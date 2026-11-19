All Elite Wrestling is back tonight.

AEW Dynamite goes down this evening at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from Denver, CO.

The Sum 41 “You Wanted War” theme hits to kick things off. We then take a look at a video package from the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view from this past weekend.

Backstage At Full Gear With Will Ospreay & Kyle Fletcher

We then see backstage footage from after Full Gear, where Will Ospreay approaches Kyle Fletcher in the medical room. Ospreay asks, “How did we get here?” before telling Fletcher how proud he is of his performance.

Fletcher questions how he is supposed to feel proud of himself, or handle the pressure of being the face of AEW at just 27 years old. He admits he can’t keep losing, says something isn’t working, and feels that he simply isn’t good enough.

Back live, the commentary team announces that Will Ospreay has not been medically cleared to travel and will not be appearing on tonight’s show.

AEW Continental Classic Gold League: Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy

It’s time for our opening match of the evening, as the AEW Continental Classic gets underway with Gold League action. Jon Moxley goes one-on-one with Orange Cassidy as both men look to start their tournament campaigns with a victory.

The action gets underway with a slow, methodical start as the two lock up and exchange arm wringers. Moxley takes Cassidy down to the mat and applies a hammerlock, but Cassidy works his way back up and reaches the ropes to force a break. Cassidy responds with a side headlock takeover, transitioning into a crucifix pin attempt before Moxley counters for a nearfall of his own.

Both men return to their feet, where Moxley takes Cassidy down again and looks for an STF before transitioning into a straitjacket submission. Cassidy manages to escape and forces another rope break. Orange slowly shoves Moxley before teasing putting his hands in his pockets, frustrating his opponent. Cassidy suddenly catches Moxley off guard with an Orange Punch!

The fight spills to the floor, where Cassidy sends Moxley into the barricade and unloads with mounted punches. Back inside the ring, Cassidy looks for another Orange Punch, but Moxley takes him down. Cassidy battles back with a Stundog Millionaire before climbing to the top rope for a crossbody. Moxley rolls through and locks in a cross armbreaker, but Cassidy manages to counter into a pinning combination for a nearfall. Moxley responds by leveling Cassidy with a vicious lariat as we head into a commercial break.

When we return, Cassidy attempts to counter a piledriver into a Beach Break, but Moxley fights him off and connects with a Gotch-style piledriver. Cassidy slowly gets back to his feet and battles Moxley near the turnbuckles. Moxley viciously rakes Cassidy’s back, but Orange manages to shove him away before connecting with a missile dropkick that sends Moxley crashing to the canvas.

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