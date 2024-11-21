It’s the go-home to Full Gear!

Hikaru Shida vs. Kris Statlander

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Darby Allin

Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta

Powerhouse Hobbs, Mark Davis Will Ospreay, & Ricochet vs. The Don Callis Family

AEW Dynamite 11/20/24

We get highlights of the “November Rain” video package… which was awesome. Go watch it on their YouTube.

Live from the Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania! Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, and Matt Menard are on commentary tonight and we’re getting right to business!

Match #1. Eight-Man All Star Tag Match: Ricochet, Will Ospreay, Powerhouse Hobbs, & Mark Davis vs. The Don Callis Family

Brawl to start, as expected. Hobbs and Archer pair off as they fight down the ramp. Among all of the chaos, Hobbs seems to have gotten injured and is taken to the back after Archer crushes his knee in the ring steps. Archer chokeslams Ricochet over the top rope an to the floor, taking out all of Team Ospreay. Takeshita and Ricochet are legal now as we hit our first commercial break. Davis throws Archer into the guardrail and beats him up on the outside of the ring in the interim. Takeshita mounts Rampage and delivers some elbows, but Ricochet gets back to his feet and makes the tag, as does Fletcher. Corkscrew kick by Ospreay! Takeshita tags himself in but here’s Davis, fireman’s carry to Takeshita right into a high kick by Ospreay. Double team cutter by OSpreay and Fletcher. Cage is in and he catches Ospreay with a German suplex. Death Valley Driver/DDT combination by Cage and Archer to Davis. Triple team Blue Thunder Bomb! Two count. Fletcher is in now, taking advantage of the injured Ospreay. Boots in the corner by Fletcher but Hobbs comes back from the locker, despite limping, he wants in the ring. Hobbs gets the tag and it’s clotheslines for everyone. Lariat to Takeshita. Double clothesline takes out Cage and Archer. Forever clotheslines by Hobbs to everyone! Davis is in now, as it Takeshita. Hard right hand by Davis drops Takeshita. Davis catches Powerdrive knee and responds with an enziguiri. Gutwrench Ganso Bomb by Davis! Long two count. Fletcher is in now and he pie faces Davis. Elbow by Takeshita. Springboard elbow by Ricochet. Powerbomb by Cage. Spinebuster by Hobbs. Chokeslam by Archer. Phenomenal forearm by Ospreay. Ospreay and Fletcher are the only ones standing and we’ve got a slug fest. Hook kick by Ospreay. Both guys escape powerbombs and Ospreay is back with a standing Spanish Fly. Hidden Blade but Fletcher pulls Davis in front of him. Tope suicida by Fletcher. Davis is barely to hit feet and he eats the big Powerdrive knee. One, two, three!

Winners: The Don Callis Family

Rating: ***1/2. Perfect way to kick off the show. Crowd loved it, all of the big names were here, and we got plenty of teasers for the PPV on Saturday. Good stuff.

Jon Moxley and company are in a shipping container. Orange Cassidy is a snake, and when the bell rings on Saturday night… he’s a threat to Moxley and his people and he will destroy you. There’s more going on behind Cassidy’s eyes than anyone would have imagined. Cassidy and Darby might make it to Full Gear with their minds, but with their body… we’re not sure. Claudio cuts a promo in… Swiss, maybe? Claudio will end Darby tonight.

Darby responds by saying all of the Death Riders will have their day, and tonight is Claudio’s.

The Hurt Syndicate are here, and MVP tells Renee that Bobby Lashley will be making his debut tonight. Swerve pops up out of nowhere and blasts Lashley with a chain, so maybe that isn’t happening anymore.

Who’s ready for story time with Adam Cole… Baybay? Cole wants to get his hands on MJF this Saturday, but he’s not going to. MJF succeeded. Ya know who else succeeded? Roderick Strong, and they’ve got the same goal, which it to give MJF the ass whooping of a life time.

Enter Kyle O’Reilly.

14 years ago in Reading, PA, Kyle and Adam had their second match ever against each other. Kyle says he knows Cole better than anyone, and his crusade against MJF needs to end before he gets hurt. Cole needs to stop having his friends fight his battles and Kyle doesn’t have a good feeling about any of this. Kyle says dealing with MJF is like playing with fire and he doesn’t want to see any of his friends get burnt. Kyle says everyone rallies around Cole because he’s an elite wrestler, and a good friend. MJF is more of an evil bastard than Cole will ever be, and that’s a good thing.

Exit Kyle O’Reilly.

Orange Cassidy said he’s going to walk down to the ring tonight to beat Wheeler Yuta alone. Enter The Conglomeration. Mark Briscoe says he knows Moxley has five guy ready, but Cassidy angrily cuts him off and tells them to stay away so nobody gets hurt. Five of you and one of Cassidy… do what you’re going to do, because this Saturday at Full Gear… Moxley will need all the help he can get.

Match #2. Kris Statlander vs. Hikaru Shida

Missile dropkick by Shida from the middle rope and here we go. Shida pulls Statlander to the outside and hangs her head off the apron, where Shida connects with a big running knee to the face. Shida mounts Statlander in the corner guardrail and delivers some punches to the face. Back in the ring and Shida is in control throughout the commercial break. Big elbow by Shida but a Pele kick by Statlander in return and everyone is down. Shida runs into a big powerslam by Statlander and a pair of running knees in the corner. Michinoku Driver by Statlander gets two. Shida escapes a Staturday Night Special an gets a roll up for two. Shining Samurai by Shida and a short arm clothesline. Shida wants the Kitana but thinks twice, so Statlander connects with a reverse body slam. Shida ducks a discus lariat and hits the Falcon Arrow for two. German suplex by Shida. Shida wants the Kitana but Statlander counters into the Wednesday Night Fever for the win!

Winner: Kris Statlander

Rating: **3/4. Heck of a match here for the time it got. Both women are great and I would have loved to see more, and honestly, would have rather seen this on the PPV than Statlander and Mone… but that’s me.

Mercedes Mone is here with Kamille. Mone runs down the Sixers and puts over the Celtics. Mone is impressed by Statlander, and she’s rarely impressed. Mone won’t lose at Full Gear because she’s the GOAT, apparently. Mone demands that Kamille hit the ring and take out Statlander, although she’s hurt and in a sling. Kamille hits the ring and gets dumped by both women. Mone tries to hit the Backstabber on Statlander, but Statlander stands up and drops Mone with the Wednesday Night Fever.

Match #3. Bobby Lashley vs. Cheeseburger & Joe Keys

Neither guy wants to get in the ring, so Cheeseburger gets thrown in by Lashley. DDT/Flatliner combo by Lashley on both guys. Clothesline by Lashley to Cheeseburger after Keys gets dumped to the outside. Dominator to Cheeseburger but Keys breaks up the pin! Keys throws some right hands but gets spinebustered. Interceptor spear by Lashley! Hurt Lock. Finito.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

Rating: NA

Swerve’s music hits and Prince Nana is on the ramp with a chair. Shelton Benjamin goes after Nana but Swerve was under the ring and he blasts Lashley in the back of the head with a chain! Housecall by Swerve! Swerve Stomp! Swerve retreats through the crowd.

Renee is with Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa. May says her rise is meteoric and she takes sh*t and makes it shine. Mina says she will give May a celebration she will never forget.

Match #4. Darby Allin vs. Claudio Castagnoli

Claudio looks for the Big Swing early but Darby escapes and comes off the top with a cross body block. Claudio rolls to the outside and Darby tries a Coffin Splash off the top, but Claudio catches him and throws him like a sack of potatoes. Darby gets tossed onto the barricade and Claudio follows up with a running European uppercut that sends Darby into the first row. Claudio grabs a front headlock and picks Darby up in a vertical suplex, and WALKS UP THE RING STEPS with him, before depositing him over the top into the middle of the ring. Double stomp by Claudio on the apron and Darby is in trouble as we go to PIP. Claudio swings Darby by the next into the guardrail again, before military pressing him into the ring from the floor. Darby trips Claudio up on the apron, causing him to crotch himself on the ring skirt. A pair of suicide dives by Darby and everyone is down. Darby goes up top now, looking for a Coffin Drop inside the ring, but Claudio crotches him on the top rope. Avalanche gutwrench suplex by Claudio! Two count. Claudio sends Darby into the ropes and thinks about a powerbomb but Darby tries to counter into a Code Red, although both guys slip, Claudio holds on, and THEN Darby hits the Code Red. Two count. Claudio backs Darby up into the corner with European uppercuts and then hits a big boot, sending Darby careening from the apron to the floor. Claudio rolls outside and drags Darby by the legs, SWINGING DARBY HEAD FIRST INTO THE STEPS. BRUTAL. Claudio tosses Darby into the announcer’s table, and then sets Darby up on the table, meets him up there, and GORILLA PRESSES DARBY OVER THE GUARDRAIL AND ON TO THE TIME KEEPER’S TABLE. Insane. Darby barely makes it into the ring before the ten-count, but Claudio takes his head off with a lariat and that’ll do it.

Winner: Claudio Castagnoli

Rating: ***1/2. Darby is the perfect opponent for Claudio, as he can really do some wild feats of strength. Darby losing clean was surprising but Claudio is championship material and it makes sense to keep the Death Riders strong.

Renee is with Private Party. They won’t give away their strategy, but here is Big.. whatever his name is, and the other dude. The Walmart Guys? The Costco Guys? I don’t know, but they’ve got an announcement.

MJF strolls up in his car and says Roderick Strong grew up trailer park trash, two alcoholic parents, and his mother shot his father right in front of him. Woof. MJF says Adam Cole is a narcissistic sociopath, but Cole does care about Roderick Strong. MJF wants Cole to watch Roderick Strong stuff. MJF will send Roddy back to his trailer park, and he’ll wish that his mother didn’t shoot his father but shot him instead.

The Rizzler will be ringing the bell at Full Gear: Zero Hour. Cool.

Tony Schiavone is here with the Undisputed Kingdom. Roderick Strong has heard all of it before regarding his past, but don’t feel sorry for him. Strong has earned everything he’s gotten, and MJF has been spoon-fed. Strong will make MJF feel everything on Saturday, and he will break his back, making him humble.