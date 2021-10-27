It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts for the latest installment of their weekly two-hour television program on TNT.

On tap for tonight’s special Saturday night edition of the show is CM Punk vs. Bobby Fish, Dark Order vs. The Elite, Jon Moxley vs. Dark Order’s 10 in an AEW Title Eliminator Tournament match, Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb in a TBS Women’s Title Tournament match and Sammy Guevara vs. Ethan Page for the TNT Title.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Mass. on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (10/27/2021)

This week’s show kicks off with the regular signature intro that starts the show off each and every week, and then we shoot inside Agganis Arena in Boston, MA.

We hear the commentators welcome us to the show as the camera pans the venue and we settle in and get ready for the return of Dynamite in it’s regular Wednesday night prime time slot.

Bobby Fish vs. CM Punk

After the commentary team runs down the lineup for tonight’s show, we hear the fans chanting “CM Punk! CM Punk!” and almost on cue, his theme hits and out comes “The Best in the World” for the opening match on this week’s show.

Punk makes his way out as fans sing along with his “Cult of Personality” theme song. He kneels down and does the “It’s clobbering time!” entrance as he prepares for his Dynamite in-ring debut.

He settles in the ring and his music dies down. Now the theme for Bobby Fish hits and out he comes. He too settles in the ring and his music dies down. The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one.

The fans make a ton of noise early on, showing support for Punk, which JR notes on commentary won’t affect the 18-year veteran Fish. The two trade kicks and then Fish gets Punk in the corner and beats him down with kicks. He hits a snap-mare out of the corner and then he slaps a rear chin lock on “The Best in the World.”

Fans try and rally behind Punk. He gets up and Fish starts blasting him with knees. Punk reverses him in the corner and knees the crap out of him some himself. The fans break out in dueling “Let’s go Bobby!” and “CM Punk” chants. Punk takes Fish down and applies a chin lock to him now.

Back up, the two hit the ropes and Punk knocks Fish down with a shoulder tackle. He scoops him up and slams him and then poses to the crowd with a big grin before scooping him up and slamming him again. The fans chant for one more and Punk gives it to them. They pop and he goes for the cover, but Fish kicks out.

Punk hoists Fish up for the GTS but Fish uses the ropes to get out of it and avoid it, and then he takes over with some martial arts strikes. He gains the offensive control over Punk, hitting a nice suplex for a near fall that quiets the fans down. He controls Punk on the mat as the commentary team once again run down some of the action still to come here on tonight’s show.

We see Punk start to fire up on offense, as he knocks Fish out to the floor at ringside. He looks around and then hits the ropes before launching himself for a tope suicida onto Fish on the floor. He rolls him back in the ring and then climbs to the top-rope. Fish rolls back out to the floor to avoid anything and Punk climbs back down. Fish trips Punk up on the ring apron and sweeps Punk down.

Back in the ring, Fish blasts Punk with a running back elbow. He then hits a nice back suplex before going for an inverted dragon screw on the leg of Punk on the mat. He locks the softened up knee of Punk in a submission hold on the mat and the fans start to try and rally Punk back into the fight. He brings Punk out to the floor and slams him into the steel barricade before peppering him with some kicks.

Once again the action resumes inside the ring and Punk starts to fight from underneath. He beats Fish down and heads to the top-rope. He launches himself off the top and connects with a flying elbow smash. Fish gets up moments later and takes over until Punk blasts him with a leg lariat and a flying knee-strike in the corner. He hits a short-arm clothesline after that for a near fall.

Tony Schiavone talks about this being a great match on commentary as Punk signals to the fans for the GTS. He hoists Fish up for it but Fish lands on his feet and dragon-screws Punk down by the leg he has been working on throughout the match. He hits the ropes and blasts Punk with a sliding clothesline. He goes to pick Punk up and Punk rolls him up. Fish kicks out. Punk gets Fish up and connects with the GTS. He makes the cover. 1-2-3. Punk wins.

Winner: CM Punk

Malakai Black Talks About His Loss To Cody Rhodes

Once the opening bout for this week wraps up, Excalibur talks about the main event from this past Saturday night’s Dynamite, which saw Cody Rhodes finally pick up a victory over Malakai Black in their third meeting in the ring. Now we shoot to a message from Black. He talks about making Cody go places he’s never been before to get that win. He talks about making him deal with an arena of people booing him. We head to another commercial break after this.

MJF vs. Bryce Donovan

We return from the break and we hear the familiar sounds of MJF’s theme song and out comes The Pinnacle leader himself. He settles into the ring and his music dies down.

Bryce Donovan, his opponent, is introduced. He is already standing in the ring and the commentators put him over as someone who has been training in MMA since he was 10 years old.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one. MJF immediately goes to work on his rookie opponent. Within seconds he hits his heatseeker piledriver and with his pinky, covers Donovan for the squash match pin fall victory.

Winner: MJF

After The Match: MJF Trashes Darby Allin, Darby & Sting Strike!

Once the match wraps up, MJF gets on the mic and talks trash about Boston and the women of the city. He mocks the fans’ mothers and accents before finally moving on to address Darby Allin. He talks about Darby claiming he couldn’t break him mentally, but says lately he’s been scared to even come to work. He says he should be scared after seeing him knock out Sting with his Dynamite Diamond Ring, which he brings up that he won by beating Hangman Page. He says he doesn’t care what happens at Full Gear because whether it’s Kenny Omega or Hangman Page, he is going to be the future champion.

He is interrupted by Sting’s theme song. “The Icon” doesn’t show, however, and MJF falls down on the mat kicking his feet laughing after pulling a fast one on them. He and Shawn Spears enjoy the prank they just pulled together in the ring. Wardlow is just standing there. As they continue to laugh, the lights go out again.

Eventually a black-and-white video starts airing with a guy in a goofy paper mask looking like MJF getting beat up and put through a table at a concert by Darby Allin. When the lights come back on, Sting is in the ring, and he’s got his baseball bat. He beats down Spears and Wardlow with it while MJF runs for cover to the crowd. He turns around and sees Darby Allin in a trench coat standing in the crowd. He runs to the back up the entrance ramp as Darby beats down Spears and Wardlow with Sting. He pulls out a special skateboard with thumbtacks all over it and then he blasts Wardlow with it.

Darby’s theme plays but then he gets on the mic and it stops. He simply says, “Hey Max … Full Gear.” His theme plays again as Darby poses for the fans and the commentators talk us into a commercial break.

Trick Or Treat Match Announced For AEW Rampage

We return from the break to Britt Baker with Jamie Hayter and Rebel. Tony Schiavone informs her that per Tony Khan, at AEW Rampage this Friday it will be Britt Baker vs. Abadon in a Trick or Treat match where if Abadon wins, she gets a title match. The trick is, the match will be a no disqualification match.