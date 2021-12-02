It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their weekly two-hour television show on TNT, as AEW Dynamite emanates from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia.

On tap for tonight’s show is Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade El Idolo in an Atlanta Street Fight, Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Gunn Club, CM Punk vs. Lee Moriarty, Bryan Danielson vs. Alan Angels, as well as Ruby Soho vs. Kris Statlander in a quarterfinal match in the TBS Women’s Championship tournament.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (12/1/2021)

The regular signature intro airs and then we shoot inside the Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA. as fireworks and pyro erupt on the entrance stage and the camera pans the venue as the commentators welcome us to this week’s show.

From there, the commentary duo of Excalibur and Tony Schiavone run down the lineup for tonight’s show and confirm the announcement made by Tony Khan right before tonight’s show went on the air, which is that “Hangman” Adam Page will be defending his AEW World Championship against Bryan Danielson in the main event of the AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming special on TNT in two weeks in Garland, Texas.

“Hangman” Adam Page Fills In For Jim Ross Tonight

After that, we hear the familiar sounds of Hangman Page’s theme song and the AEW Champion himself emerges as fans break out into “Cowboy Sh*t” chants. Excalibur and Schiavone inform us that Hangman will be filling in for Jim Ross on commentary tonight due to JR’s ongoing battle with skin cancer.

Bryan Danielson vs. Alan “5” Angels

Now we see Page settle in alongside Schiavone and Excalibur at the commentary table as the familiar sounds of Bryan Danielson’s theme song hits and the number one contender to the world title makes his way out and heads down to the ring.

Danielson settles into the squared circle as his music dies down. Now the theme for The Dark Order’s own Alan “5” Angels hits and out he comes for tonight’s opening contest.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our first bout of the show this evening. We immediately hear the fans getting on Danielson’s case, as they boo him and begin chanting for Angels as these two lock-up and get this one underway.

“The American Dragon” lands some big kicks and chops early on, as he controls the offense coming out of the gate. Angels ends up fighting back into competitive form fairly quickly, however, as he backs Danielson into the corner of the ring and unloads with him as the fans explode in his hometown, showing support to their guy.

Angels ends up finding himself on the defensive again just moments later, as Danielson gets him down on the mat and goes to work on him with various kicks and stomps. He begins getting arrogant and slowly stalks Angels as he appears to be in control with relative ease at this point.

We see Danielson continue to show his arrogant side, as he dominates the action for a few more minutes, stopping briefly to taunt the fans. He reengages with Angels, who ends up catching him off-guard with a back-slide into a pin attempt. Danielson kicks out, however Angels follows up with some big strikes until Danielson takes him down and nearly secures a submission.

Alan “5” Angels ends up getting to the ropes to force Danielson to break the hold. He then steps outside the ropes on the ring apron, where he catches an unsuspecting Danielson with some kicks of his own that sends him out to the ringside area on the floor. He hits the ropes and dives through the ropes on the other side of the ring for a big tope suicida splash onto Danielson on the floor. He races up to the top-rope and follows that up with another big dive out to Danielson on the floor.

Back in the ring, Angels hits a Spanish Fly high-spot for a close near fall. He heads up to the top-rope backwards and looks for a moonsault press, however Danielson rolls out of the way and Angels takes a crash-landing. Danielson immediately catches him with a running knee and then grabs Angels hands and does the head-stomping spot that he has been using a lot lately. He then drops back and locks in his leg submission finisher, which forces the tap from Angels. Danielson picks up the win in tonight’s opener.

Winner: Bryan Danielson

After The Match: Bryan Danielson Taunts “Hangman” Adam Page

Once the match wraps up, Danielson remains in the ring and continues to hold onto his match-ending leg submission on Angels. Hangman wants to leave the commentary section and hit the ring to make the save, however his broadcast partners at the commentary table encourage him to be professional.

Instead, Tony Schiavone leaves the commentary section and heads to the ring for a post-match interview with Danielson. Danielson gets on the mic and taunts Page after once again bragging about knocking Colt Cabana’s teeth out in his hometown last week. He also gloats about tearing Angels’ knee tonight in his hometown.

From there, he goes on to taunt Hangman Page some more. We see Page watching on and getting increasingly annoyed as he remains at the commentary table while Danielson insults him repeatedly. He goes on to tell Page and the fans in Duluth that when they meet at Winter Is Coming in two weeks, he will prove to everyone that Page is a representative of “Coward Sh*t” as opposed to his self-proclaimed “Cowboy Sh*t.”

Finally, Page has heard enough and he throws down his headset and begins heading to the ring. He is stopped by John Silver from The Dark Order, who reminds him that he can’t touch Danielson before their scheduled match. He says that even though Page can’t, he can, and he heads down to the ring to do exactly that.

Nothing happens, as Danielson ends up exiting the ring and heading up the ramp to meet up with Hangman face-to-face. He tells him tonight is not the night, but when they meet at Winter Is Coming, he will do what he promised and become the AEW Champion in the process. He heads to the backstage area as we head to our first commercial break of the evening.

Miro Talks Being Torn Between His Head, Heart

When we return from the break, we see Miro in front of a super bare white screen, pacing around in his ring attire as he talks about being pushed out while he was looking for love and says now, however, he will be feared. He talks about what one does when his head and his heart are in direct conflict with each other. He closes by saying these are the words of “The Redeemer.”

Lee Moriarty vs. CM Punk

Now we head back inside the Gas South Arena where Lee Moriarty’s theme music hits. Moriarty heads down to the ring as some fans actually chant his name. He settles into the squared circle and his music dies down.

From there, we hear the familiar sounds of “Cult of Personality” as CM Punk makes his way out. He proclaims it “Clobbering Time” after a quick-check of his imaginary watch. He then heads to the ring looking ready for business.

Punk settles into the ring as the fans sing along with the lyrics to his theme. As he steps through the ropes, his theme is interrupted by the familiar entrance music of The Pinnacle leader Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF).

MJF settles in at the commentary table, as he will apparently be providing special guest commentary for this match. Punk stares over at MJF with a look of disgust on his face. MJF puts on his headset and immediately takes a dig at Punk, saying “CM” stands for Cooking Meth.

The bell sounds and now we are off-and-running with our second match of the evening. Punk dominates the action for the first minute or two, however from there we see Moriarty start to take over. He isolates and controls the arm of Punk, focusing his attack on that limb as MJF mocks Punk on commentary.

He takes shots due to Moriarty being competitive with him, noting that’s not what a top guy would be doing if he were in the ring with Moriarty. He asks Schiavone if top guys from his day had competitive matches with unranked, relatively unknown wrestlers.

Finally, Punk starts to take back over on offense. He heads to the top rope and connects with a flying clothesline as Excalibur talks us into a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action continues in the ring.

When we return, we see that Moriarty has returned to competitive form in this one, as he is in the offensive drivers seat as we settle back from the break. This leads to a ton more taunting and mocking from MJF for struggling with someone on Moriarty’s level. Moriarty nearly finishes Punk off with a submission, however he finally frees himself.

After that, we see Punk and Moriarty exchange a bunch of back-and-forth roll-ups and pin attempts and then Punk turns Moriarty inside-out with a big clothesline. He goes to put Moriarty’s arm behind his back for a short-arm lariat, however Punk reverses and ends up connecting with one of his own.

Punk follows that up with an Edgecution type of move for a super close near fall. Punk ends up countering the next spot attempted by Moriarty and he connects with the GTS for the pin fall victory in a very competitive match.

Winner: CM Punk

After The Match: CM Punk, MJF Verbal Warfare Part 2

After the match wraps up, MJF puts his headset down and walks over to the entrance ramp with a microphone in hand. He goes on to taunt and mock Punk for struggling in recent weeks to beat guys such as QT Marshall and Lee Moriarty.

From there, MJF gets vicious with his insults, taunting Punk for trying to get into Britt Baker’s pants. He goes on to talk about Punk looking unamused and confused. He says that’s how he would look if he got Baker in the bedroom and then goes on to call Punk a one-pump-chump.

Punk then gets on the microphone and fires back at MJF. He tells him that his comments are cute and says it’s interesting that he talks about Marshall and Moriarty being better than MJF — and he knows it. MJF tries to fire back at Punk on the mic, but Punk cuts him off and tells him to shut up.

He dares him to come into the ring right now, vowing to kick his ass if he does. MJF gets back on the mic and says that’s not going to happen. He then tells the fans to shut up before vowing to win the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal on next week’s Dynamite. He says he’ll be among fans that respect him in Long Island. He says he’ll be better than Piper in Portland, Bret in Canada and Punk in Chicago.

Finally, he tells MJF that he must’ve brought his dog Larry with him because it stinks in here. He calls Punk PG-Punk and says if he brings his dog Larry next week, he’ll beat up his dog just like he’s gonna beat Punk up when they finally meet in the ring.

Punk has heard enough and exits the ring with intentions of getting his hands on MJF for talking about his dog. Instead, when Punk gets close to MJF, out from behind The Pinnacle leader is Wardlow. He gets in front of MJF and stares Punk down. Punk makes an off-mic comment and then his music plays again as MJF and Wardlow head to the back.

Tony Schiavone Talks To Dr. Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter & Rebel

We shoot backstage and see Tony Schiavone is standing by with Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and her pals Jamie Hayter and Rebel. She talks about Hayter coming up short in the TBS Women’s Championship Tournament, but says she’s gonna get things back on track.

Baker goes on to announce Riho vs. Jamie Hayter for next week’s show. She says if there’s anything left of Riho after Hayter is through with her, she can have a shot at her AEW Women’s Championship.

To close out the segment, she and her pals Hayter and Rebel, as well as Schiavone, do the “D.M.D.” finger-gesture as we then head back into another commercial break.

Adam Cole Joins Excalibur, Tony Schiavone On Special Guest Commentary

When we settle back in from the break, we immediately hear the familiar sounds of the popular entrance music of The Elite and Super Kliq’s own Adam Cole.

He makes his way out and heads all the way to the ring while Excalibur and Tony Schiavone inform us that he is about to join them on commentary. They speculate that he’s heading to the ring simply to do his “Boom — Adam Cole, Bay-Bay!” entrance routine before joining them as scheduled at the announce desk.

The fans do his routine with him and then he exits the ring and heads right back up the ramp to join the aforementioned duo on special guest commentary for our next match of the evening.