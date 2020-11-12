It’s time for the fallout from the AEW Full Gear 2020 pay-per-view.

All Elite Wrestling returns this evening with the latest edition of their weekly AEW on TNT program, as the post-PPV episode of AEW Dynamite goes down this evening from Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida.

AEW President Tony Khan has teased “massive surprises” on the program, as well as a promise that “the shift of balance in wrestling will change tonight.”

On tap for AEW Dynamite on TNT this evening is the official Inner Circle induction of MJF and Wardlow. On the program we will also hear from former TNT Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody about his title loss to Darby Allin, as well as the first words from the brand new AEW World Tag-Team Champions The Young Bucks.

Additionally, tonight’s show will feature the first-ever AEW Bunkhouse Match, as The Natural Nightmares take on The Butcher & The Blade. In other confirmed matches, FTW Champion Brian Cage goes one-on-one against Matt Sydal, Shawn Spears takes on Scorpio Sky in singles action, Tay Conti will face-off against Red Velvet in a women’s division match and we will finally see the highly-anticipated rematch of Pentagon Jr. vs. Rey Fenix in a battle of The Lucha Bros.

Featured below are complete results of the Wednesday, November 11, 2020 episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (11/11/2020)

The post-AEW Full Gear 2020 episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT kicks off with a special holiday graphic that reads, “We are thankful for your service. Happy Veteran’s Day.”

From there, the usual weekly signature video open, with the colorful video package starting off the program as it does each and every week and then we hear the voices of the regular commentary trio for the weekly AEW on TNT program, as the announce team of Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone and Excalibur welcome us to tonight’s show, live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL.

Jim Ross Wishes Us A Happy Veteran’s Day

“Good Ole’ J.R.” starts off with a Veteran’s Day greeting and then a quick mention of some title changes and other big happenings that took place at the AEW Full Gear 2020 PPV over the weekend.

Taz Addresses Darby Allin, Sets Up Tonight’s Opener

After that, we hear the theme music of Taz, and out comes Team Taz, with Taz on the microphone informing us that the FTW Champion “The Machine” Brian Cage is about to compete right here, right now.

He then mentions that he’s a little distracted because he sees up there in the seats, “the face of the network. The new face of TNT!” He then shouts out Darby Allin, who is shown sitting in his normal seat way up in the nosebleeds. Taz delivers a warning to Allin to keep his butt on that seat “or else.” He then tells him to send a text to his buddy Cody Rhodes to let him know if he gets involved he’s going to get his ass kicked again as well.

“The Human Suplex Machine” then talks about Cage getting ready to wrestle someone who is universally respected in locker rooms across the world, and someone who gives respect, likewise, something he claims Allin and Cody do not do. He puts over Sydal a bit more and then says “let’s go! Cage and Sydal right now!”

FTW Championship

Brian Cage (c) vs. Matt Sydal

With that said, we hear “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts handle the formal ring introduction of FTW Champion “The Machine” Brian Cage, as his music picks back up. From there, the music changes to Matt Sydal’s entrance tune, and out he comes with a bedazzled and flashing-light ring jacket as Taz joins the trio on commentary for this match.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our opening contest here on the post-Full Gear PPV episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Cage immediately jumps off to an early offensive advantage while J.R. questions Taz about his beef with Cody in specific on commentary.

After “The Machine” rag-dolls Sydal around the ring for the first couple of minutes, the former “Evan Bourne” finally starts showing signs of life, using his quickness and agility mixed with his veteran ring savvy to shift the momentum of the bout in his favor. Sydal fires away at Cage with quick chops and then he hits a crazy dive spot off the top-rope to Cage on the entrance ramp. We see replays of that now.

Back live inside the ring, Sydal goes back up to the top-rope and goes for another high spot, splashing onto Cage and continuing to add to his offensive run, with the gap widening as Sydal takes it to his larger opposition here in this week’s opening match on AEW Dynamite.

Sydal blasts Cage with repeated kicks while “The Machine” was on his knees. He continues to dominate the action, speeding up the pace of the match but losing his spot in the offensive driver’s seat moments later with one powerful match-changing shot by the FTW Champion. Sydal finally gets another hope spot and climbs to the top-rope, however he jumps off and is caught by Cage, who hits him with his Drill-Claw finisher for the pinfall victory.

Winner and STILL FTW Champion: Brian Cage

After The Match: Ricky Starks Makes A Promise On Anita’s Life

Ricky Starks gets on the mic after the match and cuts a “the revolution will be televised” promo, noting that he vows on the life of Anita that regardless of who is ranked where in the official lists, Team Taz and Ricky Starks are going after the TNT Championship and whomever holds it, Darby Allin or anyone else.

On Tap For Tonight’s Show …

Now we hear the announce trio of J.R., Schiavone and Excalibur run down the lineup for tonight’s show, with the official match graphics for each bout, as well as graphics for non-match segments flashing across the screen as they go down the card.

The commentary team mentions that when we return, we will hear from former TNT Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes. On that note, we head to our first commercial break of the evening.

“The American Nightmare” Cody Addresses Full Gear, Wants MJF Rematch

We’re back from the break and we immediately see the lights inside Daily’s Place go out as the opening note of the familiar entrance theme music of “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes begins playing.

The cool light-show begins flashing around at the end of the AEW Dynamite entrance tunnel, as the former TNT Champion emerges through a cloud of smoke as the lights in the amphitheater pick back up.

Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone and Excalibur talk among themselves at the announce desk as Cody makes his walk to the ring about the TNT Championship showdown he had with the new champion, Darby Allin, at the PPV this past Saturday evening.

Before getting down to business, Cody first remarks to the live fans in attendance here in Jacksonville, FL. about the weather issues we are having locally this evening. He asks if everyone is ok. The fans pop and break out into some kind of chant that isn’t quite audible on the broadcast.

Cody then gets down to business by talking about his TNT Championship loss to Allin at the AEW Full Gear 2020 PPV from over the weekend. Cody claims he is not, at this time, seeking an immediate rematch for the TNT Championship against Allin, but instead, is looking to get a rematch of a past bout.

“The American Nightmare” mentions the newest member of The Inner Circle, his former best friend Maxwell Jacob Friedman, claiming that he does, in fact, have his sights set on another showdown against MJF.

Jade Cargill, Brandi Rhodes & “The Giant” Shaquille O’Neal?!?

As he goes to continue, he notices a woman in a red dress with white hair standing behind him in the ring. He asks if he can help her. She says, “I don’t know, can you?” She goes on to introduce herself. She says she is Jade Cargill and she’s the total package.

She goes on to boast about herself before claiming Cody knows nothing about giants, while looking down at his body. The fans in the building “ooh” and “ahh” at that remark.

She goes on to drop an S-bomb that makes the broadcast and then an F-bomb that is censored out. She goes on to warn him about making comments about giants again.

She then walks off, but stops and says “Oh congratulations by the way about getting back your name.”

She goes on to claim that the giant she was talking about is none other than Shaq. Shaquille O’Neal. Out of nowhere, out comes a very pissed off Brandi Rhodes who walks right up to Jade Cargill and gets in her face.

Brandi warns Cargill not to talk to her man or even look at him ever again. She calls her a b*tch and then pie-faces her and is separated by security.

Team Taz Attacks Cody, Darby Allin & Will Hobbs Make The Save

Meanwhile, in the ring, out of nowhere Brian Cage attacks Cody from behind while the announcers talk about NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal being backstage at the AEW Full Gear PPV over the weekend and pointing out that Jade appeared to mention that he is backstage tonight at AEW Dynamite as well.

The sneak attack continues with Ricky Starks joining Cage in putting the boots to “The American Nightmare” when we hear the familiar bad-ass theme song of the new TNT Champion Darby Allin start playing.

Allin makes his way to the ring to make the save for Cody. As Team Taz retreats out of the ring, Will Hobbs joins Cody and Darby Allin in the ring, and the three babyfaces stare down the three heels outside the ring as Cody’s theme plays.

J.R. plugs our upcoming second match of the evening here on AEW Dynamite — the first-ever Bunkhouse Match in All Elite Wrestling history. On that note, we head back to another commercial break.

Alex Marvez Interviews Jon Moxley

After a quick video package recapping Kenny Omega’s victory over “Hangman” Adam Page in the finals of the World Title Eliminator Tournament at AEW Full Gear this past weekend, we return live where the announce trio sends things to Alex Marvez, who is standing by backstage with AEW World Champion Jon Moxkey.

Marvez brings up Moxley’s victory over Eddie Kingston, noting he made him say “I Quit” and retained his title at Full Gear, but noting he wants to bring up his next title challenger, Omega.

Moxley first addresses the punishment he both endured and inflicted in the “I Quit” match against Kingston at Full Gear and then moves on to address Omega. He points out that he’s already defeated Omega on a big stage once and he’s ready to do it again. He notes that eventually his luck will run out, but until then, he’s gonna keep doing what he does.

Moxley-Omega II World Title Set For Dynamite On 12/2

We head back inside the Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, FL. where we hear the commentary trio talk about the next AEW World Championship showdown scheduled between Moxley and Omega.

They go on to break the news and announce that Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega II for the AEW World Championship will take place as the official main event of the December 2, 2020 episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT, calling it the biggest main event in the history of the weekly All Elite Wrestling program.

Bunkhouse Match

The Natural Nightmares vs. The Butcher & The Blade

After that we hear the theme music of our next competitors for our second match of the evening here on AEW Dynamite, and as noted, it will be the first-ever Bunkhouse Match in All Elite Wrestling history.

As the participants in the match make their respective ring entrances, we hear a history on the origins of the Bunkhouse Match in the pro wrestling business from the announcers. Now, with The Natural Nightmares — Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall — as well as the team of The Butcher & The Blade — all at ringside, it’s time to get this one underway.

Before any bell sounds, the brawl gets underway with a cheap shot from the heel duo to the babyface pairing. The fight is immediately on straight out of the gate in this Bunkhouse Match, as all four men brawl around ringside. Two end up heading into the ring, leaving Dustin and The Butcher to duke it out on the floor at ringside.

The two brawl over to a spot where a steel chair is set up at ringside. We see Dustin hit The Final Reckoning on the chair to The Butcher. From the ring, The Blade grabs Dustin and flies out onto him, keeping the brawl feel to this match going as the war continues outside the ring. Dustin and QT set up a table.

One of the Natural Nightmares takes their boot off to use as a weapon, and now the camera shows a close-up shot of a very bloody Butcher as he recovers on the floor. As the action continues, we head to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break.

We’re back from the break and all hell is still ensuing here inside the ring and around the ringside area. Things build to another big spot where Dustin hits a wicked bulldog on The Butcher off an elevated platform through a stack of plywood. As the camera shoots back to the action in the ring, we see both QT Marshall and The Blade completely covered in blood, with both men wearing crimson masks in what has become one of the most bloody, violent brawls on AEW Dynamite since the Parking Lot Brawl between The Best Friends and the team of Santana & Ortiz.

Things build to a spot where QT Marshall sets up an enormous Jeff Hardy-style mega-ladder inside the ring. He climbs up to the top and comes flying off with a picture-perfect “Macho Man” Randy Savage-esque flying elbow smash for a very close near fall. We see several replays of that spot and afterwards, Dustin and The Butcher re-join the other two members of the match inside the squared circle.

We see a nice DDT and then a Code Red attempt. Seconds later, The Blade takes the babyface duo down with consecutive clotheslines to the throat with a steel chain. Now per a request from The Blade, we see The Bunny slide in a steel chair to the ring. The Blade is shown with a close-up camera shot and my dear God in heaven, that dude is covered from the top of his forehead to the bottom of his chin in dark, thick blood. Bloody blood. Like really bloody-ass bloodied-up blood.

Marshall hits a Diamond Cutter on The Butcher but turns right into a DDT from The Blade. Marshall avoids hitting The Bunny, but instead, QT hits The Blade, who knocks into The Bunny, who falls off the ring apron and crashes through a table. Seconds later, Dustin hits a diamond cutter and then his finisher and scores the pinfall, earning the victory for his team and thankfully putting an end to this bloody, brutal battle.

Winners: The Natural Nightmares

MJF & Wardlow Inner Circle Induction Hosted By “Le Champion”

We return live where we hear the familiar tune of Fozzy’s “Judas” playing as “Le Champion” Chris Jericho is introduced. The leader of the Inner Circle makes his way down to the squared circle, which is decked out for the official Inner Circle Induction of the two newest members — Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) and Wardlow.

The fans sing along to the remainder of the song after the music plays, which “The Demo God” soaks up and then he begins speaking. He talks about tonight the fans in Jacksonville, FL. getting to witness history as he adds not only one, but two of the newest members to the Inner Circle.

On that note, Jericho introduces “The Original I.C.” now, and out comes the original founding members of the Inner Circle — Jake Hager, Santana and Ortiz. Jericho mentions each by name, including Sammy Guevara, who he then finds out is actually not here right now. He asks Santana, Ortiz and Hager where he is. They don’t seem to know. Jericho says they’ll worry about that later.

Now he goes on to introduce the two newest members to the Inner Circle — “The Ratings Ruler” MJF and Wardlow.

“I’m better than you, and you know it …” plays out of the house speakers inside Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, FL. and out walks Friedman and Wardlow. MJF gets on the mic once in the ring and is immediately emotional. Fighting back tears and reminding us that “real men cry,” he tells the story of his life and his father giving him a small loan of just one-million dollars. He said despite those odds, he made things work out for himself.

MJF goes on to read a poem he wrote to commemorate the occasion. He goes on to word-for-word plagiarize the Drake song “All Me,” which Santana & Ortiz try to point out. MJF claims to not even know who Drake is, and then follows up by saying, “Started from the bottom, now I’m here … the newest member of the Inner Circle!”

This leads to more complaints from Santana & Ortiz, which prompts “The Demo God” to speak up. Chris Jericho says they are a team. He says he set the stipulations for the match at Full Gear and he lost. He says they are a team and they have to make things work.

Now we hear MJF say that not only are we hear to celebrate himself and Wardlow joining the Inner Circle, but he mentions that somebody has a birthday today. He mentions Chris Jericho’s birthday and leads the fans in singing Happy Birthday to the leader of the Inner Circle. Afterwards, we head to a commercial break.

The Young Bucks Announce First Title Defense Against Top Flight

We return LIVE here on AEW Dynamite and the announce trio send things backstage, where Alex Marvez is standing by with the new AEW World Tag-Team Champions The Young Bucks.

Marvez is shown standing outside the locker room of Nick and Matt Jackson. He notes, “I can’t believe I’m here again,” referencing the last time he knocked on their locker room door and got a stereo super-kick from the duo.

He knocks and out comes the new AEW Tag-Team Champions, The Young Bucks. They have some fun with Marvez as well, referencing kicking him in the face the last time they saw him. They talk about the grueling battle they endured against FTR to capture the gold at Full Gear.

Now, the duo switches gears and talks about their plans now that they are the champions, which they note sounds good to their ears to hear. They then mention that they have been hearing of the up-and-coming real-life brother tag-team duo known as Top Flight. They announce that next week on AEW Dynamite, they will make the first defense of their newly won titles, as The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight will take place with the AEW Tag-Team Titles on-the-line on the Wednesday, November 18, 2020 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Shawn Spears vs. Scorpio Sky

On that note we head back inside Daily’s Place where Shawn Spears makes his way down to the ring, where his opponent, Scorpio Sky, is already standing.

The bell sounds and here we go with our next match inside the squared circle here on AEW Dynamite. Early on, Sky enjoys some offensive success with his fast-paced, high-flying style.

Tony Schiavone mentions hearing something. He, J.R. and Excalibur go on to inform us via a message from AEW President Tony Khan that a big tag-team match has been signed for next week’s show.

Confirmed for the 11/18 edition of the weekly AEW on TNT program is a huge tag-team showdown pitting the team of TNT Champion Darby Allin and “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes against “Team Taz” members Ricky Starks and FTW Champion “The Machine” Brian Cage.

Meanwhile, back inside the ring, Spears ends up shifting the momentum of the bout in his favor as we head to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break.

When we return from the break, the action starts picking up as we head to the finish of the bout. Spears looks for the C4, but instead Sky avoids it and knocks him out to the floor.

Things build to a big spot where Spears hits a side-suplex on Sky on the steel stairs outside the ring. The action resumes inside the ring, where Tully Blanchard pops up on the ring apron and loads up Spears’ black glove with something. He gets the ref’s attention while Spears loads the glove up more. Sky turns and takes a big shot from Spears with the loaded glove. 1-2-3. Spears wins.

After the match, the refs asks to check the glove, however “The Chairman of AEW” had already unloaded the glove and hidden the contents in his ring trunks.

Winner: Shawn Spears

Kenny Omega Hypes 12/2 Showdown Against Jon Moxley

Things are sent to the parking lot outside of Daily’s Place, where Dasha Gonzalez catches up with the new number one contender for the AEW World Championship, the winner of the World Title Eliminator Tournament Kenny Omega.

Omega keeps walking, doing a brief walk-and-talk promo as he makes his way through the parking lot with Dasha following him. He talks about hearing the chatter backstage about “Where’s The Cleaner?” referring to himself.

He goes on to talk about how some feel Mox has taken his spot as the face of the company. He goes on to question whether or not Mox has ever really beaten him in a true one-on-one pro wrestling match. He promises on December 2nd we’re all going to find out if he can.

Tay Conti vs. Red Velvet

We’re back inside Daily’s Place where things are sent back down to the ring, where it’s time for our next match of the evening, which will take place in the AEW women’s division.

On that note, the bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with the advertised showdown between Tay Conti, who has Anna Jay in her corner and Red Velvet, who has a still pissed-off Brandi Rhodes in hers.

Now we see Velvet and Conti taunt each other a bit as things get started. Velvet with a tricky pin for only one-count. Both trade arm drags, Velvet with a leg lariat, standing moonsault, cover, but only gets a one-count on the pin attempt.

Conti executes a couple judo throws, looks for a kick, Velvet ducks it, Conti hits her in the back of the head though, cover, two. Conti continues to keep control of the match. Conti charges in the corner, nobody home. Velvete with a few clotheslines, back elbow, bulldog, and sends Conti into the middle rope.

Velvet with double knees to the back, running knee in the corner, stunner, cover, two. Double roundhouse kicks and both women are down. Jay slides over a chair to Conti, Conti kicks the chair out of the ring, leg lariat by Velvet, cover, two. Velvet with a kick, tried for a running kick, misses. Conti with a big pump kick to the face, gory special into a knee to the grill for the pinfall victory.

After the match, The Dark Order are shown watching on from the entrance tunnel as Conti looks for a post-match hug from her friend Anna Jay.

Winner: Tay Conti

Inner Circle Backstage When Sammy Guevara Shows Up

Backstage we see Alex Marvez standing by with the Inner Circle. Chris Jericho talks about MJF and Wardlow’s induction into the group and then talks about their plans to slay the town of Las Vegas.

As they continue talking, in walks “The Spanish God” Sammy Guevara, who mentions he just came from the beach where he was told in a text by MJF to go. He asks where everyone else was.

MJF immediately claims to have sent an additional text telling Guevara not to go to the beach. He asks him about whether or not he received the second text, playing stupid as you would expect.

Jericho eventually tells Guevara to calm down, saying it doesn’t matter he’s here now and everything is okay. The plane tickets for the trip of Las Vegas are handed out, and MJF says he’s got Sammy’s for him. He gives it to him and again swears he sent an additional text about the beach earlier today.

On Tap For AEW Dynamite Next Week …

Now we shoot to the announce desk where Tony Schiavone, Jim Ross and Excalibur run down the advertised lineup for next week’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

Scheduled for the Wednesday, November 18, 2020 episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT from Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, FL. are the following matches:

* “The Bastard” PAC vs. The Blade

* Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian (with Penelope Ford)

* The Inner Circle slays Las Vegas

* Young Bucks (c) vs. Top Flight

* Cody and Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks (with Taz)

Eddie Kingston Sets Up Tonight’s Main Event

The announcers talk about Eddie Kingston being next up and as soon as they mention that, we hear Kingston off-camera on the microphone talking and out he comes.

The fans inside Daily’s Place start chanting his name and he cuts them off, saying he knows his name and doesn’t need anybody chanting it. He talks about coming up short at Full Gear and then ultimately does what he came out to do, which is set up tonight’s main event.

On that note, he gets fans ready for the rematch between Lucha Bros, as it’s time for Rey Fenix vs. Pentagon Jr. II. The music of The Lucha Bros begins playing as we head to another commercial break.

Pentagon Jr. vs. Rey Fenix II

We’re back from the break and the theme of The Lucha Bros cues up again and “The Dapper Yapper” handles the formal ring introduction for Pentagon Jr., who makes his way out with fire and pyro exploding.

Already in the ring, which the camera shows now, is Rey Fenix. As Pentagon Jr. settles inside the ring as well, the camera pans over the commentary desk where we see Eddie Kingston has taken a seat to join J.R., Schiavone and Excalibur on guest commentary for our headline bout of the evening.

On that note, the bell sounds and we’re off-and-running. The fans immediately break out in dueling chants and Pentagon and Fenix immediately go at it, trading unique kicks and knocking each other down like Rocky Balboa and Apollo Creed in the big rematch! We see a spot where The Lucha Bros work on taking the other guys’ mask off, which the announcers react to as they should, like it is wrestling blasphemy. On that note, J.R. sends things to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break while the action in our main event of the evening continues.

We return from the break to see the action still in full-swing here inside the squared circle on AEW Dynamite, with The Lucha Bros going at it tooth-and-nail in an excellent main event match-up thus far here tonight.

As the pace and intensity picks back up in the ring, we see the two again looking to try and tear the mask of the other off. Eventually things escalate and we build to the finish of the match, which sees Pentagon Jr. pick up the victory.

Winner: Pentagon Jr.

Eddie Kingston Addresses A Couple Issues After The Match

After the match, the announcers talk about how excellent that main event was, and you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who would argue that point. Eddie Kingston on commentary talks about how they’ve still got some time left.

On that note, he leaves the desk, grabs a mic and heads to the ring. He tells the fans to clap or do whatever it is they do. Finally, he gets in the ring where he addresses his Fam and the battle The Lucha Bros just endured. They aren’t happy with each other still, however, and things escalate.

“The Bastard” PAC Returns To Action Next Week

Eventually “The Bastard” PAC comes from out of nowhere and all hell breaks loose, with security and officials hitting the ring to break things up as Eddie Kingston and his Fam, “The Bastard” PAC and others are all brawling like mad-men. The announcers talk about Kingston not being medically cleared following his brutal “I Quit” match as an explanation for the security going to great lengths to keep him from getting involved in a physical capacity. As the chaos starts to calm a bit, the announcers reveal a breaking announcement. For the first time since his return, “The Bastard” PAC will be in action on next week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, as he will go one-on-one against The Blade.

