All Elite Wrestling returns tonight at 8/7c, live from the Fishers Events Center in Fishers, Indiana, for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS and HBO Max.

On tap for tonight’s show is AEW Champion Samoa Joe and Eddie Kingston going face-to-face ahead of AEW Winter Is Coming, ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa vs. Megan Bayne & Marina Shafir in a Hardcore Holiday Death Match in the AEW Women’s World Tag-Team Championship Tournament Quarterfinals, as well as three matches in the 2025 AEW Continental Classic, with Kazuchika Okada vs. PAC and Kyle Fletcher vs. Kevin Knight in Gold League action, and Jon Moxley vs. Claudio Castagnoli in Blue League action.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, December 3, 2025. The following report was written by WrestlingHeadlines.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on TBS and HBO Max.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS 12/3/25

