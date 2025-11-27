It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling is back tonight with the start of the 2025 AEW Continental Classic tournament from The Pinnacle in Nashville, TN. with the post-AEW Full Gear 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite, live on Thanksgiving Eve on TBS and HBO Max.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS 11/26/25

The usual show opening video and accompanying theme song plays, and then we shoot inside The Pinnacle in Nashville, TN., where Excalibur welcomes us to the show.

AEW Continental Classic (Gold League)

Kyle Fletcher vs. Kazuchika Okada

An AEW Full Gear package and AEW Continental Classic video airs after that, and then we return inside the arena where we hear the familiar sounds of Kyle Fletcher’s theme song. Out comes the former TNT Champion and member of The Don Callis Family, “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher.

Don Callis joins the gang on special guest commentary for this opening contest, featuring two of his family’s members. After Fletcher settles inside the squared circle, the theme for his opponent hits, and out comes reigning AEW International Champion and the last Continental Classic winner, “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada.

The bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. The fans break out in a loud “Holy sh*t! Holy sh*t!” chant before the two even touch. Seconds later an even louder “F**k Don Callis!” chant spreads throughout the building. Both men get into each other’s faces.

They fist bump and run through some chain wrestling. Fletcher with wrist control, as he tries to grind the top of Okada’s head. Okada rolls him to the mat and into a side headlock. Fletcher to his feet, he takes Okada to the ropes.

He gives the clean break but steals a page from Okada’s book as he pats him on the chest lol. Both men lock-up, Okada takes Fletcher to the ropes and shows him how it’s really done lol. Big boot from Okada, but Fletcher with a running shoulder tackle.

Fletcher takes in the response from the fans. He kicks Okada, picks him up and hits a scoop slam for a two. Fletcher with a chop to Okada. Okada backs up to the corner and takes another chop. He walks his way to another corner, but he ducks the next chop and kicks Fletcher.

“The Protostar” fires out of the corner with a double axe handle to the face of Okada. Cover for a two. Fletcher methodically stomps on the ankle and arm of Okada. He kicks Okada in the back and hits another scoop slam. Fletcher goes to the outside to take in the jeers as he climbs to the top rope.

Okada shoves Rick Knox into the ropes to send Fletcher onto his tins lol. Okada dropkicks Fletcher out and to the floor as we see Okada plead with Knox. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we see Okada with a bodyslam. He climbs the top rope but Fletcher pushes the referee onto the ropes and that trips Okada up. Fletcher climbs the top rope and he lands a superplex. Both men get to their feet and Fletcher with right hands.

Fletcher to the ropes and he lands a big boot to the face. Fletcher with a back suplex. He goes for the cover but Okada kicks out. Fletcher grabs Okada but Okada lifts Fletcher up and slams him onto the mat. Okada climbs the top rope but Fletcher gets to his feet and he hits Okada with a right hand.

Fletcher goes for a suplex but Okada with right hands and Fletcher falls to the mat. Fletcher with an elbow drop. Okada goes for a right hand but Fletcher with a suplex. Fletcher runs towards Okada but Okada rolls to the outside of the ring.

Fletcher on the ring apron but Okada trips him up and Fletcher falls face first onto the ring apron. Okada DDT’s Fletcher onto the outside. Okada throws Fletcher back in the ring and he lands a brainbuster. He goes for the cover but Fletcher kicks out. Okada with right hands but Fletcher with right hands.

Okada to the ropes but Fletcher with a super kick. Okada gets back up and he lands a drop kick. Okada with a tombstone piledriver. He goes for the Rainmaker but Fletcher with a Michinoku driver. Both men with elbows to the face and Okada with a clothesline.

Okada lifts Fletcher up but Fletcher lands on his feet and he throws Okada onto the second turnbuckle. Fletcher with a powerbomb. He goes for the cover but Okada kicks out. Fletcher goes for a brain buster but Okada lands on his feet. Okada with a rake to the eyes. He grabs Fletcher but Fletcher rolls him up and gets the pin.

Winner (3 points): Kyle Fletcher

Are The Elite Reunited?

After the match, we shoot backstage where we see a shot of Kenny Omega’s locker room. Out he come as Lexy Nair looks to get a word from him. Omega tells Lexy that he has not been a model employee or friend and he was once fooled by Don as well.

He would be a hypocrite if he were not to take that into account and think long and hard as to where he and The Young Bucks stand. He says if the fans are willing to accept him for everything he has done, who is he to say that the Bucks don’t deserve a second chance. He closes the door and moments later, out come The Young Bucks.

