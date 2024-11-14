Can you believe next week is Full Gear?

AEW Dynamite 11/13/24

Live from the Total Mortage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut! Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, and Nigel McGuinness are on commentary as we’re starting with a star-studded tag team match!

Match #1. Christian Cage & Hangman Page vs. Bang Bang Gang w/ Mama Wayne & Nick Wayne

White and Christian to start, with White getting the better of the exchanges. Quick tag to Juice, who’s jabbing everyone. Christian sneaks up behind Juice and hits the reverse neckbreaker on the knee, and Juice rolls to the outside. Nick Wayne is here on the outside, but Hook is here, too! Hook pulls Wayne over the guard rail and brings him to the back. Falling reverse DDT by Juice to Christian on the floor! Page and White now sling elbows on each other inside the ring, as White gets the better of the exchange with some heavy chops. Page flips out of a back suplex but White with dragon screw leg whips to everyone. DDT by White to Page. One for Christian. Front chancery throw by White into the turnbuckle gets a two count. Knee breaker in the corner by White to Page and a cannonball from Juice. Sheer drop brainbuster! Two count. Juice looking for the left hand of God but Christian pulls him to the floor, and he eats the left. Juice heads up top but Page trips out the legs and crotches him on the top rope. Double jump lariat to White on the apron. Page now goes to the eyes of Juice on the top rope and brings him into the ring the hard way with a fall away slam. Pop-up powerbomb by Page! Two count as White breaks it up. Complete Shot to Page. Christian grabs him from behind and looks for Killswitch but Juice is here… Left hand of God by Juice to Christian. One for Page! Bladerunner into the barricade on the outside by Page to Christian! Mother Wayne distracts the referee as Juice had Page rolled up. Kip Sabian cracks Juice with the briefcase on the far side of the ring and Page hits the Killswitch for the win.

Winners: Christian Cage & Hangman Page

Rating: ***. Nice opener here with a lot of starpower. Bad guys doing bad guys things to get a win always works, plus, we got some more storyline advancement here.

Renee is in the back with Mercedes Mone and Kamille. Mone berates Kamille, who’s wearing a sling on her left arm. Mone runs down everything she plans to do to Kris Statlander, who appears out of nowhere and spears her through a wall.

Tony Schiavone is here and he welcomes Will Ospreay. Ospreay loves Tony, but he wants Kyle Fletcher.

Welcome Kyle Fletcher… who looks really similar to Randy Orton.

Ospreay says he’s been in the Don Callis Family, so before Fletcher gets in the ring, empty your pockets. Fletcher pulls out the screwdriver and gives it to Ospreay, who throws it in the ground and it sticks. Ospreay is annoyed because Fletcher knows everything about him, and Ospreay wants to hear it from Fletcher. Fletcher says all of the things Ospreay said he did for him, he did. Fletcher thinks Ospreay was doing it for himself. Ospreay wants to know if Fletcher is nothing like him, or if he is an Ospreay clone. Ospreay has stabbed Okada and Omega in the back, but before that, he’s got a list of accomplishments. What has Fletcher done? And not Aussie Open, just Kyle Fletcher.

Fletcher says it’s not what he has done, it’s what he’s going to do. He will surpass Will Ospreay. At Full Gear… Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay.

Fletcher hasn’t come alone, because here’s Brian Cage and Lance Archer. Don’t worry, Ospreay hasn’t come alone, either. Here’s Powerhouse Hobbs and Mark Davis! A fight breaks out between all six men, but won’t forget… Lance Archer has a match tonight!

Match #2. Falls Count Anywhere: Roderick Strong vs. Lance Archer

Strong hits the ramp and attacks Archer from behind with a kendo stick. Archer doesn’t care and puts him through the table, in the darkness, behind the stage. Two count. The fight immediately spills throughout the crowd, and here’s Brian Cage, too. Cage tries to powerbomb Strong, but Taven and Bennett make the save and now everyone is fighting everyone. Archer grabs Taven by the hair and choke slams him off a guardrail on to… security. Archer tries to do the same to Strong, but Strong swipes Archer’s legs out and Archer gets crotched on the guardrail. Strong hits the running knee off the guardrail and that’ll get the win.

Winner: Roderick Strong

Rating: *3/4. This was a whole boat load of… nothing. Roderick Strong getting a win is fine, but there was nothing here.

Strong says this all ends at Full Gear. Wait, Konosuke Takeshita is here and he blasts Roderick from behind with the belt. Ground and pound by Takeshita but IT’S ALL ABOUT THE BOOOOOOM.

Match #3. Adam Cole vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Cole brings the fight early and clotheslines Takeshita over the top rope. Cole looks for the Panama Sunrise early but Takeshita locks him and hits a big lariat. Takeshita in control throughout the commercial break. Takeshita hits the ropes and Cole counters into a big Ushigaroshi! Takeshita landed HIGH on his neck there and Cole gets a two count. Takeshita catches a superkick and counters with a Blue Thunder Bomb. Two count. Enziguiri by Cole as he looks to lower the boom, but Takeshita moves and delivers a huge rolling elbow. Cole is right back with a brainbuster on the knee! Two count. Cole wants the Panama Sunrise again but Takeshita blocks it. Double overgrip tombstone by Takeshita, he holds on, right into a wheelbarrow suplex! Lariat by Takeshita! One, two, no! Takeshita drops the kneepad looking for the Powerdrive Knee but Cole moves. Panama Sunrise! Cole drops the kneepad and looks to lower the boom, but Takeshita rolls outside. Takeshita puts the Dynamite Diamond Ring on his hand and blasts Adam Cole with it behind the referee’s back. One, two, three!

Winner: Konosuke Takeshita

Rating: ***1/4. Would have loved to see this match go for about another ten minutes, but it’s a long show tonight. This seals it, Adam Cole will not be wrestling MJF at Full Gear, as per Roderick Strong won his match and Cole didn’t.

Roderick Strong hits the ring to make the save, but Takeshita gets the better of him. Takeshita puts on the ring again but Kyle O’Reilly is here with a chair! Takeshita bails and Ricochet is here on the ramp, and he greets him with a superkick.

Inside the ring, Kyle O’Reilly is with Roderick Strong, and Adam Cole. Cole offers his hand to Kyle, but Kyle declines and leaves.

Renee is joined by Bobby Lashley and The Hurt Syndicate. Renee asks Bobby if he feels prepared, but MVP cuts her off and conducts the interview himself, asking how it feels to know he may end a young man’s career in just a week. Lashley says Swerve is dangerous to everyone else, but he will hurt him.

JD Drake stumbles out of the tunnel as Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli are beating on him with a chair.. for no darn good reason. Here’s Jon Moxley with Marina Shafir. Shafir orders the cameraman in the ring Moxley has a mic, and he’s been thinking a lot about Orange Cassidy. Cassidy is playing the game very well, but Chuck is drinking his food through a straw because Cassidy couldn’t save him. Yuta belongs to Moxley because Cassidy couldn’t save him. Moxley has to make an example out of Cassidy at Full Gear, and he will. Moxley’s going to stomp his face into raw meat and people will see that and they will run and hide. Moxley and The Death Riders command the world championship and they have the power.

Enter Orange Cassidy. With Rocky Romero and Mark Briscoe.

Cassidy agrees with Moxley, and he believes him. Moxley can do whatever he wants because he holds the symbol that represents AEW. The power. Moxley has the power. The only way you win that title is by wrestling, and he beat Moxley. Remember that? At Full Gear… they’re going to wrestle. And Cassidy will beat him… again. There’s still a pawn that Cassidy has to get rid of, and that’s Wheeler Yuta. Next week, Cassidy will wrestle Wheeler Yuta, and he will remove the pawn that lets him take the king.