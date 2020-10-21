All Elite Wrestling is back this evening, as AEW Dynamite returns on TNT at 8p/7c with the road continuing to the upcoming AEW FULL GEAR 2020 pay-per-view in a few weeks.

On tap for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite is the complete first round of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament, the eight-man tourney that will decide who challenges the AEW World Heavyweight Champion next.

Additionally, the fans of AEW are cordially invited to witness “Le Dinner Debonair,” as “Le Champion” Chris Jericho, a.k.a. “The Demo God” will sit down with “The Ratings Ruler” Maxwell Jacob Friedman, better known as MJF, as the two continue to “maybe, possibly” join forces in the Inner Circle over a steak dinner.

Also on tap for tonight’s AEW Dynamite — Dr. Britt Baker returns to action, a big Fatal-4-Way tag-team match will take place to determine who gets the next “Brush With Greatness” shot at the AEW World Tag-Team Champions — FTR.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from the show that was broadcast live on TNT on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (October 21, 2020)

An updated signature opening video starts off this week’s show. We head inside Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, FL., where pyro and fireworks explode and Jim Ross welcomes us to the show, along with his broadcast partners Tony Schiavone and Excalibur.

After JR’s initial opening remarks, Schiavone chimes in and talks to Excalibur about how important tonight’s show is for many of the wrestlers in AEW.

AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament (Quarterfinal Match)

Wardlow vs. Jungle Boy

The David and Goliath match in the opening round of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament kicks off the action inside the ring, as Wardlow makes his way to the ring first, followed by his opponent, Jungle Boy, who comes out with the rest of Jurassic Express.

We hear the announcers talk about Jungle Boy being one of the fan favorites in the tournament, which will determine the next challenger to whomever the AEW World Heavyweight Champion is after AEW FULL GEAR 2020 next month.

The bell sounds and Wardlow’s size and strength advantage is apparent immediately, as he manhandles his smaller foe with ease. He shows off after launching him across the ring, prompting a pissed off Jungle Boy to walk up and b*tch-smack Wardlow right across the mouth.

Talk about pissed off? Wardlow loses his cool, but it ends up working to Jungle Boy’s advantage, as the furious Wardlow opened himself up by making some mistakes. Jungle Boy gets a nice offensive run before the tables get turned when he runs the ring apron and attempts to hurricanrana Wardlow on the floor, however Wardlow’s strength came into the picture again as he held tight and ended up walking Jungle Boy over and slamming him into the ring post.

Back in the ring, Wardlow takes over the offense as Schiavone squeezes in an AEW Shop plug. Wardlow enjoys a lengthy offensive run of dominance that ends up turning around when Jungle Boy hits a crazy reversal culminating with a big hurricanrana being executed off the top rope. Now we see Jungle Boy start to string together some offense, as Wardlow rolls out of the ring to try and regroup a bit.

Jungle Boy tries leaping over Wardlow from the ring with a DDT on the way down, however Wardlow caught him and pumped the breaks before slamming him back into the ring over the top rope from the entrance ramp. Wardlow re-enters the ring now and hoists Jungle Boy up on his shoulders. He hits an airplane spin and sends him for a ride. 1-2-3. Wardlow wins and advances in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. “This guy is a freak!” says Jim Ross as the referee’s hand hits the mat a third time, making Wardlow the winner in the first tourney quarterfinal bout. Schiavone puts over Wardlow’s nine match win-streak.

Winner and ADVANCING in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament: Wardlow

Eddie Kingston’s Off-Air Promo & “I Quit Match” Announcement

After we shoot to the announce desk where J.R., Schiavone and Excalibur show us the updated brackets for the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament and run down some of the other first round matches that will take place on tonight’s show.

From there, we shoot to the full off-air promo that went viral from last week’s AEW Dynamite Anniversary Special, as we see a close-up, high quality video of the entire promo, which was as good — if not better — than all the online hype made it sound.

It was truly must-see stuff. Go out of your way to find it if you haven’t already seen it.

Anyways, after this wraps up the announce team trio informs us that Jon Moxley himself — who will apparently have some “shocking” words when we return from the upcoming commercial break — demanded an “I QUIT MATCH” with his AEW World Heavyweight Championship on-the-line against Eddie Kingston at the AEW FULL GEAR 2020 PPV next month. Tony Khan has confirmed the match and we see the official graphic promoting the bout for next month’s big PPV event.

An Emotional Jon Moxley Responds To Eddie Kingston

We see a pre-taped backstage promo, mixed with clips from AEW Dynamite and other shows, which features the AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley responding to the comments made by Eddie Kingston on last week’s show.

He talks about being the most happy person for Kingston when he heard he signed with AEW because he knows what he’s been through better than anyone.

Until now.

He says he doesn’t know this whiney version of Kingston. He talks about sharing the ring with him and pointing out that he choked him out and made him blow snot-bubbles during their match.

Moxley vows that at AEW FULL GEAR on November 7th, he’s going to make Kingston verbalize things once and for all.

AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament (Quarterfinal Match)

Sonny Kiss vs. Kenny Omega

We return to the ringside area where Sonny Kiss’ theme plays and he makes his way down to the ring as the announcers talk him up a bit.

From there, things got weird.

Yeah, AFTER Sonny Kiss’ entrance.

Justin Roberts does a very long-form, over-the-top bragadocious (is that a word?) introduction, noting he has been named the top wrestler by Sports Illustrated and Pro Wrestling Illustrated and others, and has had many 5-star rated matches by Dave Meltzer and has even performed in North Carolina!

Some female dancers come out and a new theme plays as Kenny Omega’s shadow is shown in a blue light for what seemed like forever before the music picks up and Omega — who actually translates Japanese for Michael Nakazawa — finally emerges.

Omega’s longest ring entrance ever is finally over and the bell sounds. Omega hits a V-Trigger and a One-Winged Angel. 1-2-3. Omega wins in super fast fashion. The camera closes in on Omega’s face and he looks cocky as ever.

Winner and ADVANCING in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament: Kenny Omega

Tony Schiavone (Tries To) Interview Orange Cassidy

J.R. shoots things to a backstage interview with Orange Cassidy.

Well, sort of.

Tony Schiavone attempts to talk to the “Freshly Squeezed” one, however Cassidy doesn’t have much to say other than being confused about next week’s show not being in Cincinnatt.

Dasha Interviews Cody

Now we shoot to a parking lot interview where Dasha talks to Cody and Arn Anderson, who arrive in a limo, in the parking lot.

Dasha talks about Cody gaining 14 pounds during his off-time from AEW before Cody talks about his past matches as TNT Champion with his “Open Challenges.”

Cody then talks about having the champion’s advantage in the scheduled immediate rematch for the TNT Championship between himself and Orange Cassidy, after their initial showdown ended in a time-limit draw.

He talks about being excited that he has the day off today and he can enjoy the show as an AEW EVP and watch who advances in the tournament.

Eddie Kingston Responds To Jon Moxley

We shoot to a backstage interview with Eddie Kingston, who is laughing but says “hold on Jon Moxley, I’m crying.” He finishes laughing/crying and then says before he addresses Mox, he’s got to address his family first — because unlike Jon, he doesn’t forget where and who he came up with.

Now Kingston talks about his Lucha Bros facing off against each other and claims they will show AEW fans what the best is. Now he reacts to Mox.

This promo might be as good if not better than the original viral post-show promo from last week. Kingston is damn good at talking, folks.

He talks about Mox being right and he says he hates what he’s become. He says to stand a chance in an I Quit Match, Jon is going to have to go to a deep, dark place. He says, “And guess what, Jon? I live in that place.” The silence after that was louder than anything he screamed into the mic on last week’s off-air promo.

Excellent, excellent stuff from Kingston (and Mox earlier). Great verbal sparring between these two to build up their I Quit Match for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship at the AEW FULL GEAR 2020 pay-per-view on November 7.

AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament (Quarterfinal Match)

Pentagon Jr. vs. Rey Fenix

We are told that up next could be the most exciting showdown in the opening round of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament, as The Lucha Bros square off against …each other… as Pentagon Jr. vs. Rey Fenix in a quarterfinal tourney bout is up next.

Now we head back inside Daily’s Place where the first of two Lucha Bros makes his way down to the ring for our next match in the tourney to determine the next challenger for the AEW Title, which could be Kingston if he beats Mox at FULL GEAR.

On that note, Eddie Kingston’s music plays and he makes his way over to the announce table, where he will provide special guest commentary for this match. The announcers immediately bring up the fact that Kingston could end up facing one of these two if they win the tourney and he beats Mox at FULL GEAR.

The ring entrance of Rey Fenix takes place as J.R. talks about a potential pyro issue during his walk to the ring. He references it and sends it to Kingston. Kingston says he’s more interested in wrestling than pyro. The bell sounds and here we go.

Neither man establishes a lengthy offensive run early on, as these two use their speed and fast-paced offense to hit and move, all-the-while Kingston tells the story of Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix on commentary.

Things build to a spot where these two have what Eddie Kingston refers to as a “Pissing Contest.” They stand and allow each other to chop the other back-and-forth, over-and-over again until one can’t take it anymore. That was … yeah. Wonder what FTR thinks of that?

Pentagon Jr. ends up getting the better of things and the two end up on the ring apron. Pentagon looks to power bomb Fenix off the apron, but instead Fenix knocks him off the apron and springs up to the top rope, and then he spins and flies onto Pentagon Jr. We see replays of that insanely cool spot a few times.

Back in the ring, Pentagon yanks on the top-rope causing Fenix to lose his balance and crash down to the mat. Now Pentagon takes back over the offense as we head to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break.

We’re back from the break and after a few minutes we see Fenix attempt a head-scissors off the top-rope with Pentagon but land very hard on his head/neck. That looked scary. Aubrey Edwards is over checking on him and the two are clearly talking. A lot of time goes by as Fenix doesn’t move a lot and the two try one spot, and it didn’t look great. Now we see Edwards and the ringside doctor checking on Fenix.

A few seconds later and we see Fenix shoot back to life and blast Pentagon with a sharp kick to the dome that nearly ended the contest, as Fenix attempts a close near fall after dropping his Lucha Bros partner. Now the two head to the top-rope and we see Fenix hit an insane Spanish Fly on Pentagon. We see a bunch of replays of that, which Schiavone calls the move of the night and maybe the move of the month.

Pentagon hits a crazy unique power bomb that Eddie Kingston and the rest of the announcers claim they’ve never seen before. He tries the pin but Fenix hangs on. Now we see Pentagon try to break his brothers arm to win this one, however Fenix escapes. He’s selling the shoulder and even falls down holding his arm. Pentagon looks like he’s feeling empathy for his brother as he just stands and watches as Fenix holds his arm. He tells Fenix I’m sorry and tries finishing him off, however Fenix reverses and hits a Destroyer. 1-2-3.

Fenix advances in the tournament with this victory in what was an absolutely excellent match.

Winner and ADVANCING in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament: Rey Fenix

Alex Marvez Interviews Colt Cabana, John Silver & Alex Reynolds

We shoot backstage where Alex Marvez is standing by with Colt Cabana and Dark Order members John Silver and Alex Reynolds.

First, Silver and Reynolds claim that thanks to The Exalted One, Mr. Brodie Lee, they are going to become the new AEW World Tag-Team Champions after they win tonight’s number one contender match.

Cabana is up next and he talks about the help and advice he got from Mr. Brodie Lee helping him win his way through the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament.

Silver and Reynolds get worked up at Cabana at one point, claim they aren’t his friends and while talking him down, they still say he’s about to become the world champion and they’re about to become the tag champs because of Mr. Brodie Lee. They try and get a chant going for his name and then they walk off.

AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament (Quarterfinals)

Colt Cabana vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

We return inside Daily’s Place where out comes Colt “Boom Boom” Cabana, making his way down to the ring. He awaits his opponent, who is coming out now.

“Hangman” Adam Page makes his way out, complete with fireworks for his ring entrance. They announcers talk about Wardlow being in the next round of the tournament for the winner of this match.

The bell sounds and here we go with our latest AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Quarterfinal here on AEW Dynamite. We see one masked member of the Dark Order being in Cabana’s corner for this bout.

The two lock up and Page takes Cabana down. Cabana is upset and the fans start breaking out in various chants. The announcers plug AEW’s efforts in helping the Breast Cancer Awareness Month charities in Jacksonville, FL.

Page has a waist lock on Cabana. They break apart and Cabana walks right into one of the heavy hands from Page. The announcers plug “Le Dinner Debonair” and “The Baddest B*tch On The Block” Dr. Britt Baker in action later, as well as FTR sitting with them for the AEW World Tag-Team Title No. 1 Contender match later in the show.

Meanwhile, Page hits a running shooting star press for a close near fall. Back on their feet, Page blasts Cabana with some vicious knife-edge chops. He knocks Cabana out of the ring and slingshots himself over the ropes, splashing onto Cabana on the floor. He rolls him back in the ring and covers him but only gets two. We head to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break.

We’re back from the break and we see Cabana slam Hangman Page on the hardest part of the ring apron outside the ropes. Page bounced off that spot and then crashed onto the floor. That looked extremely painful. J.R. immediately replies, “This one’s over!” Cabana follows up with a big splash onto Page on the floor.

Back in the ring, Cabana nearly finishes Page off with the Superman, however Page hung in there and literally seconds later hits his Buckshot Lariat finisher for the pinfall victory to advance in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament.

After the match a bunch of Dark Order members come down to the ring and we see Hangman looking cautious as they approach the ring. The announcers talk about Page being squared up against Wardlow for the next round of the tourney.

Winner and ADVANCING in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament: “Hangman” Adam Page

“It Was Me All Along” Vignette From Sammy Guevara

The announcers talk about “The Spanish God” of the Inner Circle taking a turn to the dark side as they set up and introduce a vignette that airs now.

Similar or possibly the same as the one that aired last week while Matt Hardy was being interviewed in the front row of the crowd along with his family.

The video shows a darker Sammy Guevara talking about being the one all along who attacked Hardy. He claims things aren’t over and starts yelling DELETE! DELETE!

After the vignette wraps up, we head to another commercial break.

Team Taz With A Message For Will Hobbs & Darby Allin

We return from the break and the announcers tell us Team Taz has something to say on the entrance stage.

Now the camera pans over to the entrance stage where Taz is standing by with Brian Cage and Ricky Starks.

First up, Taz addresses Will Hobbs, saying he better make his decision to join Team Taz ASAP or “The Human Suplex Machine” is going to put “The Machine” on him. Cage makes a brief threat and Taz tells him he said that well.

Taz now addresses Darby Allin, and gets worked up in doing so, talking about a meeting he had with Tony Khan backstage recently and complained that Allin gets everything he wants. Starks grabs the mic and rants for a bit, calling Allin a face-painted b*tch.

Le Dinner Debonair

Chris Jericho & MJF

We shoot to a restaraunt now where we see Chris Jericho and MJF seated at a nice table. Thelma the waitress makes her way over to the two well-dressed gentlemen.

MJF orders a steak well-done but after hearing Jericho make his order, MJF apologizes to Thelma and then orders the exact same thing. Jericho locks eyes with MJF and changes the order. MJF locks eyes back and changes his order to the same thing Jericho just switched his too. Jericho switches his again.

Jericho asks MJF what they’re doing. He says they haven’t said anything and he’s been rude to everyone, including the parking lot attendant. Jericho then brings up the Inner Circle State of the Union Address set for next week. Jericho and MJF tell each other they need to cut through the bull and be real.

They both — at the same time — compare the chances of something getting over to Orange Cassidy getting over. Now they share a nice laugh and break out into song, with classic old-time music playing while these two get up and dance. The table disappears and the set turns into a ballroom dance floor, a bunch of well-dressed girls show up. They continue singing while they dance with the girls, but then drop them when they hit a certain line in the tune.

They continue singing and performing their synchronized dancing moves finishing by singing “Things are gonna go well for my shadow and me!” as they lean on each other back-to-back. They break out into song again and when they finish, they are back at the empty restaraunt at the nice table, dead-ass quiet and awkward as Thelma brings out their steaks, which look disgusting after their 100-changes. They decide they’re gonna have to send it back. They each call for Thelma as we head to a commercial break.

That was … well, different. Definitely entertaining, though!

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Kilynn King

Dr. Britt Baker returns with a more elaborate ring entrance, complete with cooler lights and fireworks and titan-tron video, while Tony Schiavone reads notes she gave him and demanded he mention throughout her match this evening.

The bell sounds once she enters the ring, where her opponent — Kylinn King — is already standing. She immediately goes to work on her while Schiavone points out Baker is wearing pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month support.

Baker with a Curb Stomp — which Excalibur calls it by name — on King. She is dominating this match with ease while the announcers promote a bunch of in-house stuff, such as the AEW Heels group. Now we see Reba, or Rebel, depending on what you wanna call her, getting slammed face-first into the middle turnbuckle. Baker puts her boot on King’s face as she yanks her arm around the steel ring post from the floor at the same time.

Reba goes over and throws King back in the ring. Schiavone again mixed her name up, saying Reba and Rebel for comedic effect. Back in the ring, King goes for a German suplex but Baker avoids it and counters with a Sling Blade. She follows that up with a nice DDT. She picks her up with the front chancery and hits a fisherman’s suplex. Baker hits the ropes and blasts King with another Curb Stomp. Reba hands Baker a pink surgical glove. Baker locks King up in her LockJaw submission finisher. King immediately gives up.

Winner: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

Darby Allin Does The Body Bag Roll In For Steve-O

We shoot to a black-and-white vignette from Darby Allin, who this week, is with his friend from Jackass fame — Steve-O.

Steve-O introduces us to a Jackass type segment, as Allin, laying in a body bag, is on top of a skateboard ramp and says “Hi I’m Darby Allin and this is the Body Bag Roll In.”

He drops down the skateboard ramp in a body bag. Once he’s done and pops his head out of the bag and says Ricky Starks is a dead man.

AEW World Tag-Team Title No. 1 Contender Match

The Butcher & The Blade vs. The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) vs. Private Party (Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson)

The team of The Butcher & The Blade make their way down to the ring after the announcers promote some new matches for next week’s AEW Dynamite and the upcoming AEW FULL GEAR 2020 pay-per-view.

As they make their way down to the squared circle for tonight’s No. 1 Contender 4-Way Tag-Team Match, we see highlights of Eddie Kingston reuniting Allie (The Bunny) with The Butcher & The Blade recently. As the duo wraps up their ring entrance, we head to a commercial break. Our main event for this week’s AEW Dynamite show is up next.

We return from the break and FTR has joined Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone and Excalibur for special guest commentary for this week’s main event, where the winning team will face off against Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler for the AEW World Tag-Team Championships in their latest “Brush With Greatness.”

As we settle back in from the commercial we see The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and John Silver) and Private Party (Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy) have made their way down to the ring during the commercial break. We watch as The Young Bucks — Nick and Matt Jackson — make their way down to the ring.

The bell sounds and our main event for this week is officially underway. The Young Bucks jump off to an early offensive advantage, as Nick and Matt take turns dominating the action. While they do this, FTR talks them down on commentary, claiming they can impress Dave Meltzer all they want, but FTR is the best team in the world today.

Things build to a spot where both members of Private Party and both members of The Young Bucks end up in the ring together. Nick and Matt go for super kicks in stereo, however Quen and Kassidy block it and end up hitting the duo with a pair of simaltaneous super kicks of their own. This brings in the other four men in the match, as all hell breaks loose for a moment or two.

When the dust settles we see Blade and one of the Bucks left in the ring as the legal men. And for the first time in the match, a Buck tags in someone else, as Marq Quen is tagged in. Quen shows off his great agility and cleans house. He things hits a dive through the ropes, splashing onto two guys on one side of the ring before re-entering the ring and sprinting to the other side, where he took out two other members of the match. Now he flies up to the top rope and flips off, taking out a couple of additional members of the contest.

The Butcher and The Blade run into each other on the ring apron on accident, leading to Marq slamming Blade down. He points to the belts, which gets FTR’s attention. He goes to the top-rope and hits an awesome shooting star press for a near fall. Jim Ross tells us we have a very special, restaurant quality mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break. On that note, we head to what is likely our final break of the evening as the action continues in the ring with our number one contender tag-team main event.

We’re back from the break and all hell breaks loose as John Silver snaps and starts flying all over the place like he’s the one person in “fast-forward” motion while everyone else in the match is moving at regular speed. This goes on for a while, with Silver covering a lot of ground and racking up a pretty impressive body count before he is slowed down a bit. The fans actually get behind Silver because of how cool the spot was, which Schiavone points out before plugging some tickets for upcoming AEW shows in Jacksonville, FL.

We see Private Party hit their Silly String double-team pre-finisher. Now they each go to the top-rope on opposing sides of the ring. They hit the Hardy Party double-team pre-finisher and they go for the pin, however The Young Bucks hit the ring to break it up just in time.

Now Nick Jackson gets a one-man wrecking crew shine-spot, as he single-handedly takes out the Dark Order, Private Party and The Butcher & The Blade back-to-back-to-back before yelling into the camera that they are the best, prompting FTR on guest commentary to yell “WATCH IT!”

The Young Bucks climb to the top-rope after hitting super kicks in stereo and now they call out FTR and hit their piledriver senton double-team combo. They go for the pin but the count is broken up before three. FTR claims them wasting time to call out FTR may have made all of the difference in them winning right there.

The Young Bucks go for the Meltzer Driver double-team finisher, however Private Party reverses it just like they did to shock the world and beat The Young Bucks in the inaugural AEW Tag-Team Title Tournament. This time, however, The Young Bucks reverse the reversal right back and score the 1-2-3. The Young Bucks win and move on to become the new number one contenders and will challenge FTR at AEW FULL GEAR 2020.

Winners and ADVANCING to AEW FULL GEAR 2020 to challenge AEW World Tag-Team Champions FTR: The Young Bucks

After The Match: FTR & Tully Blanchard Attack!

After the match, FTR leaves the announce table and tries to have a celebratory drink with The Young Bucks. Nick and Matt knock the drinks out of their hands to turn them down.

Now a masked guys attacks The Young Bucks from behind. The announcers have no idea who it is. Nick Jackson is hit with a double-team spiked pile driver. FTR now joins in and gets in some cheap shots after the sneak attack from the mystery man.

All three guys set up Matt Jackson’s leg in a steel chair. One of the FTR members goes to the middle rope and jumps off, landing on the chair and snapping the leg of Matt. We see that the masked man reveal himself to be Tully Blanchard. They smile as their music plays and the announcers react to the attack, plugging AEW FULL GEAR and next week’s Dynamite before telling us “good night everybody!”

Outro

Thanks for joining us here for our AEW Dynamite live results coverage this evening. Make sure to check back here again next Wednesday night for the best AEW Dynamite live results coverage on the web!

Follow our AEW Dynamite results author Matt Boone on Twitter @MattBoone1984.