP.

Match #5. AEW World Heavyweight Championship & AEW Continental Championship: Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada (c)

A reminder, Okada’s Continental Championship is only on the line for the first twenty minutes of the match. Arm drag by Danielson and a hip toss by Okada. Okada bails through the ropes, as he stalls to avoid losing his title… just in case. Snap mare by Okada but Danielson hammerlocks his way out as we go to commercial. Back from commercial and Okada delivers some elbows in the corner, continuing to wrestle defensively. Danielson tries to elbows Okada’s face into the mat but he counters with a flapjack. Neckbreaker by Okada, before bouncing Danielson’s head off the top turnbuckle. Danielson with a flurry of offense but he misses the diving headbutt off the top rope. Money Clip is locked in by Okada but Danielson arm drags his way out. DDT by Okada spikes Danielson. Two count. Danielson misses a corner charge and Okada sets him up on the top rope, only to dropkick him off and to the floor. Danielson reverses and Irish whip and sends Okada into the barricade. Two of em. Running boot to the face by Danielson. Shotgun dropkick off the top by Danielson and a suicide dive to the outside! YES kicks by Danielson now back inside the ring, but Okada rolls him up for a two count. Danielson rolls through into the Lebell Lock and both guys trade pinning attempts. Open hand palm strikes being exchanged in the middle of the bring. Danielson goes up and over and runs into an Okada dropkick! Diving elbow drop off the top rope by Okada, which is what broke Danielson’s forearm the last time these two met. Rainmaker pose… into a middle finger. Danielson counters a Rainmaker with a jumping triangle choke, and some elbows from the bottom. Danielson transitions into the Lebell Lock! Danielson now locks in a double armbar but Okada rolls underneath the bottom rope and to the floor, as the twenty-minute mark passes and the Continental Championship is safe. Springboard senton to the floor by Danielson! Danielson looks for a running dropkick in the corner but Okada catches him and tombstones him on a chair on the floor! Okada rolls back in the ring and gets a two count on Danielson. Danielson side steps a charging Okada and responds with hard chops and roundhouse kicks. Running dropkick in the corner by Danielson now and Danielson punts the elbow of Okada. German suplex by Danielson but Okada rolls through and eats a high kick to the head. Dropkick by Okada! Danielson counters a Rainmaker with a boot to the arm and now wrist-trapped YES kicks. Okada hits the mat and Danielson is trying to STOMP HIS EFFIN HEAD IN. Danielson wants the Busaiku Knee but Okada moves… RAINMAKER! Both guys are down! Rolling elbow by Danielson. High boot by Okada. Busaiku Knee by Danielson. Busaiku Knee by Okada! Two count. Danielson ducks a Rainmaker and delivers a BRUTAL one of his own! One, two… no! Hammer and anvil elbow strikes by Danielson. Okada gets to his feet with Danielson in a fireman’s carry… Death Valley Bomb by Okada! Okada holds the wrist… but the BCC are here at ringside. Okada gets distracted and Danielson counters a clothesline with a back slide for the win!

Winner and STILL AEW World Heavyweight Champion: Bryan Danielson

Rating: ****1/4. Exactly what you’d expect between two legends like this. The Continental Championship storyline slowed down the beginning of the match, but it made sense and told a good story. Okada loses nothing in a loss here and we’ve got a good story to lead into WrestleDream.

Claudio Castagnoli and Pac hit the ring, and pick up Bryan Danielson. Here comes Jon Moxley, as Claudio and Pac hold his arms. Danielson thinks it’s about Moxley? None of this is about Moxley, he’s fighting for something much bigger than himself, because he’s going to do what others can’t. Wheeler Yuta is here to make the save for Danielson, with a hammer! Moxley stays in the ring and looks at Yuta, hammer in hand. Danielson attacks Moxley as Claudio and Pac hit the ring, but Caudio doesn’t want to attack Yuta. Yuta grabs the mic and he’s tired of being treated like a child. Yuta can make his own decisions and fight his own fights. Next week. Title Tuesday. If they want to get to Danielson, they’ve got to go through him. Danielson and Yuta vs. Claudio and Pac next Tuesday.

Final Thoughts: The show was bookended by some strong wrestling, but the middle was a heck of a lot of average. The whole Private Party/Young Bucks/Shibata/Scapegoat stuff felt… weird. Out of nowhere, to say the least, and without a heck of a lot of meaning. Britt Baker is a good choice to challenge May for her championship and she had a nice return tonight in Brittsburgh. Glad to see Takeshita getting more involved and especially with dance partners like Ricochet and Ospreay. The main event, however, delivered. Not only was the wrestling exceptional, but the following segment was a hot way to close out the show. 8.0/10.