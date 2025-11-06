AEW Dynamite emanates from the Bayou Music Center in Houston, Texas this week for the Wednesday, November 5, 2025 episode of the show, which aired live at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max, serving as the “go-home show” for next week’s annual AEW Blood & Guts themed show.

Scheduled for tonight’s show are a pair of Men’s Blood & Guts Advantage Series bouts, a pair of Women’s Blood & Guts Advantage Series matches, opening round action in the AEW Women’s Tag-Team Championship Tournament, an AEW Trios World Championship main event and more.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS 11/5/25

The AEW Dynamite theme hits and we shoot live inside the Bayou Music Center in Houston, TX., as Excalibur and Bryan Danielson welcome us to the show, They then send things over to their broadcast partner Tony Schiavone.

The Opps Brawls With Hangman Page, Hook & Eddie Kingston

Schiavone brings up the special live stream he was part of with AEW President Tony Khan just minutes ago before the show went on the air live. He mentions the introduction of yet another new title in AEW, the AEW National Championship.

Before he can say anything else, he is cut off by The Opps. The Opps make their way out, the crowd booing as Samoa Joe declares “Houston, we have a problem” on his way to the ring. There’s an old saying that may apply to the man in the ring, Tony Schiavone.

The crowd chants for Tony but Joe seems to have it out for the man who helped deceive The Opps last week, as he tells Tony to shut up when he starts to express his respect. Joe says that actions have consequences, and consequences have come for Tony Schiavone.

From there, Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata get on the ring apron, only to see security rush down to stop a fight. But it is the arrival of the AEW World Champion Hangman Page that has Joe backing off. Security tries to hold back Page as Joe says this means he can take care of two problems at once.

Out of nowhere, HOOK and Eddie Kingston run down to even the numbers. The Opps retreat up the ramp as Page says he can understand the confusion, but the Hangman is right here. Page may be Joe’s problem, but he is willing to beat Joe up in his jeans.

HOOK has a mic as well, asking The Opps how it feels holding those titles without him before issuing a challenge for the champs to put their titles on the line tonight. Joe is riled up by this, eventually accepting the challenge as we hear that Tony Khan has made the match official.

AEW Men’s Blood & Guts Advantage Series

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Orange Cassidy

With the eventful opening segment out of the way, we move on. The commentary team runs down the lineup for tonight and bring up the multiple AEW Blood & Guts Advantage Series matches on tonight’s show, for both the men’s and women’s matches on next week’s show.

Kicking things off as the first match of the evening is one of these Blood & Guts Advantage Series bouts, as Claudio Castagnoli of The Death Riders goes one-on-one against “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy of The Conglomeration. The catchy-ass theme for Cassidy hits to bring him out to the ring.

He settles inside and gives his wimpy, lazy thumbs up as he soaks up the love from the Houston crowd in attendance. His music dies down and the entrance tune for his opponent hits. Out comes Claudio Castagnoli. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Straight out of the gate, Castagnoli brings Cassidy to the outside, beating up on Cassidy before slamming him onto the barricade. He hoists Orange up to bring him back into the ring, but Cassidy manages to break free as he clings onto the back of Castagnoli.

Cassidy goes for a sleeper hold of sorts as Claudio starts to fade. He tries to fight out of the grip, even spinning Cassidy around, but Orange still holds on. Claudio finally manages to break free, pulling Orange around for a giant swing that sends Cassidy through the ropes to the floor.

On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see Cassidy has returned to the ring as he starts to fight back, until Claudio sends him to the corner for an uppercut.

Castagnoli backs off as he taunts the crowd, but this gives Cassidy an opening to put his hands in his pockets for a second wind. He runs the ropes to take Castagnoli down to the mat, following up with a PK before Claudio leaves the ring.

Cassidy charges for a tornado DDT through the corner but gets caught by Claudio, only for the former ROH World Champion to still be sent to the floor with a DDT. The match returns to the ring as Cassidy continues the fight, only for Claudio to take him down to the mat for a near-fall.

Cassidy gets back to his feet looking for an Orange Punch, but takes an uppercut instead. Claudio launches him up, and despite Cassidy rearing back for an Orange Punch, he gets laid out with another uppercut from Castagnoli. The Death Riders member follows up with the pin for the win, giving his team the temporary advantage for Blood & Guts.

Winner: Claudio Castagnoli

Stakes Get Raised For TNT Title Tilt At AEW Full Gear

After the match, we shoot backstage for an interview with the master of Redneck Kung Fu himself. The Conglomeration’s Mark Briscoe lays out the challenge to Kyle Fletcher for a TNT Championship match with no disqualifications.

Fletcher likes the sound of that, but Don Callis offers a stipulation of his own in response: if Briscoe loses, he joins the Don Callis Family and leaves those losers in The Conglomeration behind. Mark talks about making deals with the devil before insisting he will not lose, accepting the stipulation for AEW Full Gear.

Backstage With The Don Callis Family And The Young Bucks

The commentary team promotes the recently announced ‘Million Dollar Trios Match’ for AEW Full Gear. We then shoot live backstage where we see The Young Bucks alongside Don Callis and Josh Alexander. Don talks up his recent contributions to the Bucks amidst the speculation that they may have joined the Don Callis Family.

With that in mind, other members from The Don Callis Family arrive. We see Konosuke Takeshita come in to say hello, as Don asks Kazuchika Okada to give a testimonial. The Bucks ask for space and the Family walks away. Okada tells them not to take too much time off before walking off as well.

AEW Women’s Tag-Team Championship Tournament

Mercedes Moné & Athena vs. Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale

Now we return inside the Bayou Music Center, as we head back down to ringside for our second match of the evening. The commentary team promote the AEW Women’s Tag-Team Championship Tournament, and then the familiar sounds of Mercedes Moné’s theme hits.

Out comes “The CEO” herself, followed by the arrival of ROH Women’s Champion Athena to a nice pop from the Houston crowd. We get a look back at Athena aiding Moné against Kris Statlander before Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale made the save.

The opponents theme hits from there, and out comes the duo of Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this first round tourney tilt. Mercedes and Harley kick things off for their respective teams at the onset.

Mercedes brings Harley to the corner for a boot to the throat before tagging in Athena, who continues the attack for a near-fall. A tag is made back to the TBS Champion, who lays out Cameron as the crowd chants “Boston sucks” while she gets a close two-count.

Cameron crawls to the corner, making a tag to Willow Nightingale, who takes down Athena and Moné with a missile dropkick. Harley looks for the tag and gets it, and the Babes of Wrath go at it sending Mercedes down before Cameron gets a two count.

Athena comes in as Willow gets sent to the outside, where she takes a dive from Athena while Mercedes gets a close near-fall on Cameron. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return, we see things still in progress. Mercedes and Athena get an assist from Billie Starkz, but before she can play a factor in the match, AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander appears and takes her out. In the ring, Nightingale hits a power bomb and she and Cameron get the win for the upset.

They will advance to face The Sisters of Sin duo of Skye Blue and Julia Hart in the next round of the AEW Women’s Tag-Team Championship Tournament. After this match wraps up, we see Cameron and Nightingale celebrating a bit before we head to another commercial break.

Winners and ADVANCING: Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale

Updates On AEW National Championship Plans

From there, we head back down to the ringside area, where Tony Schiavone gets on the microphone to make the announcement he tried to make at the start of the show this evening regarding the introduction of the AEW National Championship and plans for how the inaugural champion will be decided.

Schiavone announces that a Casino Gauntlet Match will take place at AEW Full Gear to crown the first-ever AEW National Champion. Tony talks about the history of a National Championship on TBS before introducing the first two men who have signed for this match.

With that said out, comes Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Syndicate, accompanied by MVP. They head down to the ring as fans chant “We Hurt People!” to the chorus of the best entrance theme song in pro wrestling today.

Once they settle out there, MVP gets on the microphone and begins to speak. MVP jokes about making sure this is actually Schiavone before hypes up the Hurt Syndicate as being “the most interesting thing in any room we step into” before talking about the National Title’s lineage over the years.

He talks about the iconic names that have held that title before, but says who is more iconic than the All Mighty, Bobby Lashley? He also hypes up how good Shelton Benjamin, before Tony asks what happens if the two men face each other in the match.

MVP says they handle things like businessmen, and what’s best for business is also best for the AEW audience. He is interrupted by The Demand, as Ricochet gets booed out of the building for wearing a Philadelphia Eagles cap while he gives “respect” to The Hurt Syndicate.

Ricochet then jokes about the fact he’s made sure the Syndicate don’t win gold ever again, asking Bobby how his back is doing. Meanwhile, the crowd is loudly chanting “Shut the f**k up!” Ricochet ends up responding by saying they’re only making it worse.

MVP talks over Ricochet to say he likes getting hurt, and The Hurt Syndicate like to hurt people, trying to invite Ricochet and his crew to the ring for a fight after Ricochet declares he will be the first AEW National Champion. Ricochet does his little Jadakiss rip-off laugh to wrap up the segment.

Jurassic Express Send A Message To The Young Bucks

With that out of the way, we shoot live backstage, where we see Jack Perry telling Luchasaurus that some things are more important than money. He addresses The Young Buck dealing with tough times. He offers a $100 bill that he sticks a knife into, telling Luchasaurus to leave it as the brief segment wraps up.

AEW Men’s Blood & Guts Advantage Series

Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia

Now it’s time for our next match of the evening, which is our second and final advertised Men’s Blood & Guts Advantage Series match for this evening. Darby Allin makes his way out to the ring to a big pop. The Death Riders’ newest member, Daniel Garcia, comes out next after a brief pep talk from Jon Moxley.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Allin looks to tie up the series against The Death Riders at one a piece with a potential win here, as Claudio Castagnoli defeated Orange Cassidy earlier in the show. If Allin wins here, it will force a third and final advantage series bout on AEW Collision.

Garcia gets the early jump, but after that it is Darby who showcases his technical prowess, eventually getting a side headlock. Garcia fights out of it by pulling the ear of Allin. Darby moves away to the apron, only to get caught in the corner by Garcia who tries to choke him out with a turnbuckle cover.

The referee breaks that up. Garcia goes back on the attack, only for Darby to fight back before taking a bite out of Garcia. And as Daniel drops to the floor, he gets hit with a dive from Allin that sends both men to the floor with authority.

Darby is the first one back up, sending Garcia into the ring steps before charging at him. He brings Garcia back into the ring, but Daniel quickly slips back out before tripping Darby up in the ring apron for a boot to the face. He brings Darby back up, sending him into the ring steps, with the impact forcing Allin to the floor again.

On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as this high stakes match continues. When the show returns, we see Garcia in control of the offense. As Allin starts to show signs of life and fight back into competitive form, Garcia knocks Allin off the ropes and onto the floor.

We see Allin fighting back into competitive form once again. He begins taking over, only for “The Bastard” PAC of The Death Riders to interfere on Garcia’s behalf. Regardless, Allin hangs on and moments later, has Garcia tapping out to a Scorpion Death Lock for the win. The Death Riders ambush Allin and The Conglomeration afterwards.

Winner: Darby Allin

FTR Locks Brodido In A Room, Insults His Family In The Crowd

The show went into another commercial break after the second Men’s Blood & Guts Advantage Series match wrapped up. When the show returns, the FTR duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are introduced. They make their way out to the ring and get on the microphone.

Cash Wheeler talks about winning another shot at the AEW World Tag-Team Championships, but says they should’ve been three-time champions at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door earlier this year. He says they have a bone to pick with Brodido duo Bandido and Brody King.

He proceeds to call the reigning tag champs out to the ring so they can do this face-to-face. We see on the big screen a live shot backstage, as Renee Paquette approaches Stokely Hathaway, who is standing guard outside of a locked door that Bandido and Brody King are behind.

Harwood takes a turn on the microphone next. He spots Bandido’s mother and family members in the crowd at ringside. He exits the ring and approaches the front row to insult them to their faces. As this continues, we see that Brodido has broken through the locked door. They run off FTR and stare them down.

AEW Women’s Blood & Guts Advantage Series

Mina Shirakawa vs. Megan Bayne

A bad ass video package airs to promote next week’s annual ‘Blood & Guts’ themed episode of AEW Dynamite. Back live, the familiar sounds of ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm’s theme music hits the house speakers in the Bayou Music Center. The former AEW Women’s Champion makes her way out.

Storm settles in at the desk at ringside for special guest commentary for the next match of the evening. As she does, the entrance tune for her friend Mina Shirakawa hits and out comes the Japanese women’s wrestling star. Shirakawa is a late replacement for Queen Aminata, who was not medically cleared for action tonight.

Shirakawa settles in the ring as Schiavone, Excalibur and Bryan Danielson welcome Storm on the broadcast on special guest commentary. Now the music for Shirakawa’s opponent hits to bring out Megan Bayne. She makes her way out accompanied by Penelope Ford, who the commentators point out is injured.

The bell sounds to get the first Women’s Blood & Guts Advantage Series match officially off-and-running. The two go face-to-face, or, face-to-damn-near-belly-button, as Bayne’s massive height advantage is apparent straight out of the gate.

Her equally sizable power advantage is quickly on display, too, as she manhandles Shirakawa at the onset. Megan has the advantage early on, taking Mina to task before Shirakawa breaks free. She hits the ropes for a headscissors takedown, but Megan stops her in her track before Mina lands a dropkick sending her to the floor.

Shirakawa goes on to climb the turnbuckle as the crowd chants for her, and she takes to the sky for a crossbody sending Bayne to the floor. The two reengage upon the action returning inside the squared circle. Bayne hits a massive avalanche fall-away slam.

On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see Shirakawa using her speed and quickness to gain some offensive footing on Bayne. Meanwhile, Storm is calling Bayne a “big b*tch” an obnoxious amount of times, all-the-while giving Excalibur a lot of attitude.

Bayne lands a super-plex on Mina from the turnbuckle. Mina manages to turn it back around for a sling blade off the top turnbuckle, but only gets a near-fall for her efforts. She looks for the Glamorous Driver as we see Toni Storm choked out and dragged away from the announce table by Marina Shafir. Bayne hits a running Liger Bomb for the win.

Once the match wraps up, we quickly learn that things are not quite over yet. Toni Storm ended up fighting off Shafir. She returns to the ring with a chair before the Sisters of Sin run down to get involved as well. This leads to nearly everyone on both teams for the first-ever Women’s Blood & Guts match next week brawling.

We see the chaos ensue as we Mercedes runs down, only to change her mind and leave everyone else to duke it out. Kris Statlander ends up stopping her from backing off from the fight, forcing her into the mix and expanding the brawl. The heel team retreats as the show heads to another commercial break.

Winner: Megan Bayne

AEW Trios World Championship

The Opps (c) vs. Hangman Page, Eddie Kingston & HOOK

It’s main event time!

