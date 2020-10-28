All Elite Wrestling is back with their weekly AEW Dynamite show on TNT this evening from Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida.

On tap for this week’s edition of the AEW on TNT program is the semifinals of the ongoing World Title Eliminator Tournament, a TNT Championship Lumberjack match between Cody and Orange Cassidy and more.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (10/28/2020)

This week’s show kicks off with the new signature open and then we shoot inside Daily’s Place.

Dasha Talks To MJF, Wardlow & Sammy Guevara

We see Dasha is standing by with Wardlow and MJF. She asks Wardlow about his upcoming semifinal match in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament.

Before he can answer, MJF cuts him off and says if Wardlow wins and becomes AEW Champion, it’s technically his because he has a contract with Wardlow. He says anything that’s his actually belongs to him. Wardlow sarcastically agrees with him.

In walks Sammy Guevara and MJF, like talking to a young child, asks how the little buddy is doing and brings up his jacket, asking if it fits. Sammy tells him to cut the crap and makes it clear he’s going to do what he can to make sure MJF doesn’t join the Inner Circle.

World Title Eliminator Semifinal

Wardlow vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

From there, we head inside the venue where Wardlow makes his way down to the ring for his semifinal bout in the ongoing AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. Justin Roberts does the introductions for him and then his opponent, “Hangman” Adam Page, who makes his way out.

Our first of two semifinal bouts in the tourney kicks off this week’s show. Page dropkicks Wardlow’s legs out to get this match underway. Wardlow quickly uses his size and strength advantage to take over. After he gets in some offense, the match spills out to the floor where Page shoves Wardlow into the ring post.

All this does, however, is piss off the monster bodyguard of Maxwell Jacob Friedman, as he hulks up and then charges at Page, spearing him through some of the barricade surrounding the ring. Page is down and out as Wardlow re-enters the ring. Page barely makes it back to the ring before the referee’s count, as she reached nine and a half before he rolled back in.

As soon as he does roll in, Wardlow scoops him up and takes him down with force before pummeling him with some follow-up shots. Wardlow continues to dominate, hitting a gut-wrench power bomb for a near fall and nearly choke-slamming Page off the top-rope, however Page slapped an armbar on him and held on as he swung over the ropes above the ring apron.

The action continues and Wardlow remains in control of the offense. He goes for a top-rope swanton, however Page rolled out of the way in time and began firing up for a comeback. He hits Wardlow with some big shots and knocks him out to the floor. He follows that up with a crazy top-rope moonsault onto Wardlow on the floor. Back in the ring, Page goes for the Backshot Lariat, but Wardlow avoided it and blasted him with a clothesline of his own for a near fall.

He goes for an F-10 after Page got up, however as soon as Page was thrown down for the F-10, he rolled out of the ring so Wardlow couldn’t finish him off with a pinfall or submission in the ring, where the fall counts. He finally does get Page back in the ring on the apron and then he climbs to the top-rope. Wardlow goes for a top-rope death valley driver, however Page fights out of it. Instead, Page hits a Taz-like overhead release suplex off the top-rope on the big man. He heads to the apron and follows up with a Buckshot Lariat, which only drops Wardlow to a single knee. He follows over to the other side and hops over the ropes, hitting a second Buckshot Lariat for the 1-2-3.

“Hangman” Adam Page advances to the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. He will face the winner of the Pentagon Jr. vs. Kenny Omega semifinal later in the show in the finals of the tourney at the upcoming AEW FULL GEAR 2020 PPV on Nov. 7. Page drinks a celebratory beer after the big win.

Winner and ADVANCING to the World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals: “Hangman” Adam Page

Jon Moxley With More Words For Eddie Kingston

Jon Moxley has more words for Eddie Kingston in another elaborate pre-produced video package featuring the AEW World Heavyweight Champion.

Moxley is shown in the gym getting ready for his upcoming defense against Kingston, telling him to protect his neck and get ready, because he’s going to make him say “I Quit.”

Eddie Kingston With More Words For Jon Moxley

Eddie Kingston’s music hits and he makes his way out to the ring with the rest of his crew — The Butcher, The Blade and The Bunny. We head to commercial break as they settle into the ring.

We’re back from the break and Kingston is alone in the ring now with a microphone. He says our world champion, Moxley, is a coward and decided not to be here tonight. He tells the camera man not to enter his world and tells him to get out.

He says he’s hoping Moxley is watching from home and says he’s gonna fight anyways. He brings up Lance Archer, shown sitting in the crowd with Jake Roberts, when talking about how he never technically lost at the Casino Battle Royale.

Eddie Kingston vs. Matt Sydal

Finally, his opponent, Matt Sydal, makes his way out and our second match of the evening gets underway. The bell sounds and here we go.

Kingston immediately complains that fans in attendance are chanting for Sydal, demanding they stop. They chant louder. Kingston and Sydal lock up and Kingston swings him around. He over-powers Sydal and drags him to the mat after locking his arm up over his head.

The fans immediately chant for Matt again, and Kingston gets pissed and locks up with a vengeance with Sydal again, backing him in a corner. He goes for a big chop but Sydal ducks it, turns the corner and blasts his bigger foe with a big shot. Kingston locks up and slaps a side head lock on Sydal. Sydal hits an arm drag followed by another before locking Kingston’s arm up on the mat.

As Kingston starts to fight back and take over, we head to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action continues between Kingston and Sydal.

After some back-and-forth action during the break, we return to see Kingston gaining an upper-hand over Sydal. Sydal starts fighting back after eating some big chops, blasting Kingston with a big drop kick that almost got a three count over Kingston.

Blade gives Kingston a pep talk and he hops to the top rope. Sydal cuts Kingston off on the top and hits a hurricanrana from the ring. He follows that up with his diving knee-drop off the top-rope for a super close near fall. Sydal hits a number of close near fall attempts before Kingston turns Sydal inside out with a spinning back-fist. He takes the straps down and locks Moxley’s own Bulldog Choke on Sydal. Sydal taps out. After the bell, Kingston refuses to break the hold for an extended period of time. He then gets on the mic and apologizes to Moxley. The announcers call him a complex individual.

Winner via Submission: Eddie Kingston

FTR & The Young Bucks Talk To Excalibur

The announce team kicks it to a pre-taped segment with FTR and The Young Bucks. They asked Matt for an update on his condition. He promises it won’t be an issue.

FTR talks about not being afraid of internet backlash and says when 11/7 comes and goes, they will prove at AEW FULL GEAR when they beat The Young Bucks that they are the best team in the business.

The Young Bucks address their recent out-of-character behavior, attacking announcers and the like. He says we can’t regret it completely because a spark was missing within them and it helped get them their old killer instinct.

FTR get offended when Excalibur goes to ask The Young Bucks another question, and they decide to get up and leave. Excalibur asks if they have more to lose than just the titles at FULL GEAR because of the added stipulation in the match. They say they do. They up the stakes even higher and the segment ends. We head to commercial break.

Inner Circle Town Hall

We return to a nice set up as it’s time for our Inner Circle Town Hall segment of the evening. Tony Schiavone and Dasha welcome us to the proceedings.

They introduce Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle. Judas plays as they make their way down to the ring for the nice Town Hall set up as fire pyro explodes.

When the dust settles, and MJF joins the fun, we see Dasha take questions from concerned citizens in the AEW locker room. This brings up Luchasaurus who asks about how bringing MJF into the Inner Circle benefits them financially.

MJF shows a graph he had specially put together for him and when the fans boo, he says it’s math don’t get mad at him. Dr. Britt Baker gets up and after Rebel geeks out over Chris Jericho’s handsome smile, they ask about MJF’s bad history with relationships with other wrestlers in AEW.

Peter Avalon comes in and asks if he can shoot his shot and he asks if he can join the Inner Circle. They all laugh that off. Next out to ask a question is Eric B. Up walks Eric Bischoff as the fans chant “Eric B! Eric B!” He asks like JFK, what can he do for the Inner Circle. MJF says it’s corny but friendship.

Eric B. brings up a couple more points and after Jericho loses his cool on Eric B. for calling him a primadonna, Tony Schiavone shouts at Jericho to shut up because Eric B. has the floor. Bischoff asks what the guarantee is that MJF and Sammy Guevara, who have shown issues already, don’t just simply kill each other.

MJF loses his cool and says he’s tired of defending himself. He says he came out here as a sign of respect to Jericho. Jericho tells MJF to answer the question. MJF loses his cool and says Jericho how about you answer a question. He brings up being nice over the past weeks, giving him presents and helping to give Jericho and the history of wrestling the best segment ever with Le Dinner Debonair.

MJF asks Jericho, what exactly hasn’t he done. Jericho says, “You haven’t beat me.” He takes his glasses off. He says he’s gonna give him a chance to do that. He says at AEW FULL GEAR on 11/7, it’s gonna be MJF vs. Chris Jericho — 1 on 1 … if MJF wins, he’s in the Inner Circle. MJF says this is the biggest opportunity so he’s gonna tell him something man to man, he says he’s gonna do anything to win. Jericho says he would expect nothing less. MJF says no you don’t understand — ANYTHING.

Before Jericho can say anything, Ortiz cuts him off. He says he and Sammy don’t want him as it is. He says Santana might be in the middle and Hager is busy getting an MMA fight, he says next week is Sammy Guevara & Ortiz vs. MJF & Wardlow and he promises MJF won’t even make it to FULL GEAR. Jericho’s music plays again and the Inner Circle walks off.

TNT Championship Lumberjack Match

Orange Cassidy vs. Cody (c)

Orange Cassidy makes his way to the ring accompanied by Best Friends as we head to a commercial break. Up next, the TNT Championship will be on-the-line when Cassidy meets Cody in a rematch under Lumberjack Match rules.

We’re back from the break and we’re immediately treated to the always-bad-ass ring entrance of “The American Nightmare,” as Cody comes out with his usual entourage as the Lumberjacks have already surrounded the ring.

Justin Roberts does the formal pre-match ring introductions in the ring for this big TNT Championship rematch between Cody and Orange Cassidy. “The American Nightmare” and “Freshly Squeezed” II is now officially underway.

Each guy goes for their finisher, with Cassidy trying an Orange Punch and Cody trying Cross Rhodes as soon as the bell sounds. Neither guy hit the other with their finisher, and instead they lock up and hit a bunch of takedowns and reversals on each other, with neither guy establishing a clear-cut advantage over the other thus far.

Just as Cody starts to take over the offense, one of the Lumberjacks, a member of The Dark Order, grabs Cassidy’s foot from ringside. The distraction allows Cassidy to hit a back-slide on Cody, however Cody kicked out before the count of three.

As the action gets going again, Cody hits a nice stalling suplex and then he drops down and does some push-ups. The announcers talk about Arn Anderson not being pleased with Cody’s cockyness and then the camera shows a close-up of Double A yelling at Cody to get serious.

Cassidy now hits a stalling standing vertical suplex on Cody. Cody rolls out to the floor. Cody rolls in the ring just as Cassidy rolled out. Cassidy rolled out right into a Best Friends Hug from Chuck and Trent. He hops back on the apron and Cody hits a dragon screw leg-whip in the ropes on Cassidy. Cody blasts him with a forearm and Cassidy falls backwards and crowd-surfed onto the Lumberjacks, who put him right back in. The same thing happens to Cody, and they just let go and let Cody fall flat on his back on the floor.

Back in the ring, Cassidy with a dropkick on Cody. With Cody hanging over the ropes, one of The Best Friends hits him with a cheap shot. Cassidy follows up with a nice move. Moments later he hits a nice swinging DDT for a close near fall. After that, we head to another mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break we hear J.R. saying, “My god it’s chaotic” as we see all the Lumberjacks brawling at ringside after putting the boots to Cassidy. Cassidy finally recovers and starts heading to the top-rope, however Cody cuts him off and goes up after him. He hits a crazy top-rope superplex to the floor, as both Cody and Cassidy go crashing onto the enormous pile of Lumberjacks. That was insane. “This is awesome!” chants break out as we see replays.

Now we see Cassidy hit a crazy top rope DDT onto Cody before following up with his Beach Blast semi-finisher. Now the Lumberjacks get involved and cheap shot Cassidy, which sets up a Cross Rhodes from a Cody who didn’t see it, and the pinfall follows. Cody retains and the Lumberjacks immediately begin brawling in the ring as all hell breaks loose.

Winner and STILL TNT Champion: Cody

Miro & Kip Sabian Beat Down Best Friends

We’re back from the break and we see Best Friends walking down the hallway when they approach Kip Sabian and Miro. In walks Penelope Ford with a gift. She says trick or treat. Best Friends say neither. Miro and Kip Sabian end up beating them down.

NWA Women’s Champion

Serena Deeb (c) vs. Leyla Hirsch

The NWA Women’s Champion Serena Deeb makes her way to the ring for our next match of the evening. As she makes her way in, we see her cut a pre-match promo via split-screen playback and she talks about defeating Thunder Rosa last night for the title and she changed the game in women’s wrestling.

Justin Roberts does the ring introductions for this NWA Women’s Championship contest. He introduces the challenger first, Leyla Hirsch. Then he introduces new NWA Women’s Champion Serena Deeb. The ref holds the belt up to show what they’re fighting for and then he calls for the bell.

Deeb and Hirsch circle each other and lock up. Hirsch and Deeb wrestle around with neither giving and they break the lock-up. They walk around a bit and go at it again. After Deeb gets in the early offense, we see Hirsch take over and have a nice offensive run dominating the champ as J.R. sings her praises for her unique small size and strength making her an awkward match for most.

The champ turns the offensive momentum back in her favor with a hanging neck-breaker from the ring apron to the floor. She rolls back in the ring for a near fall as Excalibur talks us into a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break. Hirsch locks an armbar on Deeb. Deeb turns it into a pin attempt so Hirsch lets it go. The challenger continues to go to work on the softened up arm of the champ as now we finally head to that mid-match, picture-in-picture break.

We’re back from the break and we see Hirsch again taking it to the NWA Women’s Champion. J.R. continues to sing the praises of the challenger. She misses a top-rope moonsault, however, and Deeb followed up with a swinging neck-breaker and then another big neck-breaker. She then locks her in her submission finisher. Hirch taps out. Deeb retains.

Winner and STILL NWA Women’s Champion: Serena Deeb

Hikaru Shida Challenges Nyla Rose For FULL GEAR

We shoot backstage where Alex Marvez is standing by with the AEW Women’s Champion. He asks her about Nyla Rose. Shida keeps her message simple.

“Nyla you want me? I want you.” She then confirms a title showdown between the two for AEW FULL GEAR on 11/7. Marvez sends it back to ringside.

Shawn Spears vs. BSK

We head back inside Daily’s Place where the music of “The Chairman of AEW” plays as Shawn Spears makes his way down to the ring. His opponent, BSK, is already in the ring.

The bell sounds and here we go. Spears immediately hoists him up for a C4. He hits it. He covers him. 1-2-3. Well, that didn’t take long.

Winner: Shawn Spears

After The Match: Scorpio Sky Attacks!

After the match, we see some hecklers messing with Spears from the crowd. Finally, Spears starts adding insult to injury after his win, which prompts someone to hit the ring.

We discover that it is Scorpio Sky. He hits his big TKO on Spears, who rolls out of the ring and heads to the back with Tully Blanchard.

AEW FULL GEAR & AEW Dynamite Lineups

We are told that Chris Jericho will join the gang on commentary for next week’s AEW Dynamite. Also announced for Dynamite next week are the following matches and segments for the go-home show ahead of the AEW FULL GEAR 2020 PPV, which they also run down the card for.

* Chris Jericho on commentary

* MJF & Wardlow vs. Sammy Guevara & Ortiz

* Miro vs. Trent

* Shawn Spears vs. Scorpio Sky

* Cody & Gunn Club vs. Dark Order

* Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston face-to-face

World Title Eliminator Tournament Semifinals

Pentagon Jr. vs. Kenny Omega

After the announcers finish running down the card for next week’s show and the upcoming AEW FULL GEAR 2020 PPV, we head back down to ringside to get ready for this week’s AEW Dynamite main event.

In our second semifinal bout in the ongoing AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament, Pentagon Jr. will go one-on-one against Kenny Omega after recent changes announced for the tournament due to Rey Fenix getting injured.

Pentagon Jr. makes his way to the ring as we head to a pre-match commercial break.

We’re back from the break and we hear Justin Roberts do the extra-long built up introduction for Kenny Omega, which he recently debuted. Quite the build-up and ring entrance for this guy from now on. Very involved! Anyways, our semifinals finish up with our second tourney match of the evening.

Either Pentagon Jr. or Kenny Omega will move on to face “Hangman” Adam Page in the finals of the tourney, which play out at the AEW FULL GEAR 2020 PPV coming up on 11/7.

The bell sounds and here we go. The fans start chanting for Kenny. He begins wrestling with a blue t-shirt on for some reason. The action gets going and after the two shove each other, Omega says hold on and slowly lifts his shirt up to reveal the AAA Mega Title that he beat Pentagon Jr. for.

Rey Fenix didn’t like that and jumped on the ring apron. Omega lays the title down in front of Pentagon. The two push and chop each other as the ref moves the belt away. Omega finally takes his shirt off to welcome a chop back from Pentagon. Pentagon obliges as the chop echo’s throughout the venue. Omega hits him back with another of his own. Now he asks Pentagon to do the same.

Pentagon takes his glove off and goes to throw it, but Omega catches it and smacks Pentagon with it. He demands for him to chop him but then kicks him before he can and starts firing away at him. As Pentagon Jr. starts to fight his way into the contest, we have J.R. lead us into a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action in the bout continues on the floor outside the ring.

We’re back from the break and we see Pentagon Jr. enjoying the offensive momentum in his favor as Omega complains about his hair being pulled. Seconds later, with Pentagon out on the floor, Omega hits a crazy dive onto Pentagon through the ropes. Pentagon turns the tables and ends up getting a big top-rope splash to the floor on Omega just seconds later.

With both guys back in the ring, the action continues as Fenix shouts out words of encouragement from ringside to Pentagon. Pentagon Jr. hits Sling Blade from the middle rope for a close near fall. Omega ends up hitting the V-Trigger with great emphasis. He hoists Pentagon Jr. up but he fights free and blasts him with a back elbow. And another moments later. The two climb to the top-rope. Omega is looking for a superplex on the entrance ramp from the top-rope.

Pentagon ends up headbutting Omega off the top to the ramp. Pentagon flies off and lands a crazy Canadian Destroyer on Omega on the ramp. “This is awesome!” chants break out as we watch replays and the ref checks on Omega’s condition. Back in the ring, Pentagon hits the package piledriver. He covers him but Omega somehow kicks out at 2 and a half. Omega back-elbows his way out of Pentagon’s grasp. He holds onto Pentagon on a move but Pentagon rolls through and kicks him in the back of the head.

Now both guys are slow to get back to their feet. From their knees, they touch foreheads and Pentagon hits the ropes but runs right into a big knee from Omega. Omega hoists Pentagon Jr. up and is looking for the One-Winged Angel. Pentagon fights out of it, however, and locks Omega in a tight submission. He yanks back on it and the announcers say he just snapped Omega’s arm. They speculate he won’t be able to hit his One Winged Angel with it now. Pentagon Jr. hoists Omega up but Omega reverses. He immediately grabs the arm Pentagon yanked on.

The two trade chops again and Omega hits the ropes only to sprint into a front kick from Pentagon. Omega is out on his feet as Pentagon goes to the top rope. He comes flying off right into the knee of Omega. Omega follows up with a One-Winged Angel. He covers Pentagon Jr. and gets the pin. He advances to the finals and will meet his former AEW Tag-Team Champion partner “Hangman” Adam Page at AEW FULL GEAR 2020. That does it for this week’s show.

Winner and ADVANCING to the World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals: Kenny Omega