The AEW Continental Classic kicks off to celebrate Turkey Day 2024!

Continental Classic Gold League: Brody King vs. Darby Allin

Continental Classic Gold League: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Ricochet

Continental Classic Blue League: Shelton Benjamin vs. Mark Briscoe

Wrestle Dynasty Qualifier: Jamie Hayter vs. Queen Aminata

Ring of Honor World Championship: Chris Jericho vs. Tomohiro Ishii

AEW Dynamite 11/27/24

Cold open with a November Rain-themed video package with highlights from Full Gear.

Another video package highlighting the competitors in the Continental Classic.

Live from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois! Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, and

The Hurt Syndicate are here. MVP says when he gives you a business card, it’s a golden ticket. MVP says the business is championship for more money, and more money. The Hurt Syndicate are the merchants of misery. Tonight, Shelton Benjamin will kick off the run to the gold and we… we hurt people. MVP and Lashley have to leave the ringside area due to tournament rules, so it’s a one on one match up.

Match #1. Shelton Benjamin vs. Mark Briscoe

Early chops by Briscoe but Shelton responds with a release Northern Light’s suplex. Briscoe comes back with a running boot that sends Shelton to the outside, following up with a spicy dropkick. Shelton with another Northern Light’s on the outside, and proceeds to throw Briscoe into the guard rail. Shelton tries to post Briscoe but Briscoe escapes and hits a tope suicida. Briscoe takes his time going up to the top, but Shelton runs in, scales the ropes, and tosses Briscoe with a release belly-to-belly. Shelton is in control throughout the commercial break, until Briscoe fights out of the corner with some big forearms. Redneck Kung Fu! Hard chops now by Briscoe but he runs into a big boot. Rolling Death Valley Driver by Briscoe. Briscoe goes up top for the Froggy Bow and connects but seems to hurt his ribs. Benjamin rolls to the outside and the floor, where Briscoe drops a Cactus Elbow. Another Froggy Bow but Shelton gets the knees up. Release German suplex by Shelton. YIKES, Briscoe landed high. A second one. Enziguiri by Briscoe. Briscoe looks for a Jay Driller but Benjamin counters with an enziguiri of his own. Running step-up knee in the corner and a diving thrust kick. One, two, no! Another thrust kick by Benjamin and the exploder bomb finishes this one.

Winner: Shelton Benjamin (3)

Rating: ***. Big win for Shelton Benjamin, who looks like he’s 25 years old. Just a phenomenal athlete. Great opener here and a nice way to kick off a star-studded tournament.

Tony Schiavone welcomes Mercedes Mone and Kamille to the stage. Tony says Mercedes match with Kris Statlander with the longest women’s match in AEW history, and many are calling it the Match of the Year (really?). Mercedes says she’s the greatest TBS Champion of all time, despite Statlander giving her the toughest match of her career. Mercedes is about to fire Kamille, but Kamille takes the mic and tells her to shut up. Is Mercedes stupid, or is she dumb? You can’t fire Kamille, because she quits.

Match #2. Ring of Honor World Heavyweight Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Big boot by Jericho but Ishii comes back with a big clothesline. Big Bill and Bryan Keith are on commentary, by the way. On the apron, Ishii delivers some brutal knife edge chops but Jericho goes to the eyes and DDTs Ishii on the apron! Jericho now bounces Ishii’s head off the announce desk. Now, back inside the ring, both guys are laying into each other with open handed strikes. Headbutt by Ishii that busts Jericho’s lip open! We go to PIP as both guys literally open hand strike each other for two minutes. Jericho’s face is covered in blood and Ishii’s cheeks are actually purple. Superplex by Jericho but Ishii somehow pops up. Ishii eats some elbows and responds with one of his own, and a follow up lariat. Jericho thinks about a Code Breaker but Ishii blocks it and Jericho lands on his feet. Attitude Adjustment by Jericho and a Lionsault! Two count. Judas Effect by Jericho and the Code Breaker follows. One count! Running headbutt by Ishii and a Code Breaker! Lariat by Ishii! One, two, no! Both guys are covered in blood here. Ishii wants a lariat but Jericho times the Judas Effect perfectly. Another Judas Effect finishes this one.

Winner and STILL Ring of Honor Heavyweight Champion: Chris Jericho

Rating: **3/4. I mean, I love Ishii, but this was just not there for me.

Renee is in the back with Swerve and Prince Nana. How does Swerve rebuild after a loss to Bobby Lashley? Swerve said he’d never been hit that hard, as Max Caster walks by and laughs at him. Max reminds Swerve that he pinned him at Prudential Center in a tag team match last year, and he used to be like a house of fire, or a house fire… and then Swerve beats him up.

Tony Schiavone welcomes Hangman Page to the ring. Tony recounts Page’s actions from Full Gear, forcing Page to throw him down in anger. Page said he kept up his end of the deal, but Christian failed. So tonight, Page will do what he should have done in the first place. Page said his intention is and has always been… to be the world champion. It should have never been Swerve, or Bryan, or Mox, it’s Page’s.

Enter Switchblade.

Jay White reminds us how many times he’s beaten Page, and he deserves the championship. White will gladly give him a taste tonight in Chicago… but Pac attacks White as Wheeler Yuta jumps Page. White tosses Pac and hits Yuta with a sleeper suplex, but Page hits him with a lariat. Marina Shafir is here and hits Hangman with the briefcase, but White grabs her in Bladerunner. Moxley makes the save and Shafir tosses White with a hip toss, and then a reverse rear naked choke… as everyone stomps an unconscious White.