The BCC is here and we’ve got a ladder war in tonight’s main event!

Shelton Benjamin vs. Sammy Guevara

Daniel Garcia & Private Party vs. The Elite

Kamille vs. Queen Aminata

Ladder War for the Ring of Honor World Championship: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Chris Jericho

AEW Dynamite 10/23/24

Live from the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah!

Cold open with a video of the carnage the BCC cause last week, and Jon Moxley telling us that someone else will pay tonight, and a little piece of someone will be destroyed forever… for their own good. For the greater good.

Back at the arena, Mark Briscoe, Daniel Garcia, Private Party, Top Flight, and more are waiting for the BCC in the parking lot.

Tony Schiavone welcomes Hangman Page to the ring. Page said he knocked out Austin Gunn so bad, he doubts he remembers his own brother’s name. On que, here’s Colten Gunn to attack Page from behind. The fight spills to the outside as Page gets the upper hand. In the ring, Page takes off his belt and starts choking Colten, but here’s Switchblade! Jay White and Juice Robinson pull Colten to the outside as Jay White and Page go at it, albeit briefly. Page retreats, while limping to the back.

White takes the mic and says he’s got Page’s number, and anytime he wants to run it back, he’s ready.

Match #1. Sammy Guevara vs. Shelton Benjamin w/ MVP

Oddly slow start and Benjamin drops Sammy with a knee to the stomach. High back body drop by Benjamin and a hammer throw into the corner. Sammy fires some knees and chops back, but Benjamin doesn’t care and snap suplexes him. Sammy backflips over Benjamin and hits a corkscrew dropkick. Sammy low bridges Benjamin and hits a big Asai Moonsault to the floor! Sammy tries a suicide dive but MVP steps in the way and makes him stop in his tracks, only to try it again and get caught in Benjamin’s waiting arms. Overhead belly-to-belly on the ramp! Benjamin beats on Sammy around the ringside area as we go to commercial. Back from break and another belly-to-belly by Benjamin. Quick roll up by Sammy gets two. Superkicks by Sammy now, three in a row. Running knee from Sammy sends Benjamin to the floor. Corkscrew tope by Sammy to the floor. Back in the ring, Benjamin looks for a release German suplex but Sammy lands on his feet. Benjamin pops Sammy up, but Sammy counters with a cutter. One count only! Enziguiri by Sammy. Springboard by Sammy right into a superkick. Another superkick flattens Sammy. Step-up knee in the corner by Benjamin and the Exploder powerslam finishes this one.

Winner: Shelton Benjamin

Rating: **1/2. Fine match, but some awkward down time. Action was good and Shelton Benjamin is really on a roll.

Renee is in the back with Mariah May. May has luggage with her and tosses it in the hallway, and it turns out it’s Anna Jays. Anna is here and then Christopher Daniels breaks it up.

Tony Schiavone welcomes Kyle Fletcher and Don Callis. Fletcher says the fans are just as much to blame for this whole thing as Ospreay is. Before Ospreay got to AEW, Fletcher was the next big thing. Now, the fans say he’s just the next Will Ospreay, but he’s better than Ospreay in every single way. Fletcher proceeds to cut an unhinged promo, intent on stepping out of Ospreay’s shadow. Fletcher is reminding us he’s nothing like Ospreay as he goes to town on his hair with an electric buzzer.

A video package of Takeshita defeating Josh Alexander at Maple Leaf Pro over the weekend is shown, as Ricochet showed up to make the save. Ricochet issues a challenge for Rampage to anyone, and MVP shows up and gives him his car.

Match #2. Brian Cage & Lance Archer vs. ???

Both dudes look like The Berserker, and we didn’t get their names. Spinebuster by Cage on one of them. Big boot into a German into the other dude. Chokeslam/powerbomb combo finishes this one.

Winners: Brian Cage & Lance Archer

Rating: NR

The welcoming committee is here for Moxley and company, but still no BCC. Chuck Taylor, now an agent, comes to get Briscoe as per his match is up next.

Match #3. Ladder War for the Ring of Honor World Championship: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Chris Jericho

Briscoe attacks right out the gate and puts Jericho through a table. Both guys now throwing right hands at each other and Jericho suplexes Briscoe on the floor. Jericho takes forever to grab a ladder so Briscoe pulls it into his face. Briscoe beats on Jericho and sets up a ladder on the floor bridging the guardrail, but misses a suicide dive and Briscoe goes crashing through it! Jericho sets up a ladder in the ring and tries to climb it, but Briscoe gets him. Jericho shoves Briscoe into the ladder and then cracks him in the face with it, and he’s busted open. Jericho controls the action during the commercial, as he dumps Briscoe to the floor and tries to climb the ladder, but Briscoe saves it. Briscoe has Jericho on his shoulders… Death Valley Driver through the ladder! Briscoe goes up top but Jericho blasts him in the face with a ladder. Jericho throws Jericho off the top with the ladder on him, and follows up with a senton. Both guys fight at the top of the ladder now, right by the title. Briscoe gets thrown to the mat but Jericho gets dumped onto the top rope. Briscoe sets up a table in the middle of the ring and places Jericho on top of it. Briscoe climbs the top of the ladder, but here’s Bryan Keith to make save for Jericho. Keith climbs the ladder and Rocky Romero is here with a kendo stick to take out Keith. Froggy Bow off the top of the ladder by Briscoe! Briscoe points to the sky… JayDriller! Briscoe climbs the ladder and… wait, here’s Big Bill! Bill goozles Briscoe and chokeslams him from the ring through the tables on the floor! Bill puts Jericho on his shoulders and carries him to the top of the ladder and retreives the title!

Winner and NEW Ring of Honor World Champion: Chris Jericho

Rating: ***1/4. Ugh. Briscoe put everything he could into this match, and it worked. Do I need to see another Jericho title reign?

Tomohiro Ishii is back! Ishii stares down Jericho, and we’ve got our first challenger.

Adam Cole is here, and before we can get to story time… here’s The Undisputed Kingdom. UE says it wasn’t about Max, it was about this, the UE. Roddy says he’s proud of Cole for working his ass off to come back from the injury, but he wants MJF first. Cole thanks Roddy and demands MJF come out here. MJF shows up on the tron, getting a massage. MJF says he can make them jump through hoops, and the first guy to win three matches in a row gets a match with MJF at Full Gear… and he won’t be showing up before then.

Match #4. House of Black vs. Kevin Koa, Jaden Monroe, & Pirate de la Muerte

Black Mass to Pirate. Leg sweep to Koa. Diving double stomp by Matthews, who’s now legal.. Monroe gets the tag but it’s a kitchen sink, punt, diving knee drop, and senton combo by House of Black. Cannonball and a pair of boots in the corner to Monroe. Pop-up knees and a triple team powerbomb. Curb stomp by Matthews finishes this one.

Winners House of Black

Rating: NR

Buddy Matthews wants Adam Cole, now that he’s cleared. Cole meets up them in the back and Matthews is going to prove his fragile.

Match #5. Queen Aminata vs. Kamille w/ Mercedes Mone

Awkward looking tieres and a pair of dropkicks by Aminata for a one count. Roll up for two. Kamille catches a crossbody and delivers a backbreaker. Mercedes attacks Aminata behind the referee’s back as we head to commercial. Back from break and Aminata chop blocks Kamille and follows up with a running basement elbow. Neckbreaker by Aminata and a brutal looking running boot to the face of Kamille, who was draped under the bottom rope! Two count. Double armbar by Amianta using her legs from back mount, before transitioning to a dragon sleeper with the hooks. Kamille finally gets free and both women exchange elbows. Aminata hurricanranas herself out of a powerbomb for two. Torture rack by Kamille, but she spins out into a powerbomb! Two count. Twisting reverse DDT by Kamille finishes this one.

Winner: Kamille

Rating: **1/2. Sluggish start but really picked up. Queen Amianta has a lot of raw talent and she got to show a lot here.

After the match, Kris Statlander hits the ring and gets in the face of Kamille. Mercedes tries to attack Statlander fights them both off, momentarily that is. Kamille hits her reverse DDT thingamajig and both she and Mercedes stand tall .