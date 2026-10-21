It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling is live tonight with AEW Dynamite at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from Coral Gables, Florida.

Excalibur kicks things off with his usual catchphrase after the Sum 41 “You Wanted War” theme plays. We shoot inside the arena and head right down to ringside for our opening contest.

AEW Tag-Team Title Eliminator

The Young Bucks vs. Davis & Doyle

Doyle starts things off aggressively, going after Matt Jackson before bringing Nick into the ring the hard way. Davis attacks Nick on the outside, sending him into the barricade and steel steps as Doyle continues working over Matt.

Davis and Doyle send the Bucks crashing into each other before Davis seats Matt in a chair and connects with a hip attack. Meanwhile, Doyle sets Nick up for a powerbomb onto the barricade and through the timekeeper’s table.

Back in the ring, Davis and Doyle continue their assault on the champions. Davis delivers a gutwrench piledriver to Matt, followed by a second one. Doyle brings Nick into the ring and traps him in a bearhug while Davis delivers another devastating move to Matt.

The challengers cover both members of The Young Bucks simultaneously and score the pinfall victory, earning a future shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

Following the match, Don Callis celebrates with Davis and Doyle as the broadcast transitions into a video package highlighting the major moments from AEW WrestleDream this past weekend.

Winners: Davis & Doyle

Will Ospreay & Adam Copeland vs. Kevin Knight & Kyle Fletcher

We head back to ringside as Adam Copeland makes his entrance, the crowd singing along after his theme fades out. Will Ospreay comes out next to a big pop, as Kevin Knight and Kyle Fletcher round out the entrances to get this match underway.

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